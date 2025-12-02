سلّم سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الأردن الأمير منصور بن خالد بن فرحان آل سعود، بمقر السفارة اليوم في العاصمة الأردنية عمان، وزير التخطيط والتعاون الدولي ومُسَيِّر أعمال وزارة المالية في الحكومة الفلسطينية الدكتور اسطيفان سلامة، الدعم المالي المقدم لدولة فلسطين من السعودية بقيمة 90 مليون دولار، في إطار الدعم السعودي المستمر لدولة فلسطين للعام 2025.
منصور بن خالد: المملكة ملتزمة بدعم الشعب الفلسطيني
وأوضح الأمير منصور بن خالد، أن هذا الدعم يأتي في إطار حرص قيادة المملكة على دعم الحكومة الفلسطينية وتمكينها من الوفاء بالتزاماتها المالية، مشيراً إلى أهمية هذه المساعدات لتعزيز صمود الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق وتخفيف معاناتهم في مواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية والإنسانية ودعم قطاعات حيوية وعلى رأسها الصحة والتعليم وذلك امتداداً للدعم المتواصل الاقتصادي والتنموي والإغاثي والإنساني من قبل المملكة لدولة فلسطين.
وأكد السفير التزام المملكة الراسخ والتاريخي والمتواصل بدعم الشعب الفلسطيني وحقوقه العادلة والمشروعة في إقامة دولته المستقلة، مشيراً في هذا الصدد للجهود السياسية التي بذلتها المملكة أخيراً، في إطار رئاستها- بمشاركة فرنسا- للمؤتمر الدولي رفيع المستوى في نيويورك لتسوية قضية فلسطين وتنفيذ حل الدولتين، والنتائج التي حققها بالاعتراف الدولي الواسع بالدولة الفلسطينية وحل الدولتين.
سلامة: تقدير عميق للموقف السعودي
من جانبه، أشاد الوزير سلامة بالدعم المالي والسياسي المتواصل للمملكة، مؤكداً أهمية هذه المساهمة في التخفيف من حدة الأزمة المالية التي تمر بها دولة فلسطين، في ظل السياسات الإسرائيلية الأخيرة، معبراً عن تقديره العميق للموقف التاريخي الثابت للمملكة تجاه الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق.
وثمن الوزير الفلسطيني اسطيفان سلامة الموقف التاريخي الثابت للمملكة العربية السعودية تجاه فلسطين، ودعم حقوقها المشروعة وإقامة دولتها المستقلة، وعبّر عن امتنان وتقدير السلطة الفلسطينية لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، على دعمهما السياسي والاقتصادي والإنساني الدائم للشعب الفلسطيني.
نائب رئيس فلسطين: شكراً لقيادة المملكة
من جهته قدّم نائب رئيس دولة فلسطين حسين الشيخ جزيل الشكر والتقدير للمملكة العربية السعودية بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد، على دعم الخزينة الفلسطينية بدفعة من المنحة المقدمة من المملكة بمبلغ 90 مليون دولار.
وأعرب الشيخ، عن تقديره لموقف المملكة الثابت تجاه الشعب الفلسطيني ودعم حقوقه المشروعة، لمواجهة الأوضاع الاقتصادية والمالية الصعبة التي تمر بها فلسطين.
The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Jordan, Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan Al Saud, handed over today at the embassy in the Jordanian capital, Amman, the financial support provided to the State of Palestine from Saudi Arabia amounting to 90 million dollars, as part of the ongoing Saudi support to the State of Palestine for the year 2025.
Mansour bin Khalid: The Kingdom is committed to supporting the Palestinian people
Prince Mansour bin Khalid explained that this support comes as part of the Kingdom's leadership's keenness to support the Palestinian government and enable it to meet its financial obligations, pointing to the importance of this assistance in enhancing the resilience of the Palestinian people and alleviating their suffering in facing economic and humanitarian challenges and supporting vital sectors, foremost among them health and education, as a continuation of the ongoing economic, developmental, relief, and humanitarian support provided by the Kingdom to the State of Palestine.
The ambassador affirmed the Kingdom's firm, historical, and continuous commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their just and legitimate rights to establish their independent state, referring in this regard to the political efforts made by the Kingdom recently, within the framework of its presidency—alongside France—of the high-level international conference in New York to resolve the Palestinian issue and implement the two-state solution, and the results achieved through the wide international recognition of the Palestinian state and the two-state solution.
Salama: Deep appreciation for the Saudi position
For his part, Minister Salama praised the ongoing financial and political support from the Kingdom, emphasizing the importance of this contribution in alleviating the severity of the financial crisis facing the State of Palestine, in light of recent Israeli policies, expressing his deep appreciation for the Kingdom's steadfast historical position towards the Palestinian people.
Palestinian Minister Estephan Salama valued the steadfast historical position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia towards Palestine, supporting its legitimate rights and establishing its independent state, and expressed the gratitude and appreciation of the Palestinian Authority to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for their ongoing political, economic, and humanitarian support for the Palestinian people.
Vice President of Palestine: Thank you to the Kingdom's leadership
For his part, the Vice President of the State of Palestine, Hussein Sheikh, expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, for supporting the Palestinian treasury with a tranche of the grant provided by the Kingdom amounting to 90 million dollars.
Sheikh expressed his appreciation for the Kingdom's steadfast position towards the Palestinian people and its support for their legitimate rights, to face the difficult economic and financial conditions that Palestine is experiencing.