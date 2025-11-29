استقبل وزير الشؤون الإسلامية الدكتور عبداللطيف آل الشيخ، في مكتبه بجدة، رئيس الجمعية الإسلامية والمفتي العام للجمهورية البوروندية الشيخ نايابا غابو سالم.

خدمة المسلمين


وبحث الجانبان خلال اللقاء عددًا من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وفي مقدمتها مجالات التعاون في خدمة المسلمين في الجمهورية البوروندية، وسبل دعم البرامج والمناشط الدعوية، وتعزيز جهود نشر منهج الوسطية والاعتدال، بما يسهم في خدمة العمل الإسلامي في بوروندي.