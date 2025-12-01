The Ministry of Education is studying the reduction of some powers of education department directors by directly linking several internal departments to the ministry from both a technical and administrative perspective, in a step that comes as part of the methodology for implementing the transformation.

Sources informed "Okaz" that the study includes linking the legal, internal audit, and human resources departments to the ministry, while the powers of education directors will remain limited to educational affairs.

This step is part of the transformation roadmap, which "Okaz" published on April 9, 2025, under the title "Closure of Education Departments in Provinces and Internal and External Offices," through four phases. The first phase includes the Education Department of Medina with three provinces, six offices affiliated with the provinces, and eleven offices affiliated with the general administration. The second phase includes education in the Northern Borders, Tabuk, Ha'il, Al-Ahsa, Al-Jawf, Najran, and Al-Baha, covering ten offices under the provinces and twenty-seven offices for the general administrations.

The third phase includes education in Taif, Jeddah, Jazan, the Eastern Province, Makkah, and Qassim, covering thirty-eight provincial offices and thirty-five general administration offices, while the fourth phase includes education in Asir with six provinces and education in Riyadh with eleven provinces, comprising thirty provincial offices and twenty-four general administration offices.

The ministry also aims to establish between 300 to 330 educational support teams, with an average of 30 supervisors for each team, housed within educational support units (10 teams for each unit) to ensure the direct supervision of operations both inside and outside the school.