- المملكة كانت وما تزال السند الأول في جميع المراحل
- نجاحات السعودية في الحج أصبحت محل تقدير العالم.
- استجابة سعودية فورية لأي طلبات نتقدم بها مراعاةً لوضع بلادنا.
- لجان مشتركة لضمان أعلى مستويات التنظيم للحجاج اليمنيين.
- نطبق منظومة من الخدمات الرقمية مواكبةً للتوجهات الحديثة في المملكة
- السعودية قدمت أكبر برامج الإغاثة الإنسانية عبر مركز الملك سلمان.
- الوزارة تحظى بدعم مباشر من رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي والأعضاء
- The Kingdom has been and continues to be the primary support at all stages.
- Saudi Arabia's successes in Hajj have become a source of global appreciation.
- A prompt Saudi response to any requests we make, considering the situation of our country.
- Joint committees to ensure the highest levels of organization for Yemeni pilgrims.
- We implement a system of digital services in line with modern trends in the Kingdom.
- Saudi Arabia has provided the largest humanitarian relief programs through the King Salman Center.
- The ministry enjoys direct support from the President of the Presidential Leadership Council and its members.