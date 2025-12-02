كشف صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية، مساهمته في توظيف 151 ألف مواطن ومواطنة في قطاع الصناعة والتعدين خلال الفترة من 2020 وحتى النصف الأول من عام 2025.
ويمضي الصندوق في تعزيز تنافسية الكفاءات الوطنية، من خلال 24 اتفاقية تدريب نوعي مرتبطة بالتوظيف خلال الفترة ذاتها، وبقيمة تتجاوز مليار ريال، استهدفت تدريب أكثر من 9,400 مواطن، كما ارتفعت نسبة استدامة التوظيف للمدعومين من الصندوق في القطاع لتصل إلى 80%.
وأسهم الصندوق في رفع نسبة الدعم للمنشآت العاملة في القطاع ضمن منتج دعم التوظيف لتصل نسبة التحمل إلى 50% من أجر الموظف وبحد أقصى 3,000 ريال، كما استفاد أكثر من 5,100 مواطن من منتجات التدريب على رأس العمل في القطاع الصناعي.
أحدث التقنيات
تركّز الإستراتيجية الوطنية للصناعة المنبثقة من رؤية المملكة 2030، على تطوير الصناعات الحيوية ودمج أحدث التقنيات والممارسات المستدامة في مختلف القطاعات الصناعية، وذلك بالشراكة مع القطاع الخاص، وتهدف إلى تعزيز سلاسل الإمداد العالمية، وزيادة الإنتاج المحلي، وتوسيع نطاق تصدير المنتجات التقنية عالية الجودة إلى مختلف أنحاء العالم، إذ تستهدف الوصول إلى 895 مليار ريال إجمالي الناتج المحلي التصنيعي بحلول 2030، فيما تبلغ عدد الفرص الوظيفية التي سيوفرها القطاع 2.1 مليون فرصة وظيفية بحلول 2030.
1,346
ترخيصاً جديداً
شهد القطاع الصناعي في 2024، نمواً ملحوظاً، إذ تم إصدار 1,346 ترخيصاً صناعياً جديداً باستثمارات تجاوزت 50 مليار ريال، وبدأ 1,075 مصنعاً عمليات الإنتاج باستثمارات وصلت إلى أكثر من 48 مليار ريال في حين بلغت الوظائف الجديدة التي وفرها القطاع 44 ألف وظيفة. كما تُولي إستراتيجية قطاع التعدين اهتماماً خاصاً بتطوير سلاسل إمداد التعدين؛ لضمان أن تكون الموارد المعدنية السعودية رافداً للصناعات المحلية، وتعزيز تكاملها مع الأسواق العالمية، ويأتي من أبرز أهدافها خلق وظائف جديدة عالية القيمة في قطاع التعدين مع التركيز على تطوير المهارات وتوظيف الكوادر الوطنية.
The Human Resources Development Fund revealed its contribution to employing 151,000 citizens in the industrial and mining sectors during the period from 2020 until the first half of 2025.
The fund continues to enhance the competitiveness of national talents through 24 quality training agreements linked to employment during the same period, with a value exceeding one billion riyals, targeting the training of more than 9,400 citizens. Additionally, the sustainability rate of employment for those supported by the fund in the sector has risen to 80%.
The fund has contributed to increasing the support rate for establishments operating in the sector under the employment support product, reaching a burden rate of 50% of the employee's salary, with a maximum of 3,000 riyals. More than 5,100 citizens have also benefited from on-the-job training products in the industrial sector.
Latest Technologies
The national industrial strategy, stemming from the Kingdom's Vision 2030, focuses on developing vital industries and integrating the latest technologies and sustainable practices across various industrial sectors, in partnership with the private sector. It aims to enhance global supply chains, increase local production, and expand the export of high-quality technical products to various parts of the world, targeting a total manufacturing GDP of 895 billion riyals by 2030, while the number of job opportunities that the sector will provide is expected to reach 2.1 million by 2030.
1,346
New Licenses
The industrial sector witnessed significant growth in 2024, with the issuance of 1,346 new industrial licenses with investments exceeding 50 billion riyals. Additionally, 1,075 factories began production operations with investments reaching over 48 billion riyals, while the new jobs created by the sector amounted to 44,000 jobs. The mining sector strategy also places special emphasis on developing mining supply chains to ensure that Saudi mineral resources serve as a source for local industries and enhance their integration with global markets. One of its main objectives is to create high-value new jobs in the mining sector, focusing on skill development and employing national cadres.