شاركت المملكة بوفد يرأسه رئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد مازن الكهموس، بحضور المندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى الأمم المتحدة السفير الدكتور عبدالعزيز الواصل، في أعمال المؤتمر العالمي الثاني لتسخير البيانات من أجل تحسين قياس الفساد، الذي تنظمه بصورة مشتركة مع هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد «نزاهة» كلٌّ من برنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي (UNDP)، ومكتب الأمم المتحدة المعني بالمخدرات والجريمة (UNODC)، والأكاديمية الدولية لمكافحة الفساد (IACA)، وذلك في الفترة من 2 إلى 4 ديسمبر 2025م في مقر الأمم المتحدة بمدينة نيويورك.


وشهد المؤتمر مشاركة واسعة من أكثر من 100 دولة وأكثر من 22 منظمة دولية، شملت: البنك الدولي، ومنظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية (OECD)، إضافةً إلى منظمات شريكة من أبرزها: منظمة الشفافية الدولية، وصندوق النقد الدولي، ومعهد بازل للحوكمة، وIMD، وGTI، وTI، وغيرها من الجهات ذات الصلة المعنية بتطوير مؤشرات قياس الفساد وتعزيز النزاهة عالميًا.


وانطلقت في مقر الأمم المتحدة بمدينة نيويورك أعمال المؤتمر، بمشاركة قادة الهيئات الدولية وممثلي الحكومات والخبراء والمختصين من مختلف دول العالم، في إطار مواصلة الجهود العالمية الرامية إلى تطوير منهجيات دقيقة لقياس الفساد.

التزام راسخ بمكافحة الفساد


وألقى كلمة المملكة في افتتاح أعمال المؤتمر رئيس هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد (نزاهة) مازن الكهموس، نوّه فيها بالتزام القيادة الراسخ والثابت بمكافحة الفساد ومحاسبة مرتكبيه، وتعزيز جهود المملكة في هذا المجال منذ انطلاق رؤية المملكة 2030، التي عزّزت المساءلة والنزاهة ضمن منظومة الحوكمة، واستعرض جهود المملكة والشراكات المتنامية في تطوير مبادرات قياس الفساد، مؤكداً أن قياس الظاهرة بدقة يعدّ أساساً لصياغة سياسات فعّالة تستند إلى البيانات، مشيراً إلى الدور الريادي للمملكة في تطوير «مبادئ فيينا نحو منهجية عالمية لقياس الفساد»، وتضمينها في قرارات مؤتمر الدول الأطراف في اتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لمكافحة الفساد.

مؤشرات قياس وبيانات عالمية


وتضمنت فعاليات اليوم الأول تدشين مؤشرات لقياس فاعلية جهود مكافحة الفساد، وإطلاق لوحات بيانات عالمية لعرض نتائجها بصورة تفاعلية، إضافة إلى انعقاد الجلسة العامة رفيعة المستوى التي ناقشت دور قياس الفساد في دعم الإصلاحات الوطنية، بمشاركة ممثلين عن البنك الدولي، صندوق النقد الدولي، ومنظمة الشفافية الدولية، ومعهد بازل، ومجموعة الأعمال (B20)، كما تناولت الجلسات اللاحقة التجارب الإقليمية والدولية، وبيانات المسوحات الميدانية، ونزاهة المشتريات العامة.



مبادرة «نزاهة العالمية لقياس الفساد»


يمثل انعقاد هذا المؤتمر امتداداً لمسار عالمي بدأ في عام 2021م، حين شرعت هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد بالمملكة، بالتعاون مع منظمات عالمية في تطوير مؤشرات ومنهجيات علمية لقياس معدلات الفساد، وفي عام 2023م وضمن إطار المبادرة العالمية لقياس معدلات الفساد، عُقدت الدورة الأولى من المؤتمر في فيينا، وأسفرت عن صياغة وثيقة «مبادئ فيينا نحو منهجية عالمية لقياس الفساد»، التي شكلت إطاراً مرجعياً رائداً يراعي اختلاف الأطر القانونية والسياسية للدول، ويركّز على المجالات الأكثر عرضة للفساد، ولاسيما في المشتريات العامة.


وتأتي مشاركة المملكة استمراراً لجهودها في قيادة المبادرات العالمية لمكافحة الفساد، ومنها مبادرة «نزاهة العالمية لقياس الفساد» التي أطلقتها هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد بالشراكة مع برنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي.