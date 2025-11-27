The Ministry of Interior has succeeded in demonstrating its capabilities to confront drug traffickers and face them by adopting a method of "surprise preemptive strikes," through monitoring them and arresting them, which has thwarted all the plans they had to commit crimes against society. These capabilities have crossed borders and contributed to uncovering the activities of criminal networks that engage in drug trafficking, based on information provided by the Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate for Drug Control, to its counterpart in the Lebanese Republic.

The proactive security information provided by the Ministry of Interior resulted in the Lebanese authorities thwarting an attempt to smuggle 17.45 kilograms of cocaine and 11.200 kilograms of ecstasy hidden inside a vehicle coming from one of the countries.

Previously, Iraqi authorities thwarted an attempt by one of the drug production and trafficking networks to smuggle about 7,000,000 pills of amphetamine hidden in a shipment of children's toys and ironing boards, based on information provided by the Saudi Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate for Drug Control, to its counterpart in the Republic of Iraq.

Monitoring Movements

These diligent efforts exerted by the Kingdom in combating drugs of all kinds and limiting their harms and dangers to individuals and society aim to enhance this goal. The Kingdom follows a strategy of preemptive strikes against smuggling gangs, works to monitor their movements, and uncover their plans and tricks in smuggling, and then directs preemptive strikes against them. Not a single day goes by without official authorities announcing the arrest of drug traffickers in various regions and imposing the prescribed penalties against them.

Professional Capabilities

Retired Major General Abdullah Hassan Jadawi confirmed that the professional capabilities and distinguished security work executed by the Ministry of Interior in confronting drug traffickers and facing them through "surprise preemptive strikes," which have succeeded in thwarting all criminal plans to flood the homeland with drugs, affirm what it possesses in terms of expertise, capabilities, and care for this important agency by the wise leadership.

He pointed out that the professionalism of the Ministry of Interior and its security sectors has succeeded in curbing the ambitions of traffickers and promoters and delivering painful blows to drug trafficking networks that target the security of the Kingdom and its youth with drugs, as part of the ongoing war on drugs, cutting off the path for every corruptor and promoter seeking to tamper with their minds.

Innovative Means

He noted that the Kingdom relies on innovative means and modern mechanisms to detect drug shipments before they enter Saudi territory, coinciding with intensive awareness campaigns. He stated that combating drug trafficking and promotion crimes is a priority of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and believing in the dangers and threats that drugs pose to community security and stability, it has harnessed resources to enhance community immunity against them at all national levels.

Breaking Through Fortifications

Retired Major General Turki Al-Harithi confirmed that the Saudi Ministry of Interior adopts a studied plan to work on thwarting any attempts aimed at smuggling various types of drugs into Saudi Arabia and promoting them within the country through all its security arms, which possess high expertise and professionalism that enable them to break through all the fortifications established by drug trafficking and smuggling gangs.

General Al-Harithi praised the efforts of the drug control personnel and the security achievements and preemptive strikes against criminal networks, achieving their objectives to maintain the security and stability of the homeland and confront this scourge to protect society from the devastating epidemic.