The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, and the Grand Mufti of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr. Sheikh Abu Bakr Zubair bin Ali, signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday in Jeddah in the fields of Islamic affairs. The memorandum stipulated the enhancement of mutual cooperation between the two countries in the areas of Islamic affairs, through the exchange of expertise among specialists, the exchange of research, books, and scientific publications in various languages, and the establishment of training courses for preachers, imams, and callers to Islam in the field of calling and guidance, in addition to the participation of scholars and preachers in Islamic conferences and seminars held in both countries, and any other areas agreed upon later.

The memorandum emphasized the activation of aspects of mutual cooperation in various fields, including Islamic affairs.

At the end of the signing ceremony, the Minister of Islamic Affairs presented the Chairman of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Tanzania with a deluxe copy of the publications of the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran.