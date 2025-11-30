أكد أستاذ الصحافة وتكنولوجيا الاتصال رئيس قسم الصحافة السابق بكلية الإعلام بجامعة القاهرة الأستاذ الدكتور شريف درويش اللبان، أن ما يقدمه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان لوطنه وللعالم هو أمر غير مسبوق، وأن ما يحدث اليوم في المملكة هو معجزة بكل المقاييس بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود.


جاء ذلك خلال مناقشة الدكتور اللبان رسالة ماجستير لباحثة سعودية تناولت دراستها مستقبل الصحافة والإعلام تحت عنوان «العوامل المؤثرة على مستقبل المؤسسات الصحفية والإعلامية السعودية في ظل رؤية المملكة العربية السعودية خلال الفترة من 2025 وحتى 2035».

رؤية خاصة


ورأى الدكتور شريف اللبان أن الدول كافة قدمت رؤية خاصة بها وفق نهج برنامج الأمم المتحدة الإنمائي، مؤكداً أن أنجح الرؤى هي رؤية المملكة العربية السعودية 2030؛ لأنها وضعت خططاً وآليات لتنفيذ هذه الرؤية، ومؤشرات قياس تحقق أهدافها.


وأضاف أن رؤية المملكة 2030 نقلت السعودية نقلة مختلفة مقارنة بالعديد من الدول الأخرى، مشيداً بالإستراتيجيات الإعلامية المقدمة ضمن رؤية المملكة 2030 لدعم المجال الإعلامي السعودي.

علاقات متجذرة


وعَدّ اللبان هذه الرسالة من الرسائل المهمة في ظل هذا التلاقح العلمي بين المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية مصر العربية، مشيداً بالعديد من الرسائل العلمية التي أنتجتها باحثات وباحثون سعوديون في مصر في الآونة الأخيرة من مختلف التخصصات.


وأشار اللبان إلى العلاقات بين السعودية ومصر، مبيناً أنها علاقات متجذرة ولها أصول عميقة بين الشعبين من خلال التصاهر والنسب والدين واللغة ووحدة الصف العربي، خصوصاً أنهما ميزان القوة في العالمين العربي والإسلامي.