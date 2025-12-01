Organizing the "Scrap" Activity

The new plan includes all stakeholders involved in scrap activities, dismantling, and concrete factories. It also features a security gate to control the entry and exit of vehicles, equipped with technical systems for monitoring and recording, as well as recognition and tracking cameras, with the possibility of linking the security system with relevant authorities. Additionally, there are truck parking spaces to assist in controlling the entrance and traffic flow, a fence around the complex equipped with security cameras, and landscaping around the fence.

It is worth mentioning that the new site is located south of Jeddah on Al-Lith Road, north of the third industrial city, covering a total area of approximately 2.8 million square meters. The decision aims to organize scrap activities to contribute to the city's development, enhance local content, and reduce concealment and the shadow economy. The plan features areas that include all necessary services and public facilities.

Starting today, December 1, the evacuation and removal of car dismantling sites in Al-Hamdaniya will begin, and they will be transferred to the new site in the metal collection city south of the governorate, according to the announcement issued by the Jeddah Municipality.

According to the municipality, the decision aims to organize and improve the urban environment in the area, enhance operational efficiency for collecting and recycling metals, improve the city's infrastructure, and provide a cleaner and safer environment for residents. It also facilitates the management of metal waste more effectively.

The new plan provides 384 plots of land starting from 2,500 square meters, along with labor housing covering an area of 81,000 square meters, in addition to green spaces, mosques, and public services covering an area of 61,000 square meters, as well as roads and parking lots that represent 35% of the project's area. The plan also includes an administrative building and a control center, including facilities and services covering an area of 1,500 square meters.