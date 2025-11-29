تتواصل وتيرة أعمال مشروع تطوير منطقة المساجد السبعة وغزوة الخندق في المدينة المنورة وتأهيل المواقع التاريخية المحيطة بها، وتحسين المرافق، وإعادة بناء وتوسعة بعض المساجد وفقًا للتصاميم المعمارية التاريخية.


ورصدت «عكاظ» تسارع أعمال إنهاء المشروع الذي سيكون أحد أبرز المعالم التاريخية والسياحية في المنطقة، ويتضمن المشروع تطوير المنطقة المحيطة بجبل سلع لتصبح معلمًا سياحيًا وتاريخيًا متكاملًا، وتحسين المنطقة المحيطة بالمساجد السبعة وتحويلها إلى حديقة واسعة تتخللها المباني، مع زراعة الأشجار والعناية بالمساحات الخضراء، وتشمل أعمال التطوير إعادة بناء وتوسعة بعض المساجد. وتمت إعادة بناء مسجد عمر بن الخطاب بما يطابق بناء مسجد الفتح، و حرص المشروع على إعادة بناء المساجد مع الحفاظ على شكلها التراثي والأنماط التاريخية للبناء، بما في ذلك استخدام الحجر في البناء.

معايير حديثة


وتندرج المشاريع ضمن مشروع أكبر لتطوير المساجد التاريخية في المملكة، الذي يهدف إلى تحسين هذه المواقع وفقًا لمعايير حديثة مع الحفاظ على طابعها التاريخي الأصيل.


وأوضحت هيئة تطوير المدينة المنورة لـ«عكاظ» أنها تعمل على تنفيذ مخطط شامل لتطوير منطقة غزوة الخندق، بما في ذلك حي السيح بهدف تحويلها إلى وجهة رئيسية جاذبة للسكان والزوار وتوفير تجربة ثقافية وتاريخية واجتماعية ثرية تعكس أصالة الحياة في المدينة، ويركز التصميم على تعزيز تجربة المشي ضمن نسيج عمراني تقليدي ينبض بالحياة، يبرز الجوانب البصرية والمعمارية الأصيلة، مع الحفاظ على المواقع التاريخية الواقعة ضمن نطاق المشروع والتعريف بالأحداث التي شهدتها.



المساجد السبعة.. ستة



المساجد السبعة مجموعة من المساجد الصغيرة، عددها الحقيقي ستة وليس سبعة كما هي شهرتها، لكنها اشتهرت بهذا الاسم السبع المساجد، إذ أورد المؤرخون أن «مسجد القبلتين الذي يبعد عنها كيلو مترًا تقريبًا يضاف إليها، لأن من يزور تلك المساجد عادة يزوره أيضًا في الرحلة نفسها، فيصبح عددها 7، وتجسد هذه المساجد حقبة زمنية في التاريخ الإسلامي، ما جعلها محط أنظار زوار المدينة المنورة، لتبقى في ذاكرتهم تلك الفترة التي عاشها النبي - صلى الله عليه وسلم - وصحابته.


وتقع المساجد السبعة في الجهة الغربية من جبل سلع عند جزء من موقع الخندق الذي حفره المسلمون في عهد النبوة للدفاع عن المدينة المنورة عندما زحفت إليها جيوش قريش والقبائل المتحالفة معها سنة 5 للهجرة، وعندها وقعت أحداث غزوة الخندق التي تُعرف أيضًا باسم غزوة الأحزاب، وكانت هذه المواقع مرابطة ومراقبة في تلك الغزوة، وسمي كل مسجد باسم من رابط فيه عدا مسجد الفتح الذي بُني في موقع قبة ضُربت لرسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم.



غزوة الأحزاب


وهذه المساجد على التوالي من الشمال إلى الجنوب هي: مسجد الفتح، ومسجد سلمان الفارسي، ومسجد أبو بكر الصديق، إضافة إلى مسجد عمر بن الخطاب، ومسجد علي بن أبي طالب، ومسجد فاطمة، فيما يُعرف أكبر المساجد السبعة بمسجد الأحزاب أو المسجد الأعلى، وهو مبني فوق رابية في السفح الغربي لجبل سلع، وسُمّي بهذا الاسم؛ لأنه كان خلال غزوة الأحزاب مصلى لرسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم ولأن سورة الفتح أنزلت في موقعه، وتلك الغزوة كانت في نتائجها فتحًا على المسلمين.