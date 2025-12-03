The King Salman Global Complex for the Arabic Language launched its celebratory activities for the International Day of the Arabic Language at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, embodying the Kingdom's pioneering role in supporting the Arabic language and enhancing its international presence.



The event, taking place from December 2 to 4, is sponsored by the Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Complex, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, in partnership with the Kingdom's permanent delegation to the United Nations. This is part of the Complex's efforts to enhance the presence of the Arabic language in international and regional organizations and to establish its status as one of the official languages of the United Nations.

Cultural Programs and Events



The celebration highlights the aesthetics of the Arabic language through cultural and interactive programs and events, introducing its history and influence on other cultures, with a distinguished presence of United Nations officials, representatives of member states, and a number of specialists and enthusiasts in linguistic and cultural affairs. This aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in supporting cultural identity and promoting civilizational understanding.



The Secretary-General of the Complex, Dr. Abdullah Saleh Al-Washmi, affirmed that this international celebration extends the Kingdom's pioneering role in supporting its language globally and embodies the institutional partnership between the Complex and the Kingdom's delegation at the United Nations, which enhances the presence of Arabic in international forums and highlights Saudi efforts in its service. He appreciated the continuous support of the Minister of Culture and his ongoing follow-up on everything that contributes to serving the Arabic language and enhancing its global status.

Informative Exhibition and Handicrafts Corner



The celebration includes a scientific and cultural program featuring discussion sessions that address the status of the Arabic language in international organizations and its role in building global cultural understanding, alongside an informative exhibition showcasing the Complex's projects and its scientific and cultural publications, as well as a corner for handicrafts related to Arabic, in an interactive experience that highlights the language's presence in the international cultural scene.



This celebration reaffirms the Kingdom's advanced position in serving the Arabic language globally and extends the Complex's efforts in developing linguistic tools and standards, activating partnerships with international organizations to contribute to empowering the Arabic language and enhancing its use in scientific, cultural, and diplomatic fields.