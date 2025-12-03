أطلق مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية فعالياته الاحتفائية باليوم العالمي للغة العربية بمقر منظمة الأمم المتحدة في مدينة نيويورك، تجسيداً لدور المملكة الريادي في دعم اللغة العربية وتعزيزاً لحضورها دولياً.
وتأتي الفعالية المقامة خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 4 ديسمبر الجاري، برعاية وزير الثقافة رئيس مجلس أمناء المجمع الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان وبالشراكة مع وفد المملكة الدائم لدى منظمة الأمم المتحدة، ضمن جهود المجمع في تعزيز حضور اللغة العربية في المنظمات الدولية والإقليمية، وترسيخ مكانتها بوصفها إحدى اللغات الرسمية في الأمم المتحدة.
برامج وفعاليات ثقافية
وتبرز الاحتفائية عبر برامج وفعاليات ثقافية وتفاعلية، جماليات العربية، والتعريف بتاريخها وتأثيرها في الثقافات الأخرى؛ وسط حضور رفيع من مسؤولي الأمم المتحدة، وممثلي الدول الأعضاء، وعدد من المختصين والمهتمين بالشأن اللغوي والثقافي، وذلك تحقيقاً لأهداف رؤية المملكة 2030 في دعم الهوية الثقافية، وتعزيز التفاهم الحضاري.
وأكد الأمين العام للمجمع الدكتور عبدالله صالح الوشمي أن هذا الاحتفال الدولي يأتي امتداداً لدور المملكة الريادي في دعم لغتها عالميّاً، وتجسيداً للشراكة المؤسسية بين المجمع ووفد المملكة في الأمم المتحدة؛ بما يعزّز حضور العربية في المحافل الدولية، ويبرز الجهود السعودية في خدمتها، مثمّناً دعم وزير الثقافة ومتابعته المستمرة لكل ما يسهم في خدمة اللغة العربية، وتعزيز مكانتها عالميّاً.
معرض تعريفي وركن للحرف
ويتضمن الاحتفال برنامجاً علميّاً وثقافيّاً يشمل جلساتٍ حواريةً تناقش مكانة اللغة العربية في المنظمات الدولية ودورها في بناء التفاهم الثقافي العالمي، إلى جانب معرض تعريفي بمشروعات المجمع وإصداراته العلمية والثقافية، وركن للحِرَف اليدوية المرتبطة بالعربية، في تجربة تفاعلية تبرز حضور اللغة في المشهد الثقافي الدولي.
ويأتي هذا الاحتفال تأكيداً لموقع المملكة المتقدّم في خدمة اللغة العربية عالميّاً، وامتداداً لجهود المجمع في تطوير الأدوات والمعايير اللغوية، وتفعيل الشراكات مع المنظمات الدولية؛ للإسهام في تمكين اللغة العربية، وتعزيز استخدامها في المجالات العلمية والثقافية والدبلوماسية.
The King Salman Global Complex for the Arabic Language launched its celebratory activities for the International Day of the Arabic Language at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, embodying the Kingdom's pioneering role in supporting the Arabic language and enhancing its international presence.
The event, taking place from December 2 to 4, is sponsored by the Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Complex, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, in partnership with the Kingdom's permanent delegation to the United Nations. This is part of the Complex's efforts to enhance the presence of the Arabic language in international and regional organizations and to establish its status as one of the official languages of the United Nations.
Cultural Programs and Events
The celebration highlights the aesthetics of the Arabic language through cultural and interactive programs and events, introducing its history and influence on other cultures, with a distinguished presence of United Nations officials, representatives of member states, and a number of specialists and enthusiasts in linguistic and cultural affairs. This aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in supporting cultural identity and promoting civilizational understanding.
The Secretary-General of the Complex, Dr. Abdullah Saleh Al-Washmi, affirmed that this international celebration extends the Kingdom's pioneering role in supporting its language globally and embodies the institutional partnership between the Complex and the Kingdom's delegation at the United Nations, which enhances the presence of Arabic in international forums and highlights Saudi efforts in its service. He appreciated the continuous support of the Minister of Culture and his ongoing follow-up on everything that contributes to serving the Arabic language and enhancing its global status.
Informative Exhibition and Handicrafts Corner
The celebration includes a scientific and cultural program featuring discussion sessions that address the status of the Arabic language in international organizations and its role in building global cultural understanding, alongside an informative exhibition showcasing the Complex's projects and its scientific and cultural publications, as well as a corner for handicrafts related to Arabic, in an interactive experience that highlights the language's presence in the international cultural scene.
This celebration reaffirms the Kingdom's advanced position in serving the Arabic language globally and extends the Complex's efforts in developing linguistic tools and standards, activating partnerships with international organizations to contribute to empowering the Arabic language and enhancing its use in scientific, cultural, and diplomatic fields.