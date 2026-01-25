سلّم أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم في ديوان الإمارة، وثائق تملّك الوحدات السكنية للمستفيدين من الأسر المستحقة في المنطقة الشرقية، وذلك ضمن التبرع السخي الذي قدّمه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمبلغ مليار ريال على نفقته الخاصة.

وتم إنجاز هذه المشروعات السكنية وفق أعلى المواصفات الفنية ومعايير جودة الحياة، إنفاذاً لتوجيهات ولي العهد، القاضية بضرورة تنفيذ المشروعات السكنية النوعية خلال فترة قياسية لا تتجاوز 12 شهراً، وبالتنفيذ عبر شركات وطنية، بما يعكس تطلعاته في توفير بيئة سكنية آمنة ومستدامة للأسر المستحقة.

وأكَّد أمير الشرقية أن التبرع السخي يجسد حرص ولي العهد على دعم الاستقرار السكني للأسر المستحقة، وتوفير حلول إسكانية مستدامة تسهم في تعزيز التماسك الاجتماعي، مشيراً إلى أن ما تحقق من إنجاز في فترة زمنية وجيزة يعكس تكامل الجهود بين الجهات المعنية، وما يحظى به قطاع الإسكان من دعم واهتمام كريمين من القيادة.

وأشاد أمير المنطقة الشرقية بالدور الذي تقوم به منصة «جود الإسكان» في ترسيخ قيم العطاء والتكافل الاجتماعي، وتحفيز الأفراد والمؤسسات على الإسهام في دعم الأسر الأشد حاجة في مختلف مناطق المملكة، ومن بينها المنطقة الشرقية، بما يسهم في تحقيق الاستقرار الأسري، وتعزيز جودة الحياة.

يشار إلى أن هذا التبرع يهدف إلى دعم تمليك الإسكان للأسر المستحقة، امتداداً لما يوليه ولي العهد من اهتمام بالغ بملف الإسكان، وحرصه على توفير الحياة الكريمة للمواطنين. وتواصل مؤسسة «سكن» عبر مبادرة «جود الإسكان» تسليم الدفعات المتتالية من الوحدات السكنية في مختلف مناطق المملكة، بما يراعي حاجات المستفيدين وجودة التنفيذ، ويسهم في تعزيز الاستقرار الاجتماعي للأسر المستفيدة.