The Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council reflects the depth of the shared commitment and historical consensus between the two countries and their brotherly peoples, within the framework of the solid fraternal relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain.



The council was established in July 2019, following consultations between the foreign ministers of the two countries, to serve as the organized framework overseeing all areas of cooperation and joint work. Since its first session in December 2020, the council has become an effective platform for coordinating policies and implementing strategic initiatives, based on Saudi Vision 2030 and Bahrain Economic Vision 2030, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and his brother, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The council aims to solidify the foundations of cooperation and deepen the ties between the two countries in political, economic, military, media, investment, and social spheres to elevate the interests of their peoples and enhance a prosperous future for the coming generations.



Solid Links, Achievements, and Development



The first meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council was held under the chairmanship of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, via video conference.



During the meeting, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Bahraini Crown Prince emphasized the great interest that King Salman bin Abdulaziz and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa place on enhancing relations between the two countries in various political, security, economic, commercial, investment, cultural, and tourism aspects. They stressed that the solid and strong ties between the Kingdom and Bahrain are based on a stable historical foundation, and that both countries will continue to work on the same path to achieve a bright future filled with more achievements and development.



Organizational Procedures and Subcommittees



During the session, the organizational procedures for the council's work were approved, and subcommittees were formed, including: the Political Coordination Committee, the Security Coordination Committee, the Economic, Energy, Trade, and Industry Coordination Committee, the Culture, Media, Tourism, and Social Development Coordination Committee, and the Investment, Environment, and Infrastructure Coordination Committee.



The six committees arising from the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council have achieved significant accomplishments in developing bilateral cooperation and laying the foundations for a shared vision to enhance relations in all fields, reflecting the leaders' commitment to establishing security and stability and supporting the economic development journey in the two brotherly countries.



To emphasize the importance of the council as an effective platform for advancing joint relations towards further progress and utilizing available potentials, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa chaired the second council meeting in December 2021 at Al-Sakhir Palace in Manama.



Recommendations, Initiatives, and Cooperation Paths



Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the positive results that emerged from the meetings of the subcommittees, along with the recommendations and initiatives that enhance cooperation paths in various fields, emphasizing the importance of continuing to develop bilateral coordination.



They affirmed the importance of continuing to enhance cooperation and consultation on regional and international issues of mutual interest, and advancing their political efforts at both the bilateral and international levels towards broader horizons that contribute to achieving security, stability, and prosperity in the region.



In this context, a number of initiatives were agreed upon, including: scheduled political consultations between the foreign ministers, coordination to counter extremist ideologies and dry up their sources, supporting the candidates of both kingdoms in international organizations, implementing joint training programs for young diplomats, enhancing consular cooperation, and coordinating positions between the delegations of the two countries in New York and Geneva.



Joint Security and Military Work



Both sides also emphasized the importance of enhancing joint work in the security and military fields, agreeing on a package of initiatives that include: security and military consultations, cooperation in cybersecurity, facilitating the passage of goods and trucks across borders, facilitating the movement of travelers through air and land ports, network connectivity, and electronic linkage between the interior ministries of the two countries.



In line with the efforts being made in climate and energy issues, the two parties agreed to enhance cooperation on international climate policies, focusing on reducing emissions through a circular carbon economy approach, supporting the "Green Middle East" initiative, and seeking to establish a regional carbon capture, utilization, and storage hub. Cooperation also included hydrogen, its transportation and storage technologies, energy efficiency, renewable energy, clean technologies for hydrocarbon resources, exchanging experiences, stimulating innovation, and applying emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence in the energy sector.



Additional Initiatives in Various Fields



Both sides agreed to activate additional initiatives that include cooperation in education, sports, culture, health, entertainment, media, tourism, youth, and social development. Areas of cooperation also included non-profit organizations, communications and information technology, the environment, and infrastructure.



Within the framework of the solid fraternal ties between the two countries, the third meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council was held in February 2024, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Bahraini Crown Prince.



During it, the opening of the first office of the Saudi-Bahraini company established in November 2022 between the Public Investment Fund and Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company was announced, with an investment of $5 billion, in addition to the completion of the construction of King Abdullah Medical City Hospital in Bahrain, and the launch of projects related to training programs, supporting private sector institutions in artificial intelligence, network and electronic linkage, and enhancing partnerships in health sectors and product treatment in both countries.



During the meeting, several agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed in the fields of energy, economy, finance and financial markets, legal matters, culture, education, administrative development, health, and television, radio, and news.



Strategic Initiatives in Health and Education



On May 10, 2025, a ceremony was held to sign the contract for the completion of the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Medical City project in Bahrain, which embodies the depth of fraternal relations between the two countries and supports strategic initiatives in the health and education sectors, on land allocated with an area of one million square meters, with funding of 1.2 billion Saudi riyals provided by the Saudi Fund for Development.



February 2025 also witnessed the holding of the first Saudi-Bahraini Investment Forum in Dhahran, aimed at highlighting investment partnerships and promising opportunities for the private sector. The forum contributed to enhancing economic cooperation, expanding partnership horizons, showcasing investment opportunities, and exchanging experiences, with the participation of more than 400 participants from the public and private sectors; thus boosting the economic development momentum between the two countries.



Facilitating Mutual Investment Procedures



On the economic front, the volume of trade exchange between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain for 2024 recorded a significant increase exceeding 48 billion riyals, as part of the ongoing efforts of both countries to strengthen trade relations, facilitate mutual investment procedures, and develop them towards broader horizons. Saudi Vision 2030 and Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 provide significant opportunities to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation, given the shared goals that have contributed to the advancement of both countries in many international indicators.



Agreements and memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed at the conclusion of the fourth meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council today in Manama, covering areas such as avoiding double taxation, encouraging direct investment, sustainable development, and competition protection to enhance joint cooperation and deepen relations between the two countries, especially in developmental, investment, and international trade fields.