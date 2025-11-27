أكّد الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة العلماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، بأنّ التحوّل الرقميَّ يمثّل خطوة نوعية ضمن جهود الرابطة في تطوير أدواتها التقنية، ويُساهم في تعزيز التواصل الفعّال مع الشعوب الإسلامية، ولا سيما عبر خدماتٍ تقنيةٍ ميسَّرة تلبّي احتياجاتها، مشيراً إلى أنّ الرابطةَ ماضيةٌ في تعزيز قدراتها التقنية، مواكبةً للتطور المتسارع في التقنيات الحديثة.


وأضاف خلال تدشينه في مكة المكرمة، المنصّة الرقمية الجديدة للرابطة مشتملةً على تطبيق «منهاج»، أن فكرة تطبيق «منهاج» حظِيتْ بإجازة رسمية من المجمع الفقهي الإسلامي بقراره رقم (23) بتاريخ 22 أبريل من عام 2024، برئاسة وعضوية المفتين وكبار علماء العالم الإسلامي أعضاء المجمع.


لافتاً الى أنّ تطبيق «منهاج» يُعدّ الأولَ من نوعه من حيث مظلته الشرعية الواسعة، التي تضم علماء الأمّة الإسلامية الأعضاء في المجامع والهيئات والمجالس التابعة لرابطة العالم الإسلامي، ما يمنحه «موثوقيةً مؤسسيةً عاليةً» تُنهي حالة «التضارب والتناقض» في عددٍ من البرامج الدينية المتداولة، مع «إضافة المزيد من الخدمات المهمة»؛ ليشكّل بذلك نقلة تقنيةً متكاملة ذات مظلّة شرعية دولية غير مسبوقة من نوعها وسياقها.


وجرى خلال احتفالية التدشين التي حضرها كبار علماء العالم الإسلامي وممثّلي الهيئات والمنظمات الإسلامية و نخبة من الخبراء والمهتمين بالشأن الإسلامي استعراضُ أبرز مميزات المنصّة، وما تتضمّنته من نقلة نوعية في منظومة الاتصال المؤسسي للرابطة، ضمن خططها الاستراتيجية الطَّموحة لتعزيز تواصلها مع المجتمعات المسلمة في الداخل الإسلامي وخارجه.


وشارك في الاحتفاليه المفتي العام رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء الرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء الشيخ الدكتور صالح بن فوزان الفوزان بكلمةٍ ألقاها نيابةً عنه الأمين العام لهيئة كبار العلماء الشيخ الدكتور فهد بن سعد الماجد..


وتقدم منصّة «منهاج» باقةً واسعةً من الخدمات الرقمية التفاعلية بعدة لغات عالمية؛ لتشغل فراغًا طال انتظاره وبخاصة تصحيحها لحالة التضارب والتناقض في عدد من التطبيقات المتداولة علاوة على إضافة خدمات مهمة ومُلِحَّة.