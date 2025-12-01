نجح فريق طبي بالسعودية في إجراء جراحة دقيقة لاستئصال ورم معقّد يقع في أعلى عظم الفخذ ويمتد إلى مفصل الورك الأيسر، وذلك باستخدام تقنية الطباعة ثلاثية الأبعاد التي أسهمت في تصميم قوالب عظمية مخصصة مكنت الجراحين من إزالة الورم بالكامل مع المحافظة على الطرف وتمكين المريض من المشي مباشرة بعد العملية.

واعتمدت العملية على قوالب ثلاثية الأبعاد عالية الدقة استُخرجت بناءً على تصوير إشعاعي عالي الدقة، ما أتاح استئصال الورم بهوامش آمنة وتقليل فقدان العظم إلى الحد الأدنى، قبل تركيب مفصل صناعي متطور ساعد المريض على استعادة الحركة بشكل سريع وآمن.

وجرى تنفيذ هذه الجراحة المتقدمة في مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي ومركز الأبحاث، إذ تفتح هذه التقنية آفاقًا واسعة لتطبيقها على مرضى يعانون من أورام في مناطق معقّدة من العظام، بما يسهم في تقليص مدة العمليات الجراحية، وتمكين المرضى من التعافي بشكل أسرع والعودة إلى ممارسة حياتهم الطبيعية.