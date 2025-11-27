استقبل أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، بمكتبه في الإمارة، أمس، القنصل العام لجمهورية الفلبين بجدة روميل روماتو، والوفد المرافق الذي يزور المنطقة. وجرى خلال اللقاء تبادل الأحاديث الودية وبحث الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

فيما عبّر القنصل الفلبيني، عن بالغ شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة تبوك، على حسن الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة، مشيداً بالنهضة التنموية التي تعيشها منطقة تبوك في شتى المجالات.