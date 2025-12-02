عقد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر بن إبراهيم الخريّف، اجتماعات ثنائية مع قادة عدد من الشركات الرائدة في حلول الأتمتة الصناعية، وتقنيات التصنيع المتقدم، استعرضت الفرص الاستثمارية الواعدة في المملكة، خصوصاً في مجال توطين أحدث تقنيات التصنيع الذكي، وصناعة الرقائق الإلكترونية، إلى جانب استعراض جهود المملكة لتمكين التحول الصناعي، ومبادراتها وبرامجها لتوطين تقنيات التصنيع المتقدم، وتعزيز منظومة البحث والابتكار، وتشمل برنامج مصانع المستقبل الهادف إلى تحويل أكثر من 4,000 مصنع إلى مصانع ذكية تعتمد على الأتمتة والتقنيات المتقدمة، وذلك على هامش معرض التحول الصناعي في السعودية 2025 المُقام في مدينة الرياض.


رفع تنافسية الكفاءات


وناقشت الاجتماعات الفرص المتاحة لتطوير برامج تدريبية ترفع تنافسية الكفاءات الوطنية، وتكسبها المهارات العالية للتعامل مع تقنيات الثورة الصناعية الرابعة، وقدمت نبذة عن الممكنات والحوافز التي تقدمها منظومة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية لتمكين التحول الصناعي الذكي، وتسريع تبني التقنيات المتقدمة في المصانع الوطنية، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة القطاع الصناعي، ويدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.


وتأتي هذه الاجتماعات على هامش معرض التحول الصناعي في السعودية 2025، الذي افتتحه اليوم، وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، الذي تنظّمه الوزارة بالشراكة مع شركتين متخصصتين، بمشاركة قادة التحوّل الصناعي في العالم، وشركات الصناعة والتقنية المحلية والدولية، ونخبة من رواد الأعمال والمستثمرين والخبراء والمبتكرين.