The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Barbados, Sandra Prunella Mason, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for her continued health and happiness, and for the government and people of friendly Barbados, ongoing progress and prosperity.

Similarly, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Sandra Prunella Mason on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

The Crown Prince expressed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for her abundant health and happiness, and for the government and people of friendly Barbados, further progress and prosperity.