تدرس وزارة التعليم، تقليص بعض صلاحيات مديري إدارات التعليم، عبر ربط عدد من الإدارات الداخلية بالوزارة مباشرةً من الناحية الفنية والإدارية، في خطوة تأتي ضمن منهجية تنفيذ التحول.

وعلمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها الخاصة، أن الدراسة تتضمن ربط الإدارات القانونية، والمراجعة الداخلية، والموارد البشرية بالوزارة، مع بقاء صلاحيات مديري التعليم محصورة في الشؤون التعليمية.

وتأتي الخطوة ضمن خارطة التحول، التي نشرتها «عكاظ» في 9 أبريل 2025، تحت عنوان «إغلاق إدارات التعليم بالمحافظات والمكاتب الداخلية والخارجية»، عبر أربع مراحل. تشمل المرحلة الأولى إدارة تعليم المدينة المنورة بثلاث محافظات، و6 مكاتب تابعة للمحافظات، و11 مكتباً تابعاً للإدارة العامة، والمرحلة الثانية تشمل تعليم الحدود الشمالية، تبوك، حائل، الأحساء، الجوف، نجران، الباحة، وتشمل 10 مكاتب تتبع المحافظات و27 مكتباً للإدارات العامة.

وتشمل المرحلة الثالثة تعليم الطائف، جدة، جازان، الشرقية، مكة المكرمة، القصيم، وتشمل 38 مكتباً للمحافظات و35 مكتباً للإدارات العامة، بينما المرحلة الرابعة، تشمل تعليم عسير بـ6 محافظات، وتعليم الرياض بـ11 محافظة، وتضم 30 مكتباً للمحافظات و24 مكتباً للإدارات العامة.

كما تستهدف الوزارة إنشاء من 300 إلى 330 فريق دعم تربوي بمتوسط 30 مشرفاً لكل فريق، تُسكن داخل وحدات دعم تربوي (10 فرق لكل وحدة)؛ لضمان مباشرة العمليات الإشرافية من داخل المدرسة وخارجها.