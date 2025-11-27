The Prince of Tabuk Region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, received yesterday in his office at the emirate the Consul General of the Republic of the Philippines in Jeddah, Rommel Romato, along with the accompanying delegation visiting the region. During the meeting, friendly conversations were exchanged, and topics of mutual interest were discussed.

Meanwhile, the Filipino consul expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of Tabuk Region for the warm reception and generous hospitality, praising the developmental renaissance that the Tabuk Region is experiencing in various fields.