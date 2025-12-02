انطلقت في العاصمة البحرينية المنامة أعمال الملتقى الدولي لتطوير برامج التعليم الجامعي بالدول العربية في ضوء مهارات ومهن المستقبل، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الذي تنظمه جامعة الخليج العربي بالشراكة مع مركز اليونسكو الإقليمي للجودة والتميز في التعليم، وبمشاركة نخبة من الخبراء والأكاديميين العرب والدوليين.

ويهدف الملتقى الذي افتتحه وزير التربية والتعليم ورئيس مجلس أمناء مجلس التعليم العالي في مملكة البحرين الدكتور محمد بن مبارك جمعة، إلى صياغة رؤى مشتركة لتطوير التعليم الجامعي في الدول العربية، وبناء أطر حديثة للمهارات والكفاءات المطلوبة لاقتصادات المستقبل، إذ شهد الملتقى إعلان الكرسي المشترك بين الجامعة ومركز اليونسكو الإقليمي للجودة والتميز في التعليم.

وأوضح وزير التربية والتعليم رئيس مجلس أمناء مجلس التعليم العالي الدكتور محمد بن مبارك جمعة أن مثل هذه اللقاءات تتيح الفرصة للجامعات والمؤسسات التعليمية لصياغة رؤى وإستراتيجيات مبتكرة تهدف إلى رفع جودة التعليم وربطه باحتياجات المستقبل، بما يعزز قدرات الطلبة على التعلم المستمر والابتكار وحل المشكلات، ويؤهلهم للمساهمة الفاعلة في التنمية الشاملة لمجتمعاتهم.
وشدد في كلمته على أهمية التعاون الإقليمي والدولي في هذا المجال، والاستفادة من الخبرات والممارسات الفضلى لتعزيز البحث العلمي وتطوير المناهج والبرامج الأكاديمية، بما يدعم بناء جيل متسلح بالمعرفة والمهارات اللازمة لمواجهة تحديات العصر والمشاركة في صناعة مستقبل واعد للمنطقة.

وقال رئيس جامعة الخليج العربي الدكتور سعد بن سعود آل فهيد إن هذا الحدث العربي الجامع يعكس إدراكًا عميقًا لأهمية التعليم العالي بوصفه ركيزة أساسية في بناء الإنسان، ومنصةً لمناقشة واحدة من أبرز القضايا الملحة في عصرنا، والمتمثلة في قدرة مؤسسات التعليم الجامعي على استشراف المستقبل ومواكبة التحولات المتسارعة في سوق العمل وما تحمله من فرص وتحديات أمام الأجيال الناشئة.

وقال إن الملتقى يسعى لتعزيز الحوار والتنسيق وتبادل الخبرات بين الجامعات العربية، واستعراض نماذج ناجحة عالمية وإقليمية لتطوير البرامج الجامعية، بما يضمن إعداد شباب يمتلكون المهارات المطلوبة للمستقبل.

وأضاف، تفخر الجامعة باستضافة هذا الحدث الدولي، لتصميم خارطة طريق عملية لدفع التعليم الجامعي في الدول العربية نحو مستقبل أكثر ابتكارًا واستدامة. كما أكد أن الملتقى يعكس أهداف الجامعة التي تأسست لخدمة القضايا الإستراتيجية لمستقبل دول الخليج العربية، ويؤكد الدور الإقليمي لمملكة البحرين في قيادة مشاريع تعليمية رائدة.

من جانبه، أكد المدير العام لمركز اليونسكو الإقليمي للجودة والتميز في التعليم الدكتور عبدالرحمن المديرس أهمية مواءمة برامج التعليم الجامعي مع مهارات المستقبل واحتياجات سوق العمل المتسارعة.

وقال في كلمته الافتتاحية: «يأتي لقاؤنا الدولي هذا ليجمع نخبة من صناع القرار والخبراء من مختلف الدول العربية، من أجل تفعيل الإطار المرجعي لتطوير برامج التعليم الجامعي في ضوء مهارات ومهن المستقبل، الذي أقره المؤتمر التاسع عشر لوزراء التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي في الدول العربية المنعقد في أبوظبي عام 2024، والعمل معًا على رسم خارطة طريق مشتركة تعزز مستقبل التعليم العالي في منطقتنا».

وأضاف المديرس: «لم تعد مهمة التعليم الجامعي نقل المعرفة فحسب، بل أصبحت مسؤولية لبناء الإنسان القادر على التعلم المستمر والابتكار وحل المشكلات المعقدة في عالم سريع التغير؛ ولهذا فإن جودة التعليم لم تعد ترفًا، بل قضية بقاء لضمان مجتمعات قادرة على صناعة مستقبلها لا مجرد استهلاكه».

وأشار إلى أن الملتقى يهدف إلى تطوير خارطة طريق عربية لتفعيل وثيقة الإطار المرجعي لتطوير برامج التعليم الجامعي بالدول العربية في ضوء مهارات ومهن المستقبل، المعتمدة وزاريًا، والتي تهدف إلى مواءمة برامج الجامعات مع احتياجات سوق العمل، ومعالجة الفجوة بين مخرجات التعليم ومهارات المستقبل، وتحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة 2030.

وتضمن اليوم الأول جلسة افتتاحية رفيعة المستوى جمعت أصحاب المعالي والسعادة وزراء التعليم العالي في عدد من الدول العربية أدارها الدكتور عبدالرحمن المدرس، وتحدثوا خلالها بشأن مستقبل التعليم الجامعي في العالم العربي، وسبل مواءمة البرامج الجامعية مع متطلبات سوق العمل المستقبلي، ودور الأطر المرجعية الإقليمية في دعم تطوير التعليم العالي، إضافة إلى أهمية البحث العلمي، والمهارات العصرية، والتحول الرقمي وتطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي في تعزيز جودة التعليم.

وتم خلال الجلسة عرض الوثيقة الإقليمية «الإطار المرجعي لتطوير برامج التعليم الجامعي في ضوء مهارات ومهن المستقبل» التي يدعم مركز اليونسكو الإقليمي من خلالها جهود الجامعات العربية في الارتقاء ببرامجها الأكاديمية، وتحقيق الهدف الرابع من أهداف التنمية المستدامة 2030 المتعلق بالتعليم الجيد المنصف والشامل، إذ قدمت مساعد المدير العام لمركز اليونسكو الإقليمي للجودة والتميز في التعليم الدكتورة فاطمة رويس عرضًا موجزًا حول الوثيقة، فيما طرحت الجلسة مجموعة من الأسئلة المحورية على الوزراء حول السياسات المستقبلية، وتحديات التمويل، وتمكين الشباب، ودور التكنولوجيا في تطوير التعليم الجامعي، وتعزيز فرص الطلبة في مهارات المستقبل.

وتركز الحوار خلال المناقشة على استعراض نموذج الجامعة المستقبلية وتجارب عربية في تحديث البرامج الأكاديمية، إلى جانب ورش عمل تطبيقية حول الاستدامة، والمهارات الناعمة، والابتكار في البرامج الجامعية.

كما ناقش المشاركون محور مستقبل التعليم الجامعي والتنمية المستدامة، ودور المنظمات الإقليمية في تطوير التعليم الجامعي، إضافة إلى محور الشراكات بين الجامعات وسوق العمل، مع تنظيم ورش عمل تخصصية حول تصميم المناهج المستقبلية، والهندسة القيمية، والتدريب المدمج.