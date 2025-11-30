بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيسة بربادوس ساندرا برونيلا ماسون بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلادها.

وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لها، ولحكومة وشعب بربادوس الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة لرئيسة بربادوس ساندرا برونيلا ماسون بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلادها.

وأعرب ولي العهد عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لها، ولحكومة وشعب بربادوس الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.