أبرم صندوق تنمية الموارد 3 اتفاقيات تدريب مرتبطة بالتوظيف؛ لدعم تأهيل وتمكين 356 مواطناً، وبإجمالي دعم يتجاوز 68 مليون ريال، وذلك على هامش مؤتمر (UNIDO)، الذي انعقد في الرياض.


وتشمل الاتفاقيات برامج تدريبية نوعية داخل المملكة والصين لتمكين الكوادر الوطنية في القطاع الصناعي، وتنمية قدراتها عبر التدريب النوعي في التخصصات النادرة والمطلوبة في سوق العمل.


وتهدف الاتفاقيات إلى الإسهام بتكاليف ومكافآت التدريب المرتبط بالتوظيف، في قطاع صناعة السيارات الكهربائية، وصناعة الأجهزة الإلكترونية المتقدمة، بما يضمن جودة البرامج التدريبية، ويعزز جاهزية القوى الوطنية ورفع قدراتها وتنافسيتها، وتمكينها في التخصصات الواعدة والمحورية في سوق العمل.

نمو قوي


ويأتي التعاون في وقت يشهد فيه القطاع الصناعي نمواً قويّاً، اذ ارتفع الإنتاج الصناعي غير النفطي بنسبة 5.3% خلال العام الماضي 2024، وارتفع مؤشر الإنتاج الصناعي (IPI) بنسبة 2.1%، فيما أضاف قطاع الصناعة واللوجستيات نحو 263 مليار ريال إلى الناتج المحلي غير النفطي في 2024، إذ تستهدف المملكة زيادة الناتج المحلي الإجمالي للصناعة إلى 1.4 تريليون ريال وجذب استثمارات بأكثر من تريليون ريال لتنمية القطاع الصناعي، بما يعزز الإنتاج المحلي للسلع ذات القيمة المضافة، ويوفر مئات الآلاف من الوظائف الجديدة التي تدعم التنمية البشرية وتمكين القوى الوطنية.