كشف صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية، مساهمته في توظيف 151 ألف مواطن ومواطنة في قطاع الصناعة والتعدين خلال الفترة من 2020 وحتى النصف الأول من عام 2025.

ويمضي الصندوق في تعزيز تنافسية الكفاءات الوطنية، من خلال 24 اتفاقية تدريب نوعي مرتبطة بالتوظيف خلال الفترة ذاتها، وبقيمة تتجاوز مليار ريال، استهدفت تدريب أكثر من 9,400 مواطن، كما ارتفعت نسبة استدامة التوظيف للمدعومين من الصندوق في القطاع لتصل إلى 80%.

وأسهم الصندوق في رفع نسبة الدعم للمنشآت العاملة في القطاع ضمن منتج دعم التوظيف لتصل نسبة التحمل إلى 50% من أجر الموظف وبحد أقصى 3,000 ريال، كما استفاد أكثر من 5,100 مواطن من منتجات التدريب على رأس العمل في القطاع الصناعي.

أحدث التقنيات

تركّز الإستراتيجية الوطنية للصناعة المنبثقة من رؤية المملكة 2030، على تطوير الصناعات الحيوية ودمج أحدث التقنيات والممارسات المستدامة في مختلف القطاعات الصناعية، وذلك بالشراكة مع القطاع الخاص، وتهدف إلى تعزيز سلاسل الإمداد العالمية، وزيادة الإنتاج المحلي، وتوسيع نطاق تصدير المنتجات التقنية عالية الجودة إلى مختلف أنحاء العالم، إذ تستهدف الوصول إلى 895 مليار ريال إجمالي الناتج المحلي التصنيعي بحلول 2030، فيما تبلغ عدد الفرص الوظيفية التي سيوفرها القطاع 2.1 مليون فرصة وظيفية بحلول 2030.

1,346

ترخيصاً جديداً

شهد القطاع الصناعي في 2024، نمواً ملحوظاً، إذ تم إصدار 1,346 ترخيصاً صناعياً جديداً باستثمارات تجاوزت 50 مليار ريال، وبدأ 1,075 مصنعاً عمليات الإنتاج باستثمارات وصلت إلى أكثر من 48 مليار ريال في حين بلغت الوظائف الجديدة التي وفرها القطاع 44 ألف وظيفة. كما تُولي إستراتيجية قطاع التعدين اهتماماً خاصاً بتطوير سلاسل إمداد التعدين؛ لضمان أن تكون الموارد المعدنية السعودية رافداً للصناعات المحلية، وتعزيز تكاملها مع الأسواق العالمية، ويأتي من أبرز أهدافها خلق وظائف جديدة عالية القيمة في قطاع التعدين مع التركيز على تطوير المهارات وتوظيف الكوادر الوطنية.