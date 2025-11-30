قدمت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء، جملة من العقوبات غير المسبوقة لمواجهة حوادث التسمم الغذائي، ضمن مشروع تحديث جدول عقوبات حوادث التسمم الغذائي وفقاً لنظام الغذاء ولائحته التنفيذية المرتقب إقرارها مستقبلاً.
وتضمن المقترح غرامات مالية فورية تصل إلى 60 ألف ريال عن كل شخص متضرر، دون التدرج في العقوبة أو الاكتفاء بالإنذار، مع إحالة المتسببين في حالات الوفاة أو الضرر الدائم إلى النيابة العامة، في خطوة حازمة لرفع معايير السلامة في قطاع الأغذية. وتضمنت اللائحة الجديدة مبدأ «الغرامة لكل متضرر»، وتراوح العقوبات المالية المفروضة على منافذ البيع والمطاعم بين ثلاثة آلاف و30 ألف ريال عن كل شخص يصاب بالتسمم، وتتضاعف لتصل إلى 60 ألف ريال عند تطبيقها على المصانع والمستودعات ومراكز التوزيع المتسببة في الضرر.
وأكدت اللائحة على تصاعد العقوبات بناءً على نوع المسبب المرضي وخطورته، إذ يواجه المتسببون في التسمم الناتج عن سموم «كلوستريديوم بوتيولينام» الغرامة الأقسى في اللائحة، التي تصل إلى 60 ألف ريال عن كل مصاب إذا كان المصدر مصنعاً أو مستودعاً، و30 ألف ريال إذا كان المخالف منفذ بيع أو مطعماً، نظراً لخطورة هذا النوع من السموم البكتيرية.
استقصاء وبائي
ومن العقوبات المشددة المتضمنة في المشروع في حال ثبوت وجود بقايا مبيدات أو معادن ثقيلة في الأغذية أو المصابين، غرامات تصل إلى 24 ألف ريال عن كل حالة تضرر تقع بسبب المصانع، و12 ألف ريال للمطاعم، وذلك في سبيل الرقابة على الملوثات الكيميائية التي قد تؤدي لأضرار صحية جسيمة.
وشملت الحالات التي تثبت فيها الأدلة الوبائية تطابق الأعراض بين مصابين من أسر مختلفة تناولوا طعاماً من مصدر واحد، حتى إن جاءت النتائج المخبرية للعينات سلبية، ففرضت غرامات تصل إلى ستة آلاف ريال عن كل متضرر، استناداً إلى قرائن الاستقصاء الوبائي.
ثبوت المخالفة
ومن العقوبات ما يتعلق بصحة العاملين، وحددت غرامة على المصنع 12 ألف ريال والمطعم ستة آلاف ريال عن كل متضرر في حال ثبوت نقل العدوى عبر عامل مصاب بطفيليات داخلية ممرضة، مما يضع مسؤولية الفحص الطبي الدوري للعاملين على رأس أولويات المنشآت الغذائية.
وأكدت اللائحة على عدم التهاون مع تكرار المخالفات، إذ نصت صراحة على مضاعفة قيمة الغرامة في حال ارتكاب المخالفة نفسها خلال سنة واحدة من تاريخ المخالفة السابقة، ما يضع المنشآت أمام خيار وحيد هو الالتزام الدائم بالمعايير الصحية لتجنب العقوبات التصاعدية. وألغت اللائحة مبدأ «الإنذار الأولي» في مخالفات التسمم الغذائي بشكل قاطع، ليتم تطبيق الغرامات فور ثبوت المخالفة.
جزاءات إضافية
وأقر المشروع المرتقب إحالة ملفات القضايا التي ينتج عنها وفاة أو ضرر صحي دائم للمصابين إلى النيابة العامة لاستكمال الإجراءات النظامية، وذلك بالإضافة إلى إيقاع العقوبات المالية المقررة، لضمان الحق العام والخاص في الحوادث الكارثية. ومنحت اللائحة صلاحيات واسعة لوزير البلديات والإسكان والرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء، كلٌ حسب اختصاصه، لاعتماد العقوبات وإيقاع جزاءات إضافية غير مالية منصوص عليها في نظام الغذاء، بما يعزز من تكامل الأدوار الرقابية والتنفيذية. وركزت العقوبات على المخالفات المتعلقة بالنظافة العامة، مثل ارتفاع الحمل البكتيري أو وجود بكتيريا القولون في الأغذية والمياه والأدوات، بغرامات تصل إلى 12 ألف ريال للمصانع وستة آلاف ريال للمطاعم عن كل متضرر، لتغطية كافة جوانب سلسلة التلوث المحتملة.
The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has introduced a series of unprecedented penalties to address food poisoning incidents, as part of a project to update the penalties table for food poisoning incidents in accordance with the Food Law and its executive regulations, which are expected to be approved in the future.
The proposal includes immediate financial fines of up to 60,000 riyals for each affected person, without a graduated penalty system or merely issuing warnings, along with referring those responsible for cases of death or permanent harm to the public prosecution, in a decisive step to raise safety standards in the food sector. The new regulations include the principle of "a fine for each affected person," with financial penalties imposed on sales outlets and restaurants ranging from 3,000 to 30,000 riyals for each person who suffers from poisoning, which can double to 60,000 riyals when applied to factories, warehouses, and distribution centers responsible for the harm.
The regulations emphasize that penalties escalate based on the type of pathogenic cause and its severity. Those responsible for poisoning caused by "Clostridium botulinum" toxins face the harshest fines in the regulations, reaching 60,000 riyals for each affected person if the source is a factory or warehouse, and 30,000 riyals if the violator is a sales outlet or restaurant, due to the danger posed by this type of bacterial toxin.
Epidemiological Investigation
Among the stringent penalties included in the project, in the event of proven residues of pesticides or heavy metals in foods or among the affected individuals, fines can reach 24,000 riyals for each case of harm caused by factories, and 12,000 riyals for restaurants, as part of the oversight on chemical contaminants that may lead to serious health damages.
The cases in which epidemiological evidence proves the correlation of symptoms among individuals from different families who consumed food from a single source are included, even if the laboratory results of the samples are negative, imposing fines of up to 6,000 riyals for each affected person, based on epidemiological investigation evidence.
Proving the Violation
Some penalties relate to the health of workers, with a fine of 12,000 riyals for the factory and 6,000 riyals for the restaurant for each affected person if it is proven that the infection was transmitted by a worker infected with pathogenic internal parasites, placing the responsibility for regular medical examinations of workers as a top priority for food establishments.
The regulations emphasize that there will be no leniency with repeated violations, explicitly stating that the value of the fine will be doubled if the same violation is committed within one year from the date of the previous violation, leaving establishments with only one option: to consistently adhere to health standards to avoid escalating penalties. The regulations have definitively abolished the principle of "initial warning" in food poisoning violations, allowing fines to be applied immediately upon proving the violation.
Additional Penalties
The anticipated project also includes referring the files of cases that result in death or permanent health damage to the public prosecution to complete the legal procedures, in addition to imposing the stipulated financial penalties, to ensure public and private rights in catastrophic incidents. The regulations grant extensive powers to the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and the CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, each according to their jurisdiction, to approve penalties and impose additional non-financial sanctions stipulated in the Food Law, enhancing the integration of regulatory and executive roles. The penalties focus on violations related to public hygiene, such as elevated bacterial loads or the presence of coliform bacteria in foods, water, and utensils, with fines reaching 12,000 riyals for factories and 6,000 riyals for restaurants for each affected person, to cover all aspects of potential contamination chains.