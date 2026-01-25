يفتقد الفريق الأهلاوي لخدمات الثنائي علي مجرشي وزكريا هوساوي في مباراة الاتفاق (الأربعاء) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة (19) من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، على أن يعودا للمشاركة في مواجهة الهلال (الإثنين) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب المملكة أرينا بالرياض، في «كلاسيكو» الجولة العشرين في دوري روشن.


من جانب آخر، يواجه الثلاثي الأهلاوي ماتيوس غونسالفيس وإنزو ميو وعيد المولد، خطر الإيقاف في حال حصولهم على «الإنذارات» خلال مشاركتهم في مواجهة الاتفاق القادمة في دوري روشن.


من جهة أخرى، يضع المدرب ماتياس يايسله اللمسات الفنية على التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها لقاء الاتفاق القادم، إذ سيجري مناورة كروية رئيسية اليوم (الإثنين) من أجل الاستقرار على النهج الفني المناسب، واعتماد الأسماء الأساسية التي سيشارك بها في مباراة الاتفاق المرتقبة.