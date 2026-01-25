The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, today at the Emirate's Diwan, handed over the ownership documents of residential units to beneficiaries from deserving families in the Eastern Province, as part of the generous donation made by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, amounting to one billion riyals at his own expense.

This housing project was completed according to the highest technical specifications and quality of life standards, in implementation of the Crown Prince's directives to execute quality housing projects within a record time not exceeding 12 months, and through national companies, reflecting his aspirations to provide a safe and sustainable living environment for deserving families.



The Prince of the Eastern Province confirmed that the generous donation embodies the Crown Prince's commitment to supporting housing stability for deserving families and providing sustainable housing solutions that contribute to enhancing social cohesion, noting that the achievements realized in a short period reflect the integration of efforts among the concerned authorities and the generous support and attention the housing sector receives from the leadership.

The Prince of the Eastern Province praised the role played by the "Jood Housing" platform in instilling values of giving and social solidarity, and in motivating individuals and institutions to contribute to supporting the most needy families in various regions of the Kingdom, including the Eastern Province, which contributes to achieving family stability and enhancing quality of life.



It is worth noting that this donation aims to support housing ownership for deserving families, extending the Crown Prince's keen interest in the housing file and his commitment to providing a decent life for citizens. The "Sakan" Foundation continues, through the "Jood Housing" initiative, to deliver successive batches of residential units in various regions of the Kingdom, taking into account the needs of beneficiaries and the quality of execution, contributing to enhancing social stability for the beneficiary families.