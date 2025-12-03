يعكس المجلس التنسيقي السعودي-البحريني عمق الالتزام المشترك والتوافق التاريخي بين البلدين وشعبيهما الشقيقين، وذلك في إطار العلاقات الأخوية الراسخة بين المملكة العربية السعودية ومملكة البحرين.


وتأسس المجلس في يوليو 2019، عقب مشاورات بين وزيري خارجية البلدين؛ ليكون الإطار المنظَّم الذي يشرف على كافة مجالات التعاون والعمل المشترك، ومنذ عقد أول دورة له في ديسمبر 2020، أصبح المجلس منصة فعَّالة لتنسيق السياسات وتنفيذ المبادرات الإستراتيجية، مستندا إلى رؤية المملكة 2030 ورؤية البحرين الاقتصادية 2030، برئاسة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وأخيه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء في مملكة البحرين الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة، إذ يسعى المجلس إلى ترسيخ أسس التعاون، وتعميق الروابط بين البلدين على الأصعدة السياسية والاقتصادية والعسكرية والإعلامية والاستثمارية والاجتماعية؛ للارتقاء بمصالح شعبَيْهما، وتعزيز مستقبل زاهر للأجيال القادمة.


روابط راسخة ومنجزات وتنمية


وعُقد الاجتماع الأول لمجلس التنسيق السعودي-البحريني برئاسة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء بمملكة البحرين الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة، عبر الاتصال المرئي.


وخلال الاجتماع، أكد ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان وولي العهد البحريني الاهتمام الكبير الذي يوليه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وأخوه الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة؛ لتعزيز العلاقات بين البلدين في مختلف الجوانب السياسية والأمنية والاقتصادية والتجارية والاستثمارية والثقافية والسياحية، كما شددا على أن ما يجمع المملكة والبحرين من روابط راسخة ومتينة، يستند إلى قاعدة تاريخية ثابتة، وأن البلدين سيواصلان العمل على النهج ذاته؛ لتحقيق مستقبل مشرق يزخر بمزيد من المنجزات والتنمية.


إجراءات تنظيمية ولجان فرعية


وجرى خلال الجلسة إقرار الإجراءات التنظيمية لأعمال المجلس، وتشكيل اللجان الفرعية التي تشمل: لجنة التنسيق السياسي، ولجنة التنسيق الأمني، ولجنة التنسيق في مجالات الاقتصاد والطاقة والتجارة والصناعة، ولجنة التنسيق في مجالات الثقافة والإعلام والسياحة والتنمية الاجتماعية، ولجنة التنسيق في مجالات الاستثمار والبيئة والبنى التحتية.


وحققت اللجان الست المنبثقة عن مجلس التنسيق السعودي-البحريني إنجازات مهمة في تطوير التعاون الثنائي، ووضع أسس الرؤية المشتركة لتعزيز العلاقات في جميع المجالات، بما يعكس حرص قيادتي البلدين على ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار ودعم مسيرة التنمية الاقتصادية في البلدين الشقيقين.


وتأكيدا على أهمية المجلس بوصفه منصة فعّالة لدفع العلاقات المشتركة نحو مزيد من التقدّم واستثمار الإمكانات المتاحة، ترأس ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء بمملكة البحرين الأمير سلمان بن حمد آل خليفة، الاجتماع الثاني للمجلس في ديسمبر 2021م بقصر الصخير في المنامة.


توصيات ومبادرات ومسارات تعاون


وأعرب الجانبان عن ارتياحهما للنتائج الإيجابية التي خلصت إليها اجتماعات اللجان الفرعية، وما قدمته من توصيات ومبادرات تعزز مسارات التعاون في مختلف المجالات، مؤكدين أهمية استمرار تطوير التنسيق الثنائي.


وأكد الجانبان أهمية مواصلة تعزيز التعاون والتشاور بشأن القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك، والدفع بجهودهما السياسية على المستويين الثنائي والدولي نحو آفاق أوسع تسهم في تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار وازدهار المنطقة.


وفي هذا السياق، جرى التوافق على عدد من المبادرات، من بينها: المشاورات السياسية المجدولة بين وزيري الخارجية، التنسيق للتصدي للفكر المتطرف، وتجفيف منابعه، ودعم مرشحي المملكتين في المنظمات الدولية، وتنفيذ برامج تدريبية مشتركة للدبلوماسيين الشباب، وتعزيز التعاون القنصلي، وتنسيق المواقف بين وفدي البلدين في نيويورك وجنيف.


عمل مشترك أمني وعسكري


وأكد الجانبان كذلك أهمية تعزيز العمل المشترك في المجالين الأمني والعسكري، واتفقا على حزمة من المبادرات تشمل: التشاور الأمني والعسكري، والتعاون في الأمن السيبراني، وتسهيل عبور البضائع والشاحنات عبر الحدود، وتسهيل حركة المسافرين عبر المنافذ الجوية والبرية، والربط الشبكي، والربط الإلكتروني بين وزارتي الداخلية في البلدين.


وانسجاما مع الجهود المبذولة في قضايا المناخ والطاقة، اتفق الطرفان على تعزيز التعاون حول سياسات المناخ الدولية، والتركيز على خفض الانبعاثات من خلال نهج الاقتصاد الدائري للكربون، ودعم مبادرة «الشرق الأوسط الأخضر»، والسعي لإنشاء مجمع إقليمي لاستخلاص الكربون واستخدامه وتخزينه، كما شمل التعاون مجالات الهيدروجين، وتقنيات نقله وتخزينه، وكفاءة الطاقة، والطاقة المتجددة، والتقنيات النظيفة للموارد الهيدروكربونية، وتبادل الخبرات، وتحفيز الابتكار، وتطبيق التقنيات الناشئة كالذكاء الاصطناعي في قطاع الطاقة.


مبادرات إضافية في عدة مجالات


واتفق الجانبان على تفعيل مبادرات إضافية تشمل التعاون في التعليم، والرياضة، والثقافة، والصحة، والترفيه، والإعلام، والسياحة، والشباب، والتنمية الاجتماعية، كما شملت مجالات التعاون المنظمات غير الربحية، والاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات، والبيئة، والبنى التحتية.


وفي إطار الروابط الأخوية الراسخة بين البلدين، عُقد الاجتماع الثالث لمجلس التنسيق السعودي-البحريني في فبراير 2024 برئاسة ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان وولي العهد البحريني.


وخلاله، أُعلن افتتاح أول مكتب للشركة السعودية-البحرينية التي تأسست في نوفمبر 2022م بين صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، وشركة ممتلكات البحرين القابضة، باستثمار قدره 5 مليارات دولار، إضافة إلى الانتهاء من بناء مستشفى مدينة الملك عبدالله الطبية في البحرين، وإطلاق مشروعات تُعنى ببرامج التدريب، ودعم مؤسسات القطاع الخاص في الذكاء الاصطناعي، والربط الشبكي والإلكتروني، وتعزيز الشراكات في المجالات الصحية، ومعاملة المنتجات في البلدين.


كما جرى خلال الاجتماع توقيع عدد من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم في مجالات الطاقة، والاقتصاد، والمالية والأسواق المالية، والقانونية، والثقافة، والتعليم، والتنمية الإدارية، والصحة، والتلفزيون والإذاعة والأخبار.


مبادرات إستراتيجية في الصحة والتعليم


وفي 10 مايو 2025، أُقيمت مراسم توقيع عقد استكمال مشروع مدينة الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الطبية في البحرين، الذي يجسد عمق العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين، ويدعم المبادرات الإستراتيجية في القطاعين الصحي والتعليمي، على أرض خُصصت بمساحة مليون متر مربع، وبتمويل يبلغ 1.2 مليار ريال سعودي مقدّم من الصندوق السعودي للتنمية.


كما شهد فبراير 2025 انعقاد منتدى الاستثمار السعودي-البحريني الأول في الظهران، الذي استهدف إبراز الشراكات الاستثمارية والفرص الواعدة أمام القطاع الخاص. وقد أسهم المنتدى في تعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي، وتوسيع آفاق الشراكة، واستعراض الفرص الاستثمارية، وتبادل الخبرات، بحضور أكثر من 400 مشارك من القطاعين الحكومي والخاص؛ مما عزز من دفع عجلة التنمية الاقتصادية بين البلدين.


تسهيل إجراءات الاستثمار المتبادل


وعلى الصعيد الاقتصادي، سجَّل حجم التبادل التجاري بين المملكة العربية السعودية ومملكة البحرين لعام 2024م ارتفاعا ملحوظا تجاوز 48 مليار ريال، في إطار سعي البلدين المتواصل لتقوية العلاقات التجارية، وتسهيل إجراءات الاستثمار المتبادل، وتطويرها نحو آفاق أرحب، وتتيح رؤية المملكة 2030 ورؤية البحرين الاقتصادية 2030 فرصا كبيرة لتوسيع نطاق التعاون الثنائي، نظرا لما يجمعهما من أهداف مشتركة أسهمت في تقدم البلدين في العديد من المؤشرات الدولية.


ومن المنتظر أن تُوقع الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم في ختام أعمال الاجتماع الرابع لمجلس التنسيق السعودي-البحريني، اليوم في المنامة، والتي تشمل مجالات: تجنب الازدواج الضريبي، وتشجيع الاستثمار المباشر، والتنمية المستدامة، وحماية المنافسة في تعزيز التعاون المشترك، وتعميق العلاقات بين البلدين، لا سيما في المجالات التنموية والاستثمارية والتجارة الدولية.