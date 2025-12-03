The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office signed a joint statement yesterday to provide humanitarian and relief assistance in the Republic of Yemen and the People's Republic of Bangladesh, amounting to 17 million and 800 thousand dollars, on the sidelines of the third strategic dialogue on international development and humanitarian aid between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom held in the capital, London.



Representing both sides in the signing were the advisor at the Royal Court and the General Supervisor of the Center, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, and the UK Minister of State for International Development and Africa, Baroness Jennifer Chapman.



Joint Project for Food Security



According to the statement, both the Center and the Ministry will provide an amount of 10,000,000 dollars equally between them to support a joint project in the food security sector in Yemen, in collaboration with the World Food Programme. The two sides will also provide an amount of 5,000,000 dollars equally between them to support a joint project in the water and environmental sanitation sector for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration.



They will also provide an amount of 2,000,000 and 800,000 dollars equally between them to support joint projects in the food security sector for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, in collaboration with the World Food Programme and the Integrated Social Development Efforts Organization in Bangladesh.



This comes as part of the relief and humanitarian projects and programs provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist those in need and refugees around the world.