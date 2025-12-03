The National Center of Meteorology has predicted in its weather report for today (Wednesday) that the opportunity remains available for light rain to fall in the regions of Al-Baha, Mecca, Ha'il, and the Northern Borders, while the formation of fog in those areas is not ruled out, as well as in the regions of Jazan, Asir, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southerly in the southern part, with speeds of 20-40 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching up to two and a half meters towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the sea condition is light to moderate waves, becoming rough towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be northerly to northwesterly at a speed of 15-35 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, and the sea condition is light to moderate waves.