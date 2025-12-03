توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم (الأربعاء) أن الفرصة لا تزال مهيأة لهطول أمطار خفيفة على مناطق الباحة، مكة المكرمة، حائل، الحدود الشمالية، في حين لا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على تلك المناطق، كذلك على مناطق جازان، عسير، الرياض، الشرقية.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 20-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى مترين ونصف باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية إلى شمالية غربية بسرعة 15-35 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.