The Shura Council voted in favor of amending several articles of the copyright system project, which was referred back to the council for study according to Article (17). The council issued a decision during its 11th regular session of the second year of the ninth term, chaired by the council's president, Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Sheikh, calling on Shaqra University to enhance its efforts to complete its initiatives in transitioning to a university system, developing its branches, and evaluating its outputs to ensure efficiency, quality, and sustainability, urging the development of its system in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The council discussed the annual report of King Khalid University, and members expressed several observations and opinions regarding the content of the annual report of King Khalid University. Council member Engineer Abdulaziz Al-Maliki urged King Khalid University to study and develop a composite index for the impact of scientific research and innovation that measures the number and percentage of patents and research outputs that have been transformed into products with social and economic value. The annual report of Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz University was also discussed, and members shared their views and perspectives. Council member Abdullah Aifan emphasized the importance of Prince Sultan University developing its strategic goals to be more aligned with its institutional identity and linking them to specific indicators of this identity to measure the extent to which these goals are achieved in its academic and community environment. At the end of the discussions, the committee requested more time to study the opinions and suggestions raised by members and to return with its perspective to the council in a later session.

Al-Hazani:

Solutions for Research Supply

Council member Dr. Amal Al-Hazani called on Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz University to find solutions for research supply, including investing in university-owned lands and studying endowment opportunities.

She considered the demand to expand the scope of research led by faculty members as a pressure factor on the university, given the challenges it faces, as the number of faculty members reached 1,922, and the number of registered scientific research papers was 4,622, which means two papers for each faculty member per year, a very acceptable rate, especially since the university identified among its challenges the need for positions titled "Research Assistant," who are a fundamental pillar for conducting research, in addition to its need for long-term research funding. She suggested that the university coordinate with the General Authority for Military Industries to develop sustainable partnership models with both the public and private sectors.

Al-Najjar to Sultan University: Complete the Priority Infrastructure

Council member Dr. Abdullah Omar Al-Najjar stated that developing the infrastructure at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz University has become an urgent necessity to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, particularly those related to higher education, scientific research, and innovation. He urged the university, in his intervention, to coordinate with relevant authorities to work on completing and developing priority infrastructure projects at the university, ensuring that stalled projects are included in a suitable national program to address the delays. He emphasized that not providing the necessary budgets for vital developmental projects or completing stalled projects leads to the disruption of university assets and the depletion of its resources without achieving returns, in addition to the increased costs of completing those projects in the future due to price changes and inflation. Furthermore, it reduces the efficiency of spending due to resorting to partial and temporary solutions and increases operational and human pressure on existing facilities, negatively impacting the quality of the educational and research process.

He called on the university to work on developing a long-term funding mechanism that supports the research and innovation system, contributing to increasing economic and knowledge returns and achieving sustainable funding for research and innovation.