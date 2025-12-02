The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Jordan, Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan Al Saud, handed over today at the embassy in the Jordanian capital, Amman, the financial support provided to the State of Palestine from Saudi Arabia amounting to 90 million dollars, as part of the ongoing Saudi support to the State of Palestine for the year 2025.



Mansour bin Khalid: The Kingdom is committed to supporting the Palestinian people



Prince Mansour bin Khalid explained that this support comes as part of the Kingdom's leadership's keenness to support the Palestinian government and enable it to meet its financial obligations, pointing to the importance of this assistance in enhancing the resilience of the Palestinian people and alleviating their suffering in facing economic and humanitarian challenges and supporting vital sectors, foremost among them health and education, as a continuation of the ongoing economic, developmental, relief, and humanitarian support provided by the Kingdom to the State of Palestine.



The ambassador affirmed the Kingdom's firm, historical, and continuous commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their just and legitimate rights to establish their independent state, referring in this regard to the political efforts made by the Kingdom recently, within the framework of its presidency—alongside France—of the high-level international conference in New York to resolve the Palestinian issue and implement the two-state solution, and the results achieved through the wide international recognition of the Palestinian state and the two-state solution.



Salama: Deep appreciation for the Saudi position



For his part, Minister Salama praised the ongoing financial and political support from the Kingdom, emphasizing the importance of this contribution in alleviating the severity of the financial crisis facing the State of Palestine, in light of recent Israeli policies, expressing his deep appreciation for the Kingdom's steadfast historical position towards the Palestinian people.



Palestinian Minister Estephan Salama valued the steadfast historical position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia towards Palestine, supporting its legitimate rights and establishing its independent state, and expressed the gratitude and appreciation of the Palestinian Authority to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for their ongoing political, economic, and humanitarian support for the Palestinian people.



Vice President of Palestine: Thank you to the Kingdom's leadership



For his part, the Vice President of the State of Palestine, Hussein Sheikh, expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, for supporting the Palestinian treasury with a tranche of the grant provided by the Kingdom amounting to 90 million dollars.



Sheikh expressed his appreciation for the Kingdom's steadfast position towards the Palestinian people and its support for their legitimate rights, to face the difficult economic and financial conditions that Palestine is experiencing.