وقّع وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، ومفتي جمهورية تنزانيا المتحدة الدكتور الشيخ أبو بكر زبير بن علي، أمس في جدة، مذكرة تفاهم في مجالات الشؤون الإسلامية، نصّت على تعزيز التعاون المشترك بين البلدين في مجالات الشؤون الإسلامية، من خلال تبادل الخبرات بين المختصين، وتبادل البحوث والكتب والإصدارات العلمية بمختلف اللغات، وإقامة دورات تدريبية للخطباء والأئمة والدعاة في مجال الدعوة والإرشاد، إضافة إلى مشاركة العلماء والدعاة في المؤتمرات والندوات الإسلامية التي تُقام في البلدين، وأي مجالات أخرى يتم الاتفاق عليها لاحقًا.
وشدّدت المذكرة على تفعيل أوجه التعاون المشترك في مختلف المجالات ومنها الشؤون الإسلامية.
وفي ختام مراسم التوقيع، قدّم وزير الشؤون الإسلامية لرئيس المجلس الأعلى للشؤون الإسلامية في تنزانيا نسخة فاخرة من إصدارات مجمع الملك فهد لطباعة المصحف الشريف.
The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, and the Grand Mufti of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr. Sheikh Abu Bakr Zubair bin Ali, signed a memorandum of understanding yesterday in Jeddah in the fields of Islamic affairs. The memorandum stipulated the enhancement of mutual cooperation between the two countries in the areas of Islamic affairs, through the exchange of expertise among specialists, the exchange of research, books, and scientific publications in various languages, and the establishment of training courses for preachers, imams, and callers to Islam in the field of calling and guidance, in addition to the participation of scholars and preachers in Islamic conferences and seminars held in both countries, and any other areas agreed upon later.
The memorandum emphasized the activation of aspects of mutual cooperation in various fields, including Islamic affairs.
At the end of the signing ceremony, the Minister of Islamic Affairs presented the Chairman of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Tanzania with a deluxe copy of the publications of the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Quran.