ضبط فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بمنطقة عسير 760 كيلوغراما من الأسماك والدواجن غير الصالحة للاستهلاك الآدمي في بعض المطاعم وأسواق بيع الأسماك بالحريضة والقحمة، بمشاركة عدد من الجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة.

وتنوعت المضبوطات باختلاف المخالفات المرصودة، فيما تم اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق المنشآت المخالِفة، واستكمال الإجراءات اللازمة وفق الأنظمة المعمول بها.

جانب من المضبوطات.