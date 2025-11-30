Professor Sherif Darwish Al-Laban, a professor of journalism and communication technology and former head of the journalism department at the Faculty of Media at Cairo University, confirmed that what Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman is offering to his country and the world is unprecedented, and that what is happening today in the Kingdom is a miracle by all standards under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.



This came during Dr. Al-Laban's discussion of a master's thesis by a Saudi researcher that addressed the future of journalism and media under the title "Factors Influencing the Future of Saudi Press and Media Institutions in Light of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision from 2025 to 2035."

A Special Vision



Dr. Sherif Al-Laban viewed that all countries have presented their own visions according to the approach of the United Nations Development Program, emphasizing that the most successful vision is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030; because it has set plans and mechanisms to implement this vision, along with indicators to measure the achievement of its goals.



He added that Vision 2030 has transformed Saudi Arabia in a different way compared to many other countries, praising the media strategies presented within Vision 2030 to support the Saudi media sector.

Rooted Relationships



Al-Laban considered this thesis to be one of the important messages in light of this scientific interaction between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Republic of Egypt, commending the many scientific theses produced by Saudi researchers in Egypt recently across various disciplines.



Al-Laban pointed to the relationships between Saudi Arabia and Egypt, indicating that they are rooted relationships with deep origins between the two peoples through intermarriage, lineage, religion, language, and the unity of the Arab front, especially since they are the balance of power in the Arab and Islamic worlds.