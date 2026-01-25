رعى أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (الأحد)، حفل افتتاح مؤتمر الرعاية الصحية الأولية، الذي ينظمه تجمع الشرقية الصحي في مدينة الدمام، ويستمر لمدة يومين، بمشاركة نخبة من المختصين والمهتمين بالشأن الصحي.

وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن الدعم الكبير الذي يحظى به القطاع الصحي من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، يعكس حرص القيادة الرشيدة على تعزيز صحة الإنسان، وتوفير سبل الحياة الكريمة، من خلال تطوير منظومة صحية متكاملة ومستدامة.

وأشاد أمير المنطقة الشرقية بالخطة الشاملة التي تهدف إلى الارتقاء بالخدمات الصحية، وتحقيق نظام صحي مستدام يواكب المعايير العالمية، ويعزز كفاءة وجودة الرعاية الصحية المقدمة، بما يسهم في تحسين تجربة المرضى ودعم مسيرة التنمية الشاملة، مشيرًا إلى أن هذا التوجه يعكس التزام القيادة الرشيدة بتطوير المنظومة الصحية والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، ويعزز جودة الحياة، لافتًا إلى أن المنظومة الصحية ترتكز على كوادر وطنية مؤهلة وتجهيزات حديثة ومتكاملة، تسهم في بناء منظومة صحية متقدمة تخدم المجتمع بكفاءة واقتدار.

وكان أمير المنطقة الشرقية قد اطّلع فور وصوله إلى مقر المؤتمر على عدد من مشاريع تجمع الشرقية الصحي.

بعد ذلك، ألقى رئيس المجلس التأسيسي للقطاع الشرقي الصحي عصام المهيدب كلمة نوه فيها برعاية أمير المنطقة الشرقية لأعمال المؤتمر، مؤكدًا حرص المشاركين على تحقيق أهدافه والخروج بتوصيات تسهم في تطوير القطاع الصحي.

عقب ذلك، ألقت رئيسة اللجنة العلمية للمؤتمر الدكتورة هدى مهيني كلمةً أكدت خلالها أهمية تبادل الخبرات، ومشاركة النجاحات والتحديات، بما يسهم في تطوير الممارسات الصحية، وتحسين التجربة العلاجية، والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات المقدمة.

وشاهد الحضور عرضًا مرئيًا تناول أهداف المؤتمر وأبرز المشاركات في الأوراق العلمية. وفي ختام الحفل كرّم أمير المنطقة الشرقية الجهات المنظمة واللجان العاملة في المؤتمر، كما تسلّم درعًا تذكاريًا بهذه المناسبة.