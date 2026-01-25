The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, today (Sunday) sponsored the opening ceremony of the Primary Healthcare Conference, organized by the Eastern Health Cluster in the city of Dammam, which will last for two days, with the participation of a select group of specialists and health enthusiasts.

The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized that the significant support the healthcare sector receives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, reflects the leadership's commitment to enhancing human health and providing means for a dignified life through the development of an integrated and sustainable healthcare system.



The Prince of the Eastern Province praised the comprehensive plan aimed at elevating healthcare services and achieving a sustainable health system that meets global standards, enhancing the efficiency and quality of the healthcare provided, which contributes to improving the patient experience and supporting the path of comprehensive development. He pointed out that this direction reflects the leadership's commitment to developing the health system and raising the level of services in line with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030, enhancing the quality of life, noting that the health system relies on qualified national cadres and modern, integrated equipment that contributes to building an advanced health system that serves the community efficiently and effectively.



Upon his arrival at the conference venue, the Prince of the Eastern Province was briefed on several projects of the Eastern Health Cluster.

After that, the Chairman of the Founding Council of the Eastern Health Sector, Issam Al-Muhaideb, delivered a speech in which he highlighted the Prince's sponsorship of the conference activities, affirming the participants' commitment to achieving its goals and coming up with recommendations that contribute to the development of the healthcare sector.



Following that, the Chairwoman of the Scientific Committee of the conference, Dr. Huda Muhaini, delivered a speech emphasizing the importance of exchanging experiences, sharing successes and challenges, which contributes to the development of health practices, improving the treatment experience, and elevating the level of services provided.

The attendees watched a visual presentation that addressed the conference's objectives and highlighted the key contributions in the scientific papers. At the end of the ceremony, the Prince of the Eastern Province honored the organizing entities and the working committees at the conference, and he received a commemorative shield on this occasion.