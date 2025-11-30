The Human Resources Development Fund has signed 3 training agreements related to employment; to support the qualification and empowerment of 356 citizens, with total support exceeding 68 million riyals, on the sidelines of the (UNIDO) conference, which was held in Riyadh.



The agreements include high-quality training programs within the Kingdom and China to empower national cadres in the industrial sector, and to develop their capabilities through specialized training in rare and in-demand fields in the labor market.



The agreements aim to contribute to the costs and rewards of employment-related training in the electric vehicle manufacturing sector and the advanced electronics manufacturing sector, ensuring the quality of training programs, enhancing the readiness of the national workforce, raising their capabilities and competitiveness, and empowering them in promising and pivotal specialties in the labor market.

Strong Growth



This cooperation comes at a time when the industrial sector is witnessing strong growth, as non-oil industrial production increased by 5.3% during the past year 2024, and the Industrial Production Index (IPI) rose by 2.1%. The industrial and logistics sector added about 263 billion riyals to the non-oil GDP in 2024, as the Kingdom aims to increase the GDP of the industrial sector to 1.4 trillion riyals and attract investments of more than one trillion riyals to develop the industrial sector, which enhances local production of value-added goods and provides hundreds of thousands of new jobs that support human development and empower the national workforce.