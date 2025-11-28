وقّع وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الشيخ الدكتور عبداللطيف عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ، ومفتي جمهورية تنزانيا المتحدة الدكتور الشيخ أبو بكر زبير بن علي، أمس في جدة، مذكرة تفاهم في مجالات الشؤون الإسلامية، نصّت على تعزيز التعاون المشترك بين البلدين في مجالات الشؤون الإسلامية، من خلال تبادل الخبرات بين المختصين، وتبادل البحوث والكتب والإصدارات العلمية بمختلف اللغات، وإقامة دورات تدريبية للخطباء والأئمة والدعاة في مجال الدعوة والإرشاد، إضافة إلى مشاركة العلماء والدعاة في المؤتمرات والندوات الإسلامية التي تُقام في البلدين، وأي مجالات أخرى يتم الاتفاق عليها لاحقًا.

وشدّدت المذكرة على تفعيل أوجه التعاون المشترك في مختلف المجالات ومنها الشؤون الإسلامية.

وفي ختام مراسم التوقيع، قدّم وزير الشؤون الإسلامية لرئيس المجلس الأعلى للشؤون الإسلامية في تنزانيا نسخة فاخرة من إصدارات مجمع الملك فهد لطباعة المصحف الشريف.