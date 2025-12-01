The Human Resources Development Fund revealed its contribution to employing 151,000 citizens in the industrial and mining sectors during the period from 2020 to the first half of 2025, as part of its efforts to maximize impact in the industrial and mining sectors by empowering national talents in this vital sector, which is one of the most promising economic sectors in the Kingdom.

The fund continues to enhance the competitiveness of national competencies through 24 training agreements linked to employment during the same period, with a value exceeding one billion riyals, targeting the training of more than 9,400 citizens. The sustainability rate of employment for those supported by the fund in the sector has risen to 80%.

The fund's efforts in empowering the industrial and mining sector have contributed to supporting 15 professional certifications in specialized fields within the sector, and increasing the support rate for enterprises operating in the sector under the employment support product to reach 50% of the employee's salary, with a maximum of 3,000 riyals. Additionally, more than 5,100 citizens have benefited from on-the-job training products in the industrial sector.

These results reflect the strategic role of the fund in empowering the sector in the labor market and supporting its transformation towards promising and specialized sectors, in addition to its ongoing efforts to build sustainable national human capacities that ensure the long-term economic growth of the Kingdom, create national generations capable of innovation and keeping pace with future jobs, and affirm the fund's pivotal role in supporting the development and sustainability of the Saudi economy, supplying new and promising economic sectors with qualified national talents, thereby accelerating the pace of economic diversification and supporting the implementation of major projects and developmental and economic programs within the framework of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and its objectives for achieving a sustainable and prosperous economic future.

The national industrial strategy, derived from the Kingdom's Vision 2030, focuses on developing vital industries and integrating the latest technologies and sustainable practices across various industrial sectors, in partnership with the private sector. It aims to enhance global supply chains, increase local production, and expand the export of high-quality technical products to various parts of the world, targeting a total manufacturing GDP of 895 billion riyals by 2030, while the number of job opportunities that the sector will provide is expected to reach 2.1 million by 2030.

The industrial sector witnessed significant growth in 2024, with the issuance of 1,346 new industrial licenses with investments exceeding 50 billion riyals. Additionally, 1,075 factories began production operations with investments reaching over 48 billion riyals, while the new jobs created by the sector amounted to 44,000 jobs.

The mining sector strategy pays special attention to developing mining supply chains to ensure that Saudi mineral resources serve as a source for local industries and enhance their integration with global markets. One of its main objectives is to provide high-value new jobs in the mining sector, focusing on skill development and employing national talents.