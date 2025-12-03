أطلق مجمع الملك سلمان العالمي للغة العربية فعالياته الاحتفائية باليوم العالمي للغة العربية بمقر منظمة الأمم المتحدة في مدينة نيويورك، تجسيداً لدور المملكة الريادي في دعم اللغة العربية وتعزيزاً لحضورها دولياً.


وتأتي الفعالية المقامة خلال الفترة من 2 إلى 4 ديسمبر الجاري، برعاية وزير الثقافة رئيس مجلس أمناء المجمع الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان وبالشراكة مع وفد المملكة الدائم لدى منظمة الأمم المتحدة، ضمن جهود المجمع في تعزيز حضور اللغة العربية في المنظمات الدولية والإقليمية، وترسيخ مكانتها بوصفها إحدى اللغات الرسمية في الأمم المتحدة.

برامج وفعاليات ثقافية


وتبرز الاحتفائية عبر برامج وفعاليات ثقافية وتفاعلية، جماليات العربية، والتعريف بتاريخها وتأثيرها في الثقافات الأخرى؛ وسط حضور رفيع من مسؤولي الأمم المتحدة، وممثلي الدول الأعضاء، وعدد من المختصين والمهتمين بالشأن اللغوي والثقافي، وذلك تحقيقاً لأهداف رؤية المملكة 2030 في دعم الهوية الثقافية، وتعزيز التفاهم الحضاري.


وأكد الأمين العام للمجمع الدكتور عبدالله صالح الوشمي أن هذا الاحتفال الدولي يأتي امتداداً لدور المملكة الريادي في دعم لغتها عالميّاً، وتجسيداً للشراكة المؤسسية بين المجمع ووفد المملكة في الأمم المتحدة؛ بما يعزّز حضور العربية في المحافل الدولية، ويبرز الجهود السعودية في خدمتها، مثمّناً دعم وزير الثقافة ومتابعته المستمرة لكل ما يسهم في خدمة اللغة العربية، وتعزيز مكانتها عالميّاً.

معرض تعريفي وركن للحرف


ويتضمن الاحتفال برنامجاً علميّاً وثقافيّاً يشمل جلساتٍ حواريةً تناقش مكانة اللغة العربية في المنظمات الدولية ودورها في بناء التفاهم الثقافي العالمي، إلى جانب معرض تعريفي بمشروعات المجمع وإصداراته العلمية والثقافية، وركن للحِرَف اليدوية المرتبطة بالعربية، في تجربة تفاعلية تبرز حضور اللغة في المشهد الثقافي الدولي.


ويأتي هذا الاحتفال تأكيداً لموقع المملكة المتقدّم في خدمة اللغة العربية عالميّاً، وامتداداً لجهود المجمع في تطوير الأدوات والمعايير اللغوية، وتفعيل الشراكات مع المنظمات الدولية؛ للإسهام في تمكين اللغة العربية، وتعزيز استخدامها في المجالات العلمية والثقافية والدبلوماسية.