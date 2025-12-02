The Human Resources Development Fund revealed its contribution to employing 151,000 citizens in the industrial and mining sectors during the period from 2020 until the first half of 2025.

The fund continues to enhance the competitiveness of national talents through 24 quality training agreements linked to employment during the same period, with a value exceeding one billion riyals, targeting the training of more than 9,400 citizens. Additionally, the sustainability rate of employment for those supported by the fund in the sector has risen to 80%.

The fund has contributed to increasing the support rate for establishments operating in the sector under the employment support product, reaching a burden rate of 50% of the employee's salary, with a maximum of 3,000 riyals. More than 5,100 citizens have also benefited from on-the-job training products in the industrial sector.

Latest Technologies

The national industrial strategy, stemming from the Kingdom's Vision 2030, focuses on developing vital industries and integrating the latest technologies and sustainable practices across various industrial sectors, in partnership with the private sector. It aims to enhance global supply chains, increase local production, and expand the export of high-quality technical products to various parts of the world, targeting a total manufacturing GDP of 895 billion riyals by 2030, while the number of job opportunities that the sector will provide is expected to reach 2.1 million by 2030.

1,346

New Licenses

The industrial sector witnessed significant growth in 2024, with the issuance of 1,346 new industrial licenses with investments exceeding 50 billion riyals. Additionally, 1,075 factories began production operations with investments reaching over 48 billion riyals, while the new jobs created by the sector amounted to 44,000 jobs. The mining sector strategy also places special emphasis on developing mining supply chains to ensure that Saudi mineral resources serve as a source for local industries and enhance their integration with global markets. One of its main objectives is to create high-value new jobs in the mining sector, focusing on skill development and employing national cadres.