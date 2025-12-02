The Media Regulation Authority has resolved the debate over "irresponsible freedom of expression" on social media, declaring it criminal by nature and a threat to community security. Lawyer and legal advisor Mohammed Al-Barqi explained to "Okaz" that Article 6 of the Anti-Cyber Crime Law stipulates a penalty of up to 5 years in prison and a fine of 3 million riyals, or one of the two penalties, for anyone who produces, sends, or stores any content that affects public order, religious values, public morals, or the sanctity of private life via the information network.

Al-Barqi emphasized the importance of raising legal awareness among community members, adding that ignorance of the laws or the expansion of incorrect concepts regarding freedom of expression leads some to commit serious violations without realizing their legal consequences.

He pointed out that regulated freedom is completely distant from incitement and agitation, noting that some "cling to the concept of freedom of expression to use it as a cover for prohibited practices." He added that the state welcomes constructive and objective criticism but "does not tolerate those who attempt to use criticism as a means to create chaos in the media or electronic space."

He affirmed that the laws will not allow the exploitation of community issues through false populist rhetoric, calling for a sense of personal responsibility and adherence to the laws to maintain the security and stability of society.

Media Content Monitoring

For his part, the Deputy CEO of the General Authority for Media Regulation, Hassan Al-Sulami, clarified in statements to Al-Arabiya channel that incitement and agitation through social media platforms contradict freedom of expression and are criminalized under the laws, stressing that media discourse in Saudi Arabia is based on responsible freedom that does not slip into chaos or threaten community security.

He said, "The authority plays a key role in empowering and regulating the media sector by removing obstacles that face its growth and development, increasing the number of practitioners, and monitoring all forms of media content to ensure compliance with laws and regulations."

He noted that the authority has recognized the seriousness of the severe violations committed by some individuals recently, which manifested in posts that inflame public opinion, materials that threaten the safety and security of the community, and incitement practices against state institutions and policies. He confirmed that the authority has referred the violators to the Public Prosecution for violating the first paragraph of Article 6 of the Anti-Cyber Crime Law.