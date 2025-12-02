The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, held bilateral meetings with leaders of several leading companies in industrial automation solutions and advanced manufacturing technologies, showcasing promising investment opportunities in the Kingdom, particularly in the field of localizing the latest smart manufacturing technologies and semiconductor production, alongside reviewing the Kingdom's efforts to enable industrial transformation, its initiatives and programs to localize advanced manufacturing technologies, and enhance the research and innovation ecosystem. This includes the Future Factories program aimed at transforming more than 4,000 factories into smart factories that rely on automation and advanced technologies, on the sidelines of the Industrial Transformation Exhibition in Saudi Arabia 2025 held in Riyadh.



Enhancing Competitiveness of National Competencies



The meetings discussed the available opportunities to develop training programs that enhance the competitiveness of national competencies, equipping them with high-level skills to deal with the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. An overview was provided on the enablers and incentives offered by the industrial and mineral resources ecosystem to enable smart industrial transformation and accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies in national factories, contributing to improving the efficiency of the industrial sector and supporting the objectives of Vision 2030.



These meetings come on the sidelines of the Industrial Transformation Exhibition in Saudi Arabia 2025, which was inaugurated today by the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources. The exhibition is organized by the ministry in partnership with two specialized companies, with the participation of leaders in industrial transformation from around the world, local and international industry and technology companies, and a select group of entrepreneurs, investors, experts, and innovators.