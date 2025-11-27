The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Assembly of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, confirmed that digital transformation represents a qualitative step in the League's efforts to develop its technical tools, contributing to enhancing effective communication with Muslim communities, particularly through accessible technical services that meet their needs. He pointed out that the League is moving forward in strengthening its technical capabilities, keeping pace with the rapid developments in modern technologies.



He added during the launch in Mecca of the League's new digital platform, which includes the "Minhaj" application, that the idea of the "Minhaj" application received official approval from the Islamic Fiqh Academy with its decision No. (23) dated April 22, 2024, chaired by and including the muftis and senior scholars of the Muslim world who are members of the Academy.



He noted that the "Minhaj" application is the first of its kind in terms of its broad legal umbrella, which includes scholars of the Islamic nation who are members of the assemblies, bodies, and councils affiliated with the Muslim World League. This grants it "high institutional credibility," ending the state of "conflict and contradiction" in several circulating religious programs, along with "adding more important services," thus forming a comprehensive technological leap with an unprecedented international legal umbrella of its kind and context.



During the launch celebration, which was attended by senior scholars of the Muslim world, representatives of Islamic bodies and organizations, and a select group of experts and those interested in Islamic affairs, the main features of the platform were showcased, highlighting the qualitative leap in the League's institutional communication system, as part of its ambitious strategic plans to enhance its communication with Muslim communities both within and outside the Islamic world.



The Grand Mufti, President of the Council of Senior Scholars, and General President of Scientific Research and Ifta, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan Al-Fawzan, participated in the celebration with a speech delivered on his behalf by the Secretary-General of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Fahd bin Saad Al-Majed.



The "Minhaj" platform offers a wide range of interactive digital services in several global languages, filling a long-awaited gap, especially in correcting the state of conflict and contradiction in several circulating applications, in addition to providing important and urgent services.