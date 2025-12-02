The cultural system is preparing to represent the Kingdom at the "Artigiano in Fiera" exhibition from December 6 to 14 in Milan, Italy; to highlight the cultural depth and diversity of Saudi Arabia through a national pavilion that includes several national cultural and tourism entities; to create a bridge between the Kingdom and the world, showcasing the heritage and rich culture of the Kingdom, and reflecting the pioneering role of culture as a tool for civilizational communication between peoples.



The Ministry of Culture oversees the Saudi pavilion, with the participation of several entities from the cultural system, and more than 140 Saudi participants in the pavilion this year.



Unique Culture



This exhibition, which is considered one of the largest global platforms celebrating handicrafts, traditional arts, and cuisine, coincides this year with the "Year of Handicrafts 2025" initiative launched by the ministry to celebrate this unique cultural element in Saudi culture, focusing its participation on highlighting handicrafts.



The Kingdom's participation in the "Artigiano in Fiera" exhibition comes for the third consecutive time, aiming to introduce the international audience to Saudi culture, narrate the Kingdom's cultural and historical story to the world, and establish the Kingdom as a global cultural destination, reflecting the Ministry of Culture's commitment to enhancing international cultural exchange as one of the goals of the National Culture Strategy, under the umbrella of Vision 2030.