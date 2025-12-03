The Kingdom participated with a delegation headed by the President of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, Mazen Al-Kahmous, with the presence of the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, in the proceedings of the Second Global Conference on Harnessing Data to Improve Corruption Measurement, which is jointly organized with the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority "Nazaha" by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA), from December 2 to 4, 2025, at the United Nations headquarters in New York City.



The conference witnessed wide participation from more than 100 countries and over 22 international organizations, including: the World Bank, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in addition to partner organizations such as: Transparency International, the International Monetary Fund, the Basel Institute on Governance, IMD, GTI, TI, and other relevant entities concerned with developing corruption measurement indicators and promoting integrity globally.



The conference commenced at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, with the participation of leaders of international bodies, government representatives, experts, and specialists from various countries around the world, as part of ongoing global efforts aimed at developing accurate methodologies for measuring corruption.

A Firm Commitment to Combat Corruption



The Kingdom's speech at the opening of the conference was delivered by the President of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), Mazen Al-Kahmous, who highlighted the leadership's steadfast and unwavering commitment to combating corruption and holding its perpetrators accountable, and enhancing the Kingdom's efforts in this area since the launch of Vision 2030, which has strengthened accountability and integrity within the governance framework. He reviewed the Kingdom's efforts and growing partnerships in developing initiatives for measuring corruption, emphasizing that accurately measuring the phenomenon is essential for formulating effective policies based on data, pointing to the Kingdom's pioneering role in developing the "Vienna Principles for a Global Methodology for Measuring Corruption," and incorporating them into the decisions of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption.

Measurement Indicators and Global Data



The activities of the first day included the launch of indicators to measure the effectiveness of anti-corruption efforts, and the unveiling of global dashboards to present their results interactively, in addition to holding a high-level plenary session that discussed the role of measuring corruption in supporting national reforms, with the participation of representatives from the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, Transparency International, the Basel Institute, and the Business 20 (B20) group. Subsequent sessions addressed regional and international experiences, field survey data, and the integrity of public procurement.







The "Global Integrity Initiative for Measuring Corruption"



The holding of this conference represents an extension of a global path that began in 2021, when the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority in the Kingdom, in collaboration with global organizations, began developing indicators and scientific methodologies for measuring corruption rates. In 2023, within the framework of the global initiative to measure corruption rates, the first session of the conference was held in Vienna, resulting in the formulation of the "Vienna Principles for a Global Methodology for Measuring Corruption," which formed a pioneering reference framework that takes into account the different legal and political frameworks of countries and focuses on areas most susceptible to corruption, particularly in public procurement.



The Kingdom's participation continues its efforts to lead global initiatives to combat corruption, including the "Global Integrity Initiative for Measuring Corruption," launched by the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme.