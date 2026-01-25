يفتقد الفريق الأهلاوي لخدمات الثنائي علي مجرشي وزكريا هوساوي في مباراة الاتفاق (الأربعاء) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن مباريات الجولة (19) من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، على أن يعودا للمشاركة في مواجهة الهلال (الإثنين) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب المملكة أرينا بالرياض، في «كلاسيكو» الجولة العشرين في دوري روشن.
من جانب آخر، يواجه الثلاثي الأهلاوي ماتيوس غونسالفيس وإنزو ميو وعيد المولد، خطر الإيقاف في حال حصولهم على «الإنذارات» خلال مشاركتهم في مواجهة الاتفاق القادمة في دوري روشن.
من جهة أخرى، يضع المدرب ماتياس يايسله اللمسات الفنية على التشكيلة الأساسية التي سيخوض بها لقاء الاتفاق القادم، إذ سيجري مناورة كروية رئيسية اليوم (الإثنين) من أجل الاستقرار على النهج الفني المناسب، واعتماد الأسماء الأساسية التي سيشارك بها في مباراة الاتفاق المرتقبة.
The Al-Ahli team will miss the services of the duo Ali Majrashi and Zakaria Hawsawi in the upcoming match against Al-Ettifaq (Wednesday) at 8:30 PM, at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the 19th round of the Saudi Pro League. They are expected to return for the match against Al-Hilal (Monday) at 8:30 PM, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, in the "Classico" of the twentieth round in the Saudi Pro League.
On another note, the trio from Al-Ahli, Matheus Gonçalves, Enzo Miyo, and Eid Al-Mawlid, face the risk of suspension if they receive "yellow cards" during their participation in the upcoming match against Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.
Additionally, coach Matthias Jaissle is putting the finishing touches on the starting lineup he will use for the upcoming match against Al-Ettifaq, as he will conduct a main training session today (Monday) to settle on the appropriate tactical approach and finalize the key players who will participate in the anticipated match against Al-Ettifaq.