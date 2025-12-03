كشف وزير الاقتصاد والتخطيط فيصل الإبراهيم تحقيق الأنشطة غير النفطية نموًا قياسيًا بلغ 56%، ونمو نشاط القطاع الخاص إلى 50% خلال السنوات الأخيرة، مشيرًا إلى أن 74 نشاطًا اقتصاديًا في المملكة سجل نموًا سنويًا يتجاوز 10%، مما يعكس قوة الاقتصاد وتنوعه.

وأكد الإبراهيم أن المملكة -باعتبارها واحدة من أكبر دول العالم مساحة- تمتلك طموحًا عاليًا لتكون مركزًا اقتصاديًا عالميًا يمتد تأثيره إلى قارات متعددة، مستفيدة من موقعها الإستراتيجي ودورها المحوري في سلاسل الإمداد العالمية.

وأوضح أن التحدي يكمن في التنفيذ الصحيح والتمويل المستدام للمشاريع، مشيرًا إلى أن تطوير البنية التحتية التقنية سيحقق الأثر الأكبر عبر رفع كفاءة رأس المال وتسهيل الإدارة التشغيلية وتقليل الضغط على الميزانية، ما يتيح توجيه الإنفاق إلى أولويات أخرى.

وأضاف أن تحسين البنية التحتية يرفع التنافسية، ويخفض التكاليف على القطاع الخاص، ويجذب رؤوس الأموال الأجنبية، ويُسهم في نمو القطاعات الصناعية والخدمية، لافتًا إلى أن تقليل دقيقة واحدة في زمن عبور سلعة عبر سلسلة الإمداد قد ينعكس بشكل فوري على الإنتاجية.

وأشار الإبراهيم إلى أن الاحتياج الاستثماري للسنوات الـ17 القادمة يتراوح بين 3.5 إلى 4 تريليونات ريال، وهي فرصة كبيرة لتعزيز مشاركة القطاع الخاص في الاقتصاد الوطني.

وختم الإبراهيم حديثه قائلًا إن قصة التحول السعودي أصبحت نموذجًا عالميًا يُحتذى به، وأن المملكة اليوم منصة مؤثرة تُناقش فيها القرارات الاقتصادية المحورية على مستوى العالم.