يبدأ غداً 1 ديسمبر إخلاء وإزالة تشاليح السيارات في الحمدانية، ونقلها إلى الموقع الجديد بمدينة تجميع المعادن جنوبي المحافظة، وذلك وفق الإعلان الصادر من أمانة جدة.
ووفق الأمانة، يهدف القرار إلى تنظيم وتحسين البيئة الحضرية في المنطقة، وتعزيز الكفاءة التشغيلية لتجميع وإعادة تدوير المعادن، وتحسين البنية التحتية للمدينة وتوفير بيئة أكثر نظافة وأماناً للسكان. كما يسهم في تسهيل عمليات إدارة النفايات المعدنية بشكل أكثر فعالية.
ويوفر المخطط الجديد 384 قطعة أرض تبدأ مساحاتها من 2.500م2، وسكن عمالة بمساحة 81 ألف م2، إلى جانب مسطحات خضراء ومساجد وخدمات عامة بمساحة 61 ألف م2، فضلا عن الطرق ومواقف السيارات التي تمثل 35% من مساحة المشروع، فيما يحتوي المخطط على مبنى إداري ومركز للتحكم مشتملا على المرافق والخدمات بمساحة 1.500م2.
تنظيم نشاط «السكراب»
ويضم المخطط الجديد جميع الجهات المعنية بأنشطة الخردة (السكراب)، والتشاليح، ومصانع الخرسانة، كما يضم بوابة أمنية للتحكم بدخول وخروج المركبات مجهزة بأنظمة تقنية للرصد والتسجيل وكاميرات التعرف والتتبع، مع إمكانية ربط النظام الأمني مع الجهات المعنية، إضافة لمواقف شاحنات لمساندة التحكم بالمدخل والحركة المرورية، وسور بالمجمع مجهز بكاميرات أمنية، وتشجير محيط السور.
يذكر أن الموقع الجديد يقع جنوبي جدة على طريق الليث شمالي المدينة الصناعية الثالثة، على مساحة إجمالية تقدر بـ2.8 مليون م2، ويهدف القرار إلى تنظيم نشاط (السكراب) للإسهام في تنمية المدينة ورفع المحتوى المحلي والحد من التستر واقتصاد الظل، ويتميز المخطط بمساحات تضم جميع الخدمات والمرافق العامة.
The evacuation and removal of car wrecks in Al-Hamdaniya begins today, December 1, and they will be transferred to the new site in the metal collection area south of the governorate, according to the announcement issued by the Jeddah Municipality.
According to the municipality, the decision aims to organize and improve the urban environment in the area, enhance the operational efficiency of metal collection and recycling, improve the city's infrastructure, and provide a cleaner and safer environment for residents. It also contributes to facilitating the management of metal waste more effectively.
The new plan provides 384 plots of land starting from 2,500 m², along with worker housing covering an area of 81,000 m², in addition to green spaces, mosques, and public services covering an area of 61,000 m², as well as roads and parking lots that represent 35% of the project's area. The plan also includes an administrative building and a control center comprising facilities and services covering an area of 1,500 m².
Regulating Scrap Activities
The new plan includes all relevant authorities involved in scrap activities, car wrecks, and concrete factories. It also features a security gate to control the entry and exit of vehicles, equipped with technical monitoring and recording systems, as well as recognition and tracking cameras, with the possibility of linking the security system with the relevant authorities. Additionally, there are truck parking areas to assist in controlling the entrance and traffic flow, a fence around the complex equipped with security cameras, and landscaping around the fence.
It is worth mentioning that the new site is located south of Jeddah on Al-Lith Road, north of the third industrial city, covering a total area estimated at 2.8 million m². The decision aims to organize scrap activities to contribute to the development of the city, enhance local content, and reduce concealment and the shadow economy. The plan features areas that include all services and public facilities.