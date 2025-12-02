صوّت مجلس الشورى بالموافقة على تعديل عدد من مواد مشروع نظام حقوق المؤلف، المعاد إلى المجلس لدراسته وفق المادة (17)، وأصدر المجلس، في جلسته العادية الـ11 من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة المنعقدة برئاسة رئيس المجلس الدكتور عبدالله محمد آل الشيخ، قراراً طالب فيه جامعة شقراء بتعزيز جهودها لاستكمال مبادراتها في التحوّل إلى نظام الجامعات، وتطوير فروعها وتقييم مخرجاتها، بما يضمن الكفاءة والجودة والاستدامة، داعياً إلى العمل على تطوير منظومتها في مجال الابتكار وريادة الأعمال.

وناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لجامعة الملك خالد، وأبدى أعضاء المجلس عدداً من الملحوظات والآراء بشأن ما تضمّنه التقرير السنوي لجامعة الملك خالد، وطالب عضو المجلس المهندس عبدالعزيز المالكي، جامعة الملك خالد بدراسة وتطوير مؤشر مركب لتأثير البحث العلمي والابتكار يقيس عدد ونسبة براءات الاختراع ومخرجات البحوث التي تم تحويلها إلى منتجات ذات قيمة اجتماعية واقتصادية. وناقش التقرير السنوي لجامعة الأمير سطام بن عبدالعزيز، وأبدى أعضاء آراء ووجهات نظر. وأكد عضو المجلس عبدالله عيفان، أهمية أن تعمل جامعة الأمير سطام على تطوير أهدافها الإستراتيجية لتكون أكثر انسجاماً مع هويتها المُؤسسية وربطها بمؤشرات خاصة بهذه الهوية لقياس مدى تحقّق هذه الأهداف في بيئتها الأكاديمية والمجتمعية، وفي نهاية المناقشات طلبت اللجنة منحها مزيداً من الوقت لدراسة ما طرحه الأعضاء من آراء ومقترحات والعودة بوجهة نظرها إلى المجلس في جلسة لاحقة.

الهزاني:

حلول للإمداد البحثي

طالبت عضو المجلس الدكتورة أمل الهزاني، جامعة الأمير سطام بن عبدالعزيز، بإيجاد حلول للإمداد البحثي، ومنها استثمار الأراضي التابعة للجامعة ودراسة فرص الأوقاف.

وعدّت المطالبة بتوسيع نطاق الأبحاث، التي يقودها أعضاء هيئة التدريس، عامل ضغط على الجامعة بالنظر للتحديات التي تعاني منها، إذ إن عدد أعضاء هيئة التدريس بلغ 1,922، وعدد الأبحاث العلمية المسجلة 4,622 بحثاً، ما يعني بحثين لكل عضو هيئة تدريس في العام الواحد، وهو معدل مقبول جداً، خصوصاً أن الجامعة وضعت ضمن تحدياتها حاجتها لوظائف مسمى «مساعد باحث» الذين هم ركيزة أساسية للقيام بالأبحاث، إضافة لحاجتها لتمويل بحثي طويل الأمد، واقترحت على الجامعة التنسيق مع الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية لتطوير نماذج مستدامة للشراكة مع القطاعين العام والخاص.

النجار لجامعة سطام: استكملوا البنية التحتية ذات الأولوية

ذهب عضو المجلس الدكتور عبدالله عمر النجار، إلى أن تطوير البنية التحتية في جامعة الأمير سطام بن عبدالعزيز، أصبح ضرورة ملحّة لضمان تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، خصوصاً ما يرتبط منها بالتعليم الجامعي والبحث العلمي والابتكار. وطالب في مداخلته الجامعة، بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، بالعمل على استكمال وتطوير مشاريع البنية التحتية ذات الأولوية بالجامعة، على أن تُدرج المشاريع المتعثرة ضمن برنامج وطني مناسب لمعالجة التعثر. مؤكداً أن عدم توفير الميزانيات اللازمة للمشاريع التطويرية الحيوية أو استكمال المشاريع المتعثرة يؤدي إلى تعطيل أصول الجامعة واستنزاف مواردها دون تحقيق العائد منها، فضلاً عن ارتفاع تكاليف استكمال تلك المشاريع مستقبلاً نتيجة تغيّر الأسعار والتضخم، إضافةً إلى أنه يقلل من كفاءة الإنفاق بسبب اللجوء إلى حلول جزئية ومؤقتة، ويزيد من الضغط التشغيلي والبشري على المرافق الحالية، مما ينعكس سلباً على جودة العملية التعليمية والبحثية.

ودعا الجامعة إلى العمل على تطوير آلية تمويل طويلة المدى تدعم منظومة البحث والابتكار، وبما يسهم في رفع العائد الاقتصادي والمعرفي وتحقيق الاستدامة التمويلية للبحث والابتكار.