تتواصل وتيرة أعمال مشروع تطوير منطقة المساجد السبعة وغزوة الخندق في المدينة المنورة وتأهيل المواقع التاريخية المحيطة بها، وتحسين المرافق، وإعادة بناء وتوسعة بعض المساجد وفقًا للتصاميم المعمارية التاريخية.
ورصدت «عكاظ» تسارع أعمال إنهاء المشروع الذي سيكون أحد أبرز المعالم التاريخية والسياحية في المنطقة، ويتضمن المشروع تطوير المنطقة المحيطة بجبل سلع لتصبح معلمًا سياحيًا وتاريخيًا متكاملًا، وتحسين المنطقة المحيطة بالمساجد السبعة وتحويلها إلى حديقة واسعة تتخللها المباني، مع زراعة الأشجار والعناية بالمساحات الخضراء، وتشمل أعمال التطوير إعادة بناء وتوسعة بعض المساجد. وتمت إعادة بناء مسجد عمر بن الخطاب بما يطابق بناء مسجد الفتح، و حرص المشروع على إعادة بناء المساجد مع الحفاظ على شكلها التراثي والأنماط التاريخية للبناء، بما في ذلك استخدام الحجر في البناء.
معايير حديثة
وتندرج المشاريع ضمن مشروع أكبر لتطوير المساجد التاريخية في المملكة، الذي يهدف إلى تحسين هذه المواقع وفقًا لمعايير حديثة مع الحفاظ على طابعها التاريخي الأصيل.
وأوضحت هيئة تطوير المدينة المنورة لـ«عكاظ» أنها تعمل على تنفيذ مخطط شامل لتطوير منطقة غزوة الخندق، بما في ذلك حي السيح بهدف تحويلها إلى وجهة رئيسية جاذبة للسكان والزوار وتوفير تجربة ثقافية وتاريخية واجتماعية ثرية تعكس أصالة الحياة في المدينة، ويركز التصميم على تعزيز تجربة المشي ضمن نسيج عمراني تقليدي ينبض بالحياة، يبرز الجوانب البصرية والمعمارية الأصيلة، مع الحفاظ على المواقع التاريخية الواقعة ضمن نطاق المشروع والتعريف بالأحداث التي شهدتها.
المساجد السبعة.. ستة
المساجد السبعة مجموعة من المساجد الصغيرة، عددها الحقيقي ستة وليس سبعة كما هي شهرتها، لكنها اشتهرت بهذا الاسم السبع المساجد، إذ أورد المؤرخون أن «مسجد القبلتين الذي يبعد عنها كيلو مترًا تقريبًا يضاف إليها، لأن من يزور تلك المساجد عادة يزوره أيضًا في الرحلة نفسها، فيصبح عددها 7، وتجسد هذه المساجد حقبة زمنية في التاريخ الإسلامي، ما جعلها محط أنظار زوار المدينة المنورة، لتبقى في ذاكرتهم تلك الفترة التي عاشها النبي - صلى الله عليه وسلم - وصحابته.
وتقع المساجد السبعة في الجهة الغربية من جبل سلع عند جزء من موقع الخندق الذي حفره المسلمون في عهد النبوة للدفاع عن المدينة المنورة عندما زحفت إليها جيوش قريش والقبائل المتحالفة معها سنة 5 للهجرة، وعندها وقعت أحداث غزوة الخندق التي تُعرف أيضًا باسم غزوة الأحزاب، وكانت هذه المواقع مرابطة ومراقبة في تلك الغزوة، وسمي كل مسجد باسم من رابط فيه عدا مسجد الفتح الذي بُني في موقع قبة ضُربت لرسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم.
غزوة الأحزاب
وهذه المساجد على التوالي من الشمال إلى الجنوب هي: مسجد الفتح، ومسجد سلمان الفارسي، ومسجد أبو بكر الصديق، إضافة إلى مسجد عمر بن الخطاب، ومسجد علي بن أبي طالب، ومسجد فاطمة، فيما يُعرف أكبر المساجد السبعة بمسجد الأحزاب أو المسجد الأعلى، وهو مبني فوق رابية في السفح الغربي لجبل سلع، وسُمّي بهذا الاسم؛ لأنه كان خلال غزوة الأحزاب مصلى لرسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم ولأن سورة الفتح أنزلت في موقعه، وتلك الغزوة كانت في نتائجها فتحًا على المسلمين.
The pace of work on the development project of the Seven Mosques area and the Battle of the Trench in Medina continues, along with the rehabilitation of the surrounding historical sites, improving facilities, and rebuilding and expanding some mosques according to historical architectural designs.
“Okaz” has observed the acceleration of the completion of the project, which will be one of the most prominent historical and tourist landmarks in the region. The project includes the development of the area surrounding Mount Sal' to become an integrated tourist and historical landmark, improving the area around the Seven Mosques and transforming it into a large park interspersed with buildings, along with planting trees and caring for green spaces. The development works include rebuilding and expanding some mosques. The Mosque of Umar ibn al-Khattab has been rebuilt to match the construction of the Mosque of Al-Fath, and the project has focused on rebuilding the mosques while preserving their heritage shape and historical architectural styles, including the use of stone in construction.
Modern Standards
The projects fall under a larger initiative to develop historical mosques in the Kingdom, aiming to improve these sites according to modern standards while preserving their authentic historical character.
The Medina Development Authority explained to “Okaz” that it is working on implementing a comprehensive plan to develop the area of the Battle of the Trench, including the Al-Saih neighborhood, with the aim of transforming it into a major attractive destination for residents and visitors, providing a rich cultural, historical, and social experience that reflects the authenticity of life in the city. The design focuses on enhancing the walking experience within a traditional urban fabric that is vibrant, highlighting the authentic visual and architectural aspects while preserving the historical sites within the project’s scope and introducing the events that took place there.
The Seven Mosques... Six
The Seven Mosques are a group of small mosques, with the actual number being six, not seven as commonly known. They gained this name, the Seven Mosques, because historians noted that “the Mosque of the Two Qiblas, which is approximately one kilometer away, is added to them, as those who visit these mosques usually visit it on the same trip, making the total number seven.” These mosques represent a historical period in Islamic history, making them a focal point for visitors to Medina, allowing them to remember the time lived by the Prophet - peace be upon him - and his companions.
The Seven Mosques are located on the western side of Mount Sal' at part of the site of the trench that the Muslims dug during the Prophethood to defend Medina when the armies of Quraysh and their allied tribes advanced towards it in the 5th year of Hijra. During this time, the events of the Battle of the Trench, also known as the Battle of the Confederates, took place. These sites were stationed and monitored during that battle, and each mosque is named after someone who was stationed there, except for the Mosque of Al-Fath, which was built at the site of the tent set up for the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him.
The Battle of the Confederates
These mosques, from north to south, are: the Mosque of Al-Fath, the Mosque of Salman the Persian, the Mosque of Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq, in addition to the Mosque of Umar ibn al-Khattab, the Mosque of Ali ibn Abi Talib, and the Mosque of Fatimah. The largest of the Seven Mosques is known as the Mosque of the Confederates or the Upper Mosque, built on a hill on the western slope of Mount Sal'. It is named so because it served as a prayer place for the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him, during the Battle of the Confederates, and because Surah Al-Fath was revealed at its location, and this battle resulted in a victory for the Muslims.