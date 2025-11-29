The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr. Abdul-Latif Al-Sheikh, received in his office in Jeddah the President of the Islamic Association and the Grand Mufti of the Republic of Burundi, Sheikh Nayaba Gabo Salem.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a number of topics of mutual interest, primarily the areas of cooperation in serving Muslims in the Republic of Burundi, ways to support advocacy programs and activities, and enhancing efforts to promote the methodology of moderation and tolerance, which contributes to the advancement of Islamic work in Burundi.