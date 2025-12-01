تنظيم نشاط «السكراب»
ويضم المخطط الجديد جميع الجهات المعنية بأنشطة الخردة (السكراب)، والتشاليح، ومصانع الخرسانة، كما يضم بوابة أمنية للتحكم بدخول وخروج المركبات، مجهزة بأنظمة تقنية للرصد والتسجيل وكاميرات التعرف والتتبع، مع إمكانية ربط النظام الأمني مع الجهات المعنية، إضافة لمواقف شاحنات لمساندة التحكم بالمدخل والحركة المرورية، وسور بالمجمع مجهز بكاميرات أمنية، وتشجير محيط السور.
يذكر، أن الموقع الجديد يقع جنوبي جدة على طريق الليث شمالي المدينة الصناعية الثالثة، على مساحة إجمالية تقدر بـ2.8 مليون م2، ويهدف القرار إلى تنظيم نشاط (السكراب) للإسهام في تنمية المدينة ورفع المحتوى المحلي والحد من التستر واقتصاد الظل، ويتميز المخطط بمساحات تضم جميع الخدمات والمرافق العامة.
يبدأ اليوم 1 ديسمبر إخلاء وإزالة تشاليح السيارات في الحمدانية، ونقلها إلى الموقع الجديد بمدينة تجميع المعادن جنوبي المحافظة، وذلك وفق الإعلان الصادر من أمانة جدة.
ووفق الأمانة، يهدف القرار إلى تنظيم وتحسين البيئة الحضرية في المنطقة، وتعزيز الكفاءة التشغيلية لتجميع وإعادة تدوير المعادن، وتحسين البنية التحتية للمدينة وتوفير بيئة أكثر نظافة وأماناً للسكان. كما يسهم في تسهيل عمليات إدارة النفايات المعدنية بشكل أكثر فعالية.
ويوفر المخطط الجديد 384 قطعة أرض تبدأ مساحاتها من 2,500م2، وسكن عمالة بمساحة 81 ألف م2، إلى جانب مسطحات خضراء ومساجد وخدمات عامة بمساحة 61 ألف م2، فضلاً عن الطرق ومواقف السيارات التي تمثل 35% من مساحة المشروع، فيما يحتوي المخطط على مبنى إداري ومركز للتحكم مشتملاً على المرافق والخدمات بمساحة 1,500م2.
Organizing the "Scrap" Activity
The new plan includes all stakeholders involved in scrap activities, dismantling, and concrete factories. It also features a security gate to control the entry and exit of vehicles, equipped with technical systems for monitoring and recording, as well as recognition and tracking cameras, with the possibility of linking the security system with relevant authorities. Additionally, there are truck parking spaces to assist in controlling the entrance and traffic flow, a fence around the complex equipped with security cameras, and landscaping around the fence.
It is worth mentioning that the new site is located south of Jeddah on Al-Lith Road, north of the third industrial city, covering a total area of approximately 2.8 million square meters. The decision aims to organize scrap activities to contribute to the city's development, enhance local content, and reduce concealment and the shadow economy. The plan features areas that include all necessary services and public facilities.
Starting today, December 1, the evacuation and removal of car dismantling sites in Al-Hamdaniya will begin, and they will be transferred to the new site in the metal collection city south of the governorate, according to the announcement issued by the Jeddah Municipality.
According to the municipality, the decision aims to organize and improve the urban environment in the area, enhance operational efficiency for collecting and recycling metals, improve the city's infrastructure, and provide a cleaner and safer environment for residents. It also facilitates the management of metal waste more effectively.
The new plan provides 384 plots of land starting from 2,500 square meters, along with labor housing covering an area of 81,000 square meters, in addition to green spaces, mosques, and public services covering an area of 61,000 square meters, as well as roads and parking lots that represent 35% of the project's area. The plan also includes an administrative building and a control center, including facilities and services covering an area of 1,500 square meters.