The evacuation and removal of car wrecks in Al-Hamdaniya begins today, December 1, and they will be transferred to the new site in the metal collection area south of the governorate, according to the announcement issued by the Jeddah Municipality.



According to the municipality, the decision aims to organize and improve the urban environment in the area, enhance the operational efficiency of metal collection and recycling, improve the city's infrastructure, and provide a cleaner and safer environment for residents. It also contributes to facilitating the management of metal waste more effectively.



The new plan provides 384 plots of land starting from 2,500 m², along with worker housing covering an area of 81,000 m², in addition to green spaces, mosques, and public services covering an area of 61,000 m², as well as roads and parking lots that represent 35% of the project's area. The plan also includes an administrative building and a control center comprising facilities and services covering an area of 1,500 m².



Regulating Scrap Activities



The new plan includes all relevant authorities involved in scrap activities, car wrecks, and concrete factories. It also features a security gate to control the entry and exit of vehicles, equipped with technical monitoring and recording systems, as well as recognition and tracking cameras, with the possibility of linking the security system with the relevant authorities. Additionally, there are truck parking areas to assist in controlling the entrance and traffic flow, a fence around the complex equipped with security cameras, and landscaping around the fence.



It is worth mentioning that the new site is located south of Jeddah on Al-Lith Road, north of the third industrial city, covering a total area estimated at 2.8 million m². The decision aims to organize scrap activities to contribute to the development of the city, enhance local content, and reduce concealment and the shadow economy. The plan features areas that include all services and public facilities.