أبرم صندوق تنمية الموارد 3 اتفاقيات تدريب مرتبطة بالتوظيف؛ لدعم تأهيل وتمكين 356 مواطناً، وبإجمالي دعم يتجاوز 68 مليون ريال، وذلك على هامش مؤتمر (UNIDO)، الذي انعقد في الرياض.
وتشمل الاتفاقيات برامج تدريبية نوعية داخل المملكة والصين لتمكين الكوادر الوطنية في القطاع الصناعي، وتنمية قدراتها عبر التدريب النوعي في التخصصات النادرة والمطلوبة في سوق العمل.
وتهدف الاتفاقيات إلى الإسهام بتكاليف ومكافآت التدريب المرتبط بالتوظيف، في قطاع صناعة السيارات الكهربائية، وصناعة الأجهزة الإلكترونية المتقدمة، بما يضمن جودة البرامج التدريبية، ويعزز جاهزية القوى الوطنية ورفع قدراتها وتنافسيتها، وتمكينها في التخصصات الواعدة والمحورية في سوق العمل.
نمو قوي
ويأتي التعاون في وقت يشهد فيه القطاع الصناعي نمواً قويّاً، اذ ارتفع الإنتاج الصناعي غير النفطي بنسبة 5.3% خلال العام الماضي 2024، وارتفع مؤشر الإنتاج الصناعي (IPI) بنسبة 2.1%، فيما أضاف قطاع الصناعة واللوجستيات نحو 263 مليار ريال إلى الناتج المحلي غير النفطي في 2024، إذ تستهدف المملكة زيادة الناتج المحلي الإجمالي للصناعة إلى 1.4 تريليون ريال وجذب استثمارات بأكثر من تريليون ريال لتنمية القطاع الصناعي، بما يعزز الإنتاج المحلي للسلع ذات القيمة المضافة، ويوفر مئات الآلاف من الوظائف الجديدة التي تدعم التنمية البشرية وتمكين القوى الوطنية.
The Human Resources Development Fund has signed 3 training agreements related to employment; to support the qualification and empowerment of 356 citizens, with total support exceeding 68 million riyals, on the sidelines of the (UNIDO) conference, which was held in Riyadh.
The agreements include high-quality training programs within the Kingdom and China to empower national cadres in the industrial sector, and to develop their capabilities through specialized training in rare and in-demand fields in the labor market.
The agreements aim to contribute to the costs and rewards of employment-related training in the electric vehicle manufacturing sector and the advanced electronics manufacturing sector, ensuring the quality of training programs, enhancing the readiness of the national workforce, raising their capabilities and competitiveness, and empowering them in promising and pivotal specialties in the labor market.
Strong Growth
This cooperation comes at a time when the industrial sector is witnessing strong growth, as non-oil industrial production increased by 5.3% during the past year 2024, and the Industrial Production Index (IPI) rose by 2.1%. The industrial and logistics sector added about 263 billion riyals to the non-oil GDP in 2024, as the Kingdom aims to increase the GDP of the industrial sector to 1.4 trillion riyals and attract investments of more than one trillion riyals to develop the industrial sector, which enhances local production of value-added goods and provides hundreds of thousands of new jobs that support human development and empower the national workforce.