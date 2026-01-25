The Al-Ahli team will miss the services of the duo Ali Majrashi and Zakaria Hawsawi in the upcoming match against Al-Ettifaq (Wednesday) at 8:30 PM, at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 19th round of the Saudi Pro League. They are expected to return for the match against Al-Hilal (Monday) at 8:30 PM, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, in the "Classico" of the twentieth round in the Saudi Pro League.



On another note, the trio from Al-Ahli, Matheus Gonçalves, Enzo Miyo, and Eid Al-Mawlid, face the risk of suspension if they receive "yellow cards" during their participation in the upcoming match against Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.



Additionally, coach Matthias Jaissle is putting the finishing touches on the starting lineup he will use for the upcoming match against Al-Ettifaq, as he will conduct a main training session today (Monday) to settle on the appropriate tactical approach and finalize the key players who will participate in the anticipated match against Al-Ettifaq.