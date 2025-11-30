‫قدمت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء، جملة من العقوبات غير المسبوقة لمواجهة حوادث التسمم الغذائي، ضمن مشروع تحديث جدول عقوبات حوادث التسمم الغذائي وفقاً لنظام الغذاء ولائحته التنفيذية المرتقب إقرارها مستقبلاً.

وتضمن المقترح غرامات مالية فورية تصل إلى 60 ألف ريال عن كل شخص متضرر، دون التدرج في العقوبة أو الاكتفاء بالإنذار، مع إحالة المتسببين في حالات الوفاة أو الضرر الدائم إلى النيابة العامة، في خطوة حازمة لرفع معايير السلامة في قطاع الأغذية. وتضمنت اللائحة الجديدة مبدأ «الغرامة لكل متضرر»، وتراوح العقوبات المالية المفروضة على منافذ البيع والمطاعم بين ثلاثة آلاف و30 ألف ريال عن كل شخص يصاب بالتسمم، وتتضاعف لتصل إلى 60 ألف ريال عند تطبيقها على المصانع والمستودعات ومراكز التوزيع المتسببة في الضرر.

وأكدت اللائحة على تصاعد العقوبات بناءً على نوع المسبب المرضي وخطورته، إذ يواجه المتسببون في التسمم الناتج عن سموم «كلوستريديوم بوتيولينام» الغرامة الأقسى في اللائحة، التي تصل إلى 60 ألف ريال عن كل مصاب إذا كان المصدر مصنعاً أو مستودعاً، و30 ألف ريال إذا كان المخالف منفذ بيع أو مطعماً، نظراً لخطورة هذا النوع من السموم البكتيرية.

استقصاء وبائي

ومن العقوبات المشددة المتضمنة في المشروع في حال ثبوت وجود بقايا مبيدات أو معادن ثقيلة في الأغذية أو المصابين، غرامات تصل إلى 24 ألف ريال عن كل حالة تضرر تقع بسبب المصانع، و12 ألف ريال للمطاعم، وذلك في سبيل الرقابة على الملوثات الكيميائية التي قد تؤدي لأضرار صحية جسيمة.

وشملت الحالات التي تثبت فيها الأدلة الوبائية تطابق الأعراض بين مصابين من أسر مختلفة تناولوا طعاماً من مصدر واحد، حتى إن جاءت النتائج المخبرية للعينات سلبية، ففرضت غرامات تصل إلى ستة آلاف ريال عن كل متضرر، استناداً إلى قرائن الاستقصاء الوبائي.

ثبوت المخالفة

ومن العقوبات ما يتعلق بصحة العاملين، وحددت غرامة على المصنع 12 ألف ريال والمطعم ستة آلاف ريال عن كل متضرر في حال ثبوت نقل العدوى عبر عامل مصاب بطفيليات داخلية ممرضة، مما يضع مسؤولية الفحص الطبي الدوري للعاملين على رأس أولويات المنشآت الغذائية.

وأكدت اللائحة على عدم التهاون مع تكرار المخالفات، إذ نصت صراحة على مضاعفة قيمة الغرامة في حال ارتكاب المخالفة نفسها خلال سنة واحدة من تاريخ المخالفة السابقة، ما يضع المنشآت أمام خيار وحيد هو الالتزام الدائم بالمعايير الصحية لتجنب العقوبات التصاعدية. وألغت اللائحة مبدأ «الإنذار الأولي» في مخالفات التسمم الغذائي بشكل قاطع، ليتم تطبيق الغرامات فور ثبوت المخالفة.

جزاءات إضافية

وأقر المشروع المرتقب إحالة ملفات القضايا التي ينتج عنها وفاة أو ضرر صحي دائم للمصابين إلى النيابة العامة لاستكمال الإجراءات النظامية، وذلك بالإضافة إلى إيقاع العقوبات المالية المقررة، لضمان الحق العام والخاص في الحوادث الكارثية. ومنحت اللائحة صلاحيات واسعة لوزير البلديات والإسكان والرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء، كلٌ حسب اختصاصه، لاعتماد العقوبات وإيقاع جزاءات إضافية غير مالية منصوص عليها في نظام الغذاء، بما يعزز من تكامل الأدوار الرقابية والتنفيذية. وركزت العقوبات على المخالفات المتعلقة بالنظافة العامة، مثل ارتفاع الحمل البكتيري أو وجود بكتيريا القولون في الأغذية والمياه والأدوات، بغرامات تصل إلى 12 ألف ريال للمصانع وستة آلاف ريال للمطاعم عن كل متضرر، لتغطية كافة جوانب سلسلة التلوث المحتملة.