كشف صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية مساهمته في توظيف 151 ألف مواطن ومواطنة في قطاع الصناعة والتعدين خلال الفترة من عام 2020، وحتى النصف الأول من عام 2025، ضمن جهوده في تعظيم الأثر في القطاع الصناعي والتعدين، من خلال تمكين الكوادر الوطنية في هذا القطاع النوعي بصفته أحد أهم القطاعات الاقتصادية الواعدة بالمملكة.

ويمضي الصندوق في تعزيز تنافسية الكفاءات الوطنية، من خلال 24 اتفاقية تدريب نوعي مرتبطة بالتوظيف خلال ذات الفترة، وبقيمة تتجاوز مليار ريال، استهدفت تدريب أكثر من 9400 مواطن، كما ارتفعت نسبة استدامة التوظيف للمدعومين من الصندوق في القطاع لتصل إلى 80%.

وأسهمت جهود الصندوق في تمكين قطاع الصناعة والتعدين، في دعم 15 شهادة مهنية احترافية في التخصصات النوعية بالقطاع، ورفع نسبة الدعم للمنشآت العاملة في القطاع ضمن منتج دعم التوظيف لتصل نسبة التحمل إلى 50% من أجر الموظف وبحد أقصى 3000 آلاف ريال، كما استفاد أكثر من 5100 مواطن من منتجات التدريب على رأس العمل في القطاع الصناعي.

وتعكس هذه النتائج، الدور الإستراتيجي للصندوق في تمكين القطاع بسوق العمل ودعم تحوله نحو القطاعات النوعية والواعدة، إضافة إلى جهوده المتواصلة في بناء قدرات بشرية وطنية مستدامة تضمن النمو الاقتصادي للمملكة على المدى الطويل، وتخلق أجيالًا وطنية قادرة على الابتكار ومواكبة وظائف المستقبل، وتؤكد الدور المحوري للصندوق في دعم تنمية الاقتصاد السعودي واستدامته، ورفد القطاعات الاقتصادية الجديدة والواعدة بالكوادر الوطنية المؤهلة، بما يسرع من وتيرة التنويع الاقتصادي، ويدعم تنفيذ المشاريع الكبرى والبرامج التنموية والاقتصادية ضمن رؤية المملكة 2030، ومستهدفاتها في تحقيق مستقبل اقتصادي مستدام ومزدهر.

وتركّز الإستراتيجية الوطنية للصناعة المنبثقة من رؤية المملكة 2030، على تطوير الصناعات الحيوية ودمج أحدث التقنيات والممارسات المستدامة في مختلف القطاعات الصناعية، وذلك بالشراكة مع القطاع الخاص؛ وتهدف إلى تعزيز سلاسل الإمداد العالمية، وزيادة الإنتاج المحلي، وتوسيع نطاق تصدير المنتجات التقنية عالية الجودة إلى مختلف أنحاء العالم، حيث تستهدف الوصول إلى 895 مليار ريال إجمالي الناتج المحلي التصنيعي بحلول عام 2030، فيما تبلغ عدد الفرص الوظيفية التي سيوفرها القطاع 2.1 مليون فرصة وظيفية بحلول عام 2030.

وشهد القطاع الصناعي في عام 2024 نموًا ملحوظًا، حيث تم إصدار 1346 ترخيصًا صناعيًا جديدًا باستثمارات تجاوزت 50 مليار ريال، وبدأ 1075 مصنعًا عمليات الإنتاج باستثمارات وصلت إلى أكثر من 48 مليار ريال في حين بلغت الوظائف الجديدة التي وفرها القطاع 44 ألف وظيفة.

وتُولي إستراتيجية قطاع التعدين اهتمامًا خاصًا بتطوير سلاسل إمداد التعدين؛ لضمان أن تكون الموارد المعدنية السعودية رافدًا للصناعات المحلية، وتعزيز تكاملها مع الأسواق العالمية، ويأتي من أبرز أهدافها توفير وظائف جديدة عالية القيمة في قطاع التعدين مع التركيز على تطوير المهارات وتوظيف الكوادر الوطنية.