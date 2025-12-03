The visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Kingdom of Bahrain and his participation in the 46th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which will be held in the Bahraini capital Manama, is an extension of the Kingdom's efforts to enhance joint Gulf cooperation, in line with the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques approved by the leaders of the Council's member states in 2015.





The Gulf tour undertaken by the Crown Prince in 2021 had a significant impact in opening new horizons for the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; to enhance joint Gulf cooperation by intensifying communication with the leaders of the GCC member states and coordinating positions regarding the political and economic challenges facing the world, and creating more opportunities for economic integration among the member states.

Enhancing International Standing and Strategic and Economic Partnerships

The importance of the Crown Prince's participation in the 46th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council coincides with developments in the region; which requires coordination of positions among the GCC member states to support the enhancement of security and stability in the region.



The vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for enhancing joint Gulf cooperation has set priorities for integration and cooperation among the GCC member states to strengthen joint work through an effective and efficient Gulf system, contributing to maintaining regional and global stability and peace, enhancing the international standing of the Council, and achieving strategic and economic partnerships that benefit the citizens of the member states and the region.



The Vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Saudi Arabia's Leadership Role

In line with the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and with a leadership role from the Kingdom, the Gulf Cooperation Council has worked to develop and enhance dialogues, relationships, and strategic partnerships with major countries in the world, where the Council conducts regular dialogues with about 16 countries and regional organizations, most notably the United States, China, Russia, India, Brazil, the European Union, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



Believing in the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and its pivotal role in achieving integration among the member states, the Kingdom has actively contributed to the success of the Kuwaiti presidency of the 45th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council, keen to activate the partnership with the member states in a way that achieves the priorities of joint Gulf work.

Improving the Quality of Life for the People of the Gulf States

During the 42nd session of the Gulf Cooperation Council, chaired by the Kingdom, many important results were achieved in developing trade exchanges with the main trading partners of the member states, including enhancing negotiations for free trade agreements of the GCC with the United Kingdom, China, South Korea, India, Australia, and New Zealand, and creating an open trading environment based on global trade rules.

Since its establishment, the Gulf Cooperation Council has launched many joint Gulf projects to support the Gulf economy, contribute to community development, and improve the quality of life for the people of the member states, including the electricity interconnection project, the approval to establish a railway authority to connect member states, facilitate trade movement and population mobility, the establishment of the Gulf Payments Company, the interconnection between Gulf central banks, the establishment and development of the Gulf Health Council, the Gulf Center for Disease Prevention and Control, and the issuance of unified laws related to food safety.