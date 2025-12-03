وقّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية ووزارة الخارجية والكومنولث والتنمية في المملكة المتحدة لبريطانيا العظمى وإيرلندا الشمالية، أمس، بيانًا مشتركًا لتقديم المساعدات الإنسانية والإغاثية في الجمهورية اليمنية وجمهورية بنغلاديش الشعبية بقيمة 17 مليونًا، و800 ألف دولار، وذلك على هامش الحوار الإستراتيجي الثالث عن التنمية الدولية والمساعدات الإنسانية بين المملكة العربية السعودية، والمملكة المتحدة المنعقد في العاصمة لندن.


ومثَّل الجانبين في التوقيع المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على المركز الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة، ووزيرة الدولة للتنمية الدولية وأفريقيا في وزارة الخارجية البريطانية البارونة جينيفر تشابمان.


مشروع مشترك للأمن الغذائي


وسيجري بموجب البيان تقديم كلٍ من المركز والوزارة مبلغ 10,000,000 دولار مناصفة بينهما لدعم مشروع مشترك في قطاع الأمن الغذائي باليمن، بالتعاون مع برنامج الأغذية العالمي، كما سيقدم الجانبان مبلغ 5,000,000 دولار مناصفة بينهما لدعم مشروع مشترك في قطاع المياه والإصحاح البيئي للاجئين الروهينجا في بنغلاديش، بالتعاون مع المنظمة الدولية للهجرة.


وسيقدمان كذلك مبلغًا قدره 2,000,000 و800,000 دولار مناصفة بينهما لدعم مشاريع مشتركة في قطاع الأمن الغذائي للاجئين الروهينجا في بنغلاديش، بالتعاون برنامج الأغذية العالمي، ومنظمة جهود التنمية الاجتماعية المتكاملة في بنغلاديش.


ويأتي ذلك في إطار المشاريع والبرامج الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة المحتاجين واللاجئين في مختلف أنحاء العالم.