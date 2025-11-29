The pace of work on the development project of the Seven Mosques area and the Battle of the Trench in Medina continues, along with the rehabilitation of the surrounding historical sites, improving facilities, and rebuilding and expanding some mosques according to historical architectural designs.



“Okaz” has observed the acceleration of the completion of the project, which will be one of the most prominent historical and tourist landmarks in the region. The project includes the development of the area surrounding Mount Sal' to become an integrated tourist and historical landmark, improving the area around the Seven Mosques and transforming it into a large park interspersed with buildings, along with planting trees and caring for green spaces. The development works include rebuilding and expanding some mosques. The Mosque of Umar ibn al-Khattab has been rebuilt to match the construction of the Mosque of Al-Fath, and the project has focused on rebuilding the mosques while preserving their heritage shape and historical architectural styles, including the use of stone in construction.

Modern Standards



The projects fall under a larger initiative to develop historical mosques in the Kingdom, aiming to improve these sites according to modern standards while preserving their authentic historical character.



The Medina Development Authority explained to “Okaz” that it is working on implementing a comprehensive plan to develop the area of the Battle of the Trench, including the Al-Saih neighborhood, with the aim of transforming it into a major attractive destination for residents and visitors, providing a rich cultural, historical, and social experience that reflects the authenticity of life in the city. The design focuses on enhancing the walking experience within a traditional urban fabric that is vibrant, highlighting the authentic visual and architectural aspects while preserving the historical sites within the project’s scope and introducing the events that took place there.







The Seven Mosques... Six







The Seven Mosques are a group of small mosques, with the actual number being six, not seven as commonly known. They gained this name, the Seven Mosques, because historians noted that “the Mosque of the Two Qiblas, which is approximately one kilometer away, is added to them, as those who visit these mosques usually visit it on the same trip, making the total number seven.” These mosques represent a historical period in Islamic history, making them a focal point for visitors to Medina, allowing them to remember the time lived by the Prophet - peace be upon him - and his companions.



The Seven Mosques are located on the western side of Mount Sal' at part of the site of the trench that the Muslims dug during the Prophethood to defend Medina when the armies of Quraysh and their allied tribes advanced towards it in the 5th year of Hijra. During this time, the events of the Battle of the Trench, also known as the Battle of the Confederates, took place. These sites were stationed and monitored during that battle, and each mosque is named after someone who was stationed there, except for the Mosque of Al-Fath, which was built at the site of the tent set up for the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him.







The Battle of the Confederates



These mosques, from north to south, are: the Mosque of Al-Fath, the Mosque of Salman the Persian, the Mosque of Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq, in addition to the Mosque of Umar ibn al-Khattab, the Mosque of Ali ibn Abi Talib, and the Mosque of Fatimah. The largest of the Seven Mosques is known as the Mosque of the Confederates or the Upper Mosque, built on a hill on the western slope of Mount Sal'. It is named so because it served as a prayer place for the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him, during the Battle of the Confederates, and because Surah Al-Fath was revealed at its location, and this battle resulted in a victory for the Muslims.