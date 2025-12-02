سلّم سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الأردن الأمير منصور بن خالد بن فرحان آل سعود، بمقر السفارة اليوم في العاصمة الأردنية عمان، وزير التخطيط والتعاون الدولي ومُسَيِّر أعمال وزارة المالية في الحكومة الفلسطينية الدكتور اسطيفان سلامة، الدعم المالي المقدم لدولة فلسطين من السعودية بقيمة 90 مليون دولار، في إطار الدعم السعودي المستمر لدولة فلسطين للعام 2025.


منصور بن خالد: المملكة ملتزمة بدعم الشعب الفلسطيني


وأوضح الأمير منصور بن خالد، أن هذا الدعم يأتي في إطار حرص قيادة المملكة على دعم الحكومة الفلسطينية وتمكينها من الوفاء بالتزاماتها المالية، مشيراً إلى أهمية هذه المساعدات لتعزيز صمود الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق وتخفيف معاناتهم في مواجهة التحديات الاقتصادية والإنسانية ودعم قطاعات حيوية وعلى رأسها الصحة والتعليم وذلك امتداداً للدعم المتواصل الاقتصادي والتنموي والإغاثي والإنساني من قبل المملكة لدولة فلسطين.


وأكد السفير التزام المملكة الراسخ والتاريخي والمتواصل بدعم الشعب الفلسطيني وحقوقه العادلة والمشروعة في إقامة دولته المستقلة، مشيراً في هذا الصدد للجهود السياسية التي بذلتها المملكة أخيراً، في إطار رئاستها- بمشاركة فرنسا- للمؤتمر الدولي رفيع المستوى في نيويورك لتسوية قضية فلسطين وتنفيذ حل الدولتين، والنتائج التي حققها بالاعتراف الدولي الواسع بالدولة الفلسطينية وحل الدولتين.


سلامة: تقدير عميق للموقف السعودي


من جانبه، أشاد الوزير سلامة بالدعم المالي والسياسي المتواصل للمملكة، مؤكداً أهمية هذه المساهمة في التخفيف من حدة الأزمة المالية التي تمر بها دولة فلسطين، في ظل السياسات الإسرائيلية الأخيرة، معبراً عن تقديره العميق للموقف التاريخي الثابت للمملكة تجاه الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق.


وثمن الوزير الفلسطيني اسطيفان سلامة الموقف التاريخي الثابت للمملكة العربية السعودية تجاه فلسطين، ودعم حقوقها المشروعة وإقامة دولتها المستقلة، وعبّر عن امتنان وتقدير السلطة الفلسطينية لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، على دعمهما السياسي والاقتصادي والإنساني الدائم للشعب الفلسطيني.


نائب رئيس فلسطين: شكراً لقيادة المملكة


من جهته قدّم نائب رئيس دولة فلسطين حسين الشيخ جزيل الشكر والتقدير للمملكة العربية السعودية بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد، على دعم الخزينة الفلسطينية بدفعة من المنحة المقدمة من المملكة بمبلغ 90 مليون دولار.


وأعرب الشيخ، عن تقديره لموقف المملكة الثابت تجاه الشعب الفلسطيني ودعم حقوقه المشروعة، لمواجهة الأوضاع الاقتصادية والمالية الصعبة التي تمر بها فلسطين.