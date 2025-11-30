- المملكة كانت وما تزال السند الأول في جميع المراحل

- نجاحات السعودية في الحج أصبحت محل تقدير العالم.

- استجابة سعودية فورية لأي طلبات نتقدم بها مراعاةً لوضع بلادنا.

- لجان مشتركة لضمان أعلى مستويات التنظيم للحجاج اليمنيين.

- نطبق منظومة من الخدمات الرقمية مواكبةً للتوجهات الحديثة في المملكة

- السعودية قدمت أكبر برامج الإغاثة الإنسانية عبر مركز الملك سلمان.

- الوزارة تحظى بدعم مباشر من رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي والأعضاء