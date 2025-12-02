The International Forum for the Development of University Education Programs in Arab Countries in Light of Future Skills and Professions commenced today (Tuesday) in the Bahraini capital, Manama. The event is organized by the Arabian Gulf University in partnership with the UNESCO Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education, and features a select group of Arab and international experts and academics.

The forum, inaugurated by the Minister of Education and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Higher Education Council in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Jumaa, aims to formulate shared visions for the development of university education in Arab countries and to build modern frameworks for the skills and competencies required for future economies. The forum witnessed the announcement of the joint chair between the university and the UNESCO Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education.

Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak Jumaa, the Minister of Education and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Higher Education Council, explained that such meetings provide an opportunity for universities and educational institutions to formulate innovative visions and strategies aimed at enhancing the quality of education and linking it to future needs, thereby boosting students' abilities for continuous learning, innovation, and problem-solving, and preparing them for effective contributions to the comprehensive development of their communities.

He emphasized in his speech the importance of regional and international cooperation in this field, and the need to benefit from best practices and experiences to enhance scientific research and develop curricula and academic programs, thereby supporting the building of a generation equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to face the challenges of the era and participate in creating a promising future for the region.

Dr. Saad bin Saud Al-Fhaid, President of the Arabian Gulf University, stated that this comprehensive Arab event reflects a deep understanding of the importance of higher education as a fundamental pillar in human development and a platform to discuss one of the most pressing issues of our time, which is the ability of higher education institutions to anticipate the future and keep pace with the rapid transformations in the labor market and the opportunities and challenges they present to emerging generations.

He mentioned that the forum seeks to enhance dialogue, coordination, and exchange of experiences among Arab universities, and to showcase successful global and regional models for developing university programs, ensuring the preparation of youth with the skills needed for the future.

He added that the university is proud to host this international event to design a practical roadmap to propel university education in Arab countries towards a more innovative and sustainable future. He also affirmed that the forum reflects the university's goals, which were established to serve the strategic issues of the future of the Gulf Arab states, and underscores the regional role of the Kingdom of Bahrain in leading pioneering educational projects.

For his part, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Mudayris, Director-General of the UNESCO Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education, emphasized the importance of aligning university education programs with future skills and the rapidly changing needs of the labor market.

In his opening speech, he said: "Our international meeting brings together a select group of decision-makers and experts from various Arab countries to activate the reference framework for developing university education programs in light of future skills and professions, which was approved by the 19th Conference of Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Arab Countries held in Abu Dhabi in 2024, and to work together to draw a common roadmap that enhances the future of higher education in our region."

He added: "The mission of university education is no longer just to transfer knowledge; it has become a responsibility to build individuals capable of continuous learning, innovation, and solving complex problems in a rapidly changing world. Therefore, the quality of education is no longer a luxury, but a matter of survival to ensure communities capable of shaping their future rather than merely consuming it."

He pointed out that the forum aims to develop an Arab roadmap to activate the reference document for developing university education programs in Arab countries in light of future skills and professions, which has been officially adopted and aims to align university programs with labor market needs, addressing the gap between educational outputs and future skills, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

The first day included a high-level opening session that brought together the ministers of higher education from several Arab countries, chaired by Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Mudayris, where they discussed the future of university education in the Arab world, ways to align university programs with future labor market requirements, the role of regional reference frameworks in supporting the development of higher education, as well as the importance of scientific research, modern skills, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence applications in enhancing the quality of education.

During the session, the regional document "The Reference Framework for Developing University Education Programs in Light of Future Skills and Professions" was presented, through which the UNESCO Regional Center supports the efforts of Arab universities to elevate their academic programs and achieve the fourth goal of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 related to quality, equitable, and inclusive education. Dr. Fatima Ruiz, Assistant Director-General of the UNESCO Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education, provided a brief overview of the document, while the session posed a series of key questions to the ministers regarding future policies, funding challenges, youth empowerment, and the role of technology in developing university education and enhancing students' opportunities in future skills.

The discussion focused on presenting the model of the future university and Arab experiences in updating academic programs, alongside practical workshops on sustainability, soft skills, and innovation in university programs.

Participants also discussed the future of university education and sustainable development, the role of regional organizations in developing university education, as well as partnerships between universities and the labor market, with specialized workshops organized on designing future curricula, value engineering, and blended training.