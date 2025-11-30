- The Kingdom has been and continues to be the primary support at all stages.

- Saudi Arabia's successes in Hajj have become a source of global appreciation.

- A prompt Saudi response to any requests we make, considering the situation of our country.

- Joint committees to ensure the highest levels of organization for Yemeni pilgrims.

- We implement a system of digital services in line with modern trends in the Kingdom.

- Saudi Arabia has provided the largest humanitarian relief programs through the King Salman Center.

- The ministry enjoys direct support from the President of the Presidential Leadership Council and its members.