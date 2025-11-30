يبدأ غداً 1 ديسمبر إخلاء وإزالة تشاليح السيارات في الحمدانية، ونقلها إلى الموقع الجديد بمدينة تجميع المعادن جنوبي المحافظة، وذلك وفق الإعلان الصادر من أمانة جدة.


ووفق الأمانة، يهدف القرار إلى تنظيم وتحسين البيئة الحضرية في المنطقة، وتعزيز الكفاءة التشغيلية لتجميع وإعادة تدوير المعادن، وتحسين البنية التحتية للمدينة وتوفير بيئة أكثر نظافة وأماناً للسكان. كما يسهم في تسهيل عمليات إدارة النفايات المعدنية بشكل أكثر فعالية.


ويوفر المخطط الجديد 384 قطعة أرض تبدأ مساحاتها من 2.500م2، وسكن عمالة بمساحة 81 ألف م2، إلى جانب مسطحات خضراء ومساجد وخدمات عامة بمساحة 61 ألف م2، فضلا عن الطرق ومواقف السيارات التي تمثل 35% من مساحة المشروع، فيما يحتوي المخطط على مبنى إداري ومركز للتحكم مشتملا على المرافق والخدمات بمساحة 1.500م2.

ويضم المخطط الجديد جميع الجهات المعنية بأنشطة الخردة (السكراب)، والتشاليح، ومصانع الخرسانة، كما يضم بوابة أمنية للتحكم بدخول وخروج المركبات مجهزة بأنظمة تقنية للرصد والتسجيل وكاميرات التعرف والتتبع، مع إمكانية ربط النظام الأمني مع الجهات المعنية، إضافة لمواقف شاحنات لمساندة التحكم بالمدخل والحركة المرورية، وسور بالمجمع مجهز بكاميرات أمنية، وتشجير محيط السور.


يذكر أن الموقع الجديد يقع جنوبي جدة على طريق الليث شمالي المدينة الصناعية الثالثة، على مساحة إجمالية تقدر بـ2.8 مليون م2، ويهدف القرار إلى تنظيم نشاط (السكراب) للإسهام في تنمية المدينة ورفع المحتوى المحلي والحد من التستر واقتصاد الظل، ويتميز المخطط بمساحات تضم جميع الخدمات والمرافق العامة.