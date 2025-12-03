The branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the Asir region seized 760 kilograms of fish and poultry unfit for human consumption in some restaurants and fish markets in Al-Haridah and Al-Qahmah, with the participation of several relevant government agencies.

The seized items varied according to the different violations observed, and legal actions were taken against the violating establishments, with necessary procedures completed in accordance with the applicable regulations.