نجحت وزارة الداخلية، في إثبات قدراتها على التصدّي لمهرّبي المخدرات، ومواجهتهم باتباع أسلوب «الضربات الاستباقية المباغتة»، عبر رصدهم، والقبض عليهم، وهو ما أفسد كل المخططات التي وضعوها لارتكاب جرائم بحق المجتمع، لتعبر تلك القدرات الحدود وتساهم في كشف نشاطات الشبكات الإجرامية التي تمتهن تهريب المخدرات، وبناءً على معلومات وفرتها وزارة الداخلية، ممثلة في المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات، للجهاز النظير في الجمهورية اللبنانية.
وأثمرت المعلومات الأمنية الاستباقية التي قدّمتها وزارة الداخلية، عن إحباط السلطات اللبنانية محاولة تهريب 17.45 كيلوغرام من مادة الكوكايين المخدر و11.200 كيلوغرام من مادة الإكستاسي المخدرة مخبأة داخل مركبة قادمة من إحدى الدول.
وسبق أن أحبطت السلطات العراقية محاولة إحدى شبكات إنتاج وتهريب المخدرات، تهريب نحو 7.000.000 قرص من مادة الإمفيتامين المخدر مخبأة في شحنة بضائع ألعاب أطفال وطاولات كوي ملابس، وذلك بناءً على معلومات قدّمتها وزارة الداخلية السعودية، ممثلة في المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات، للجهاز النظير في جمهورية العراق.
رصد التحركات
تلك الجهود الحثيثة التي تبذلها المملكة في مكافحة المخدرات بجميع أنواعها، والحد من أضرارها وخطورتها على الفرد والمجتمع، ولتعزيز هذا الهدف، تتبع المملكة إستراتيجية الضربات الاستباقية لعصابات التهريب، وتعمل على رصد تحركاتهم، وكشف خططهم وألاعيبهم في التهريب، ومن ثم توجّه لهم ضربات استباقية، ولا يكاد يمر يوم واحد إلا وتعلن الجهات الرسمية القبض على مهرّبي مخدرات في المناطق كافة، وتوقع بحقهم العقوبات المقررة.
قدرات احترافية
أكد الخبير الأمني اللواء متقاعد عبدالله حسن جداوي، أن القدرات الاحترافية والعمل الأمني المميّز الذي نفذته وزارة الداخلية في التصدّي لمهرّبي المخدرات، ومواجهتهم عبر «الضربات الاستباقية المباغتة»، والتي نجحت في إفساد كل المخططات الإجرامية لإغراق الوطن بالمخدرات، يؤكد ما تمتلك من خبرات ومقدّرات وعناية بهذا الجهاز المهم من قبل القيادة الحكيمة.
وأشار إلى أن احترافية وزارة الداخلية وقطاعاتها الأمنية نجحت في كبح جماح المهربين والمروجين وتوجيه ضربات موجعة لشبكات تهريب المخدرات التي تستهدف أمن المملكة وشبابها بالمخدرات، ضمن الحرب المستمرة على المخدرات، وقطع الطريق على كل مفسد ومروّج للعبث بعقولهم.
وسائل مبتكرة
ونوّه إلى أن المملكة تعتمد وسائل مبتكرة وآليات حديثة لكشف شحنات المخدرات، قبل دخولها الأراضي السعودية، وذلك بالتزامن مع حملات توعية مكثفة. وأفاد أن مكافحة جرائم تهريب وترويج المخدرات من أولويات رؤية المملكة 2030، وإيماناً منها بما تشكِّله المخدرات من مخاطر وتهديد لأمن المجتمع واستقراره، سخّرت الإمكانات لتعزيز حصانة المجتمع تجاهها على جميع المستويات الوطنية.
اختراق التحصينات
وأكد اللواء متقاعد تركي الحارثي، أن وزارة الداخلية السعودية تتبنى خطة مدروسة للعمل على إحباط أية محاولات تهدف إلى تهريب المخدرات بأنواعها المختلفة إلى السعودية، وترويجها داخل البلاد عبر كافة أذرعها الأمنية والتي تمتلك خبرات عالية واحترافية تمكنها من اختراق كافة التحصينات التي تبذلها عصابات الاتجار وتهريب المخدرات.
وأشاد اللواء الحارثي، بجهود منسوبي مكافحة المخدرات والإنجازات الأمنية والضربات الاستباقية ضد الشبكات الإجرامية، وتحقيق مستهدفاتها حفاظاً على أمن الوطن واستقراره، والتصدي لهذه الآفة من أجل حماية المجتمع من الوباء المدمر.
The Ministry of Interior has succeeded in demonstrating its capabilities to confront drug traffickers and face them by adopting a method of "surprise preemptive strikes," through monitoring them and arresting them, which has thwarted all the plans they had to commit crimes against society. These capabilities have crossed borders and contributed to uncovering the activities of criminal networks that engage in drug trafficking, based on information provided by the Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate for Drug Control, to its counterpart in the Lebanese Republic.
The proactive security information provided by the Ministry of Interior resulted in the Lebanese authorities thwarting an attempt to smuggle 17.45 kilograms of cocaine and 11.200 kilograms of ecstasy hidden inside a vehicle coming from one of the countries.
Previously, Iraqi authorities thwarted an attempt by one of the drug production and trafficking networks to smuggle about 7,000,000 pills of amphetamine hidden in a shipment of children's toys and ironing boards, based on information provided by the Saudi Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate for Drug Control, to its counterpart in the Republic of Iraq.
Monitoring Movements
These diligent efforts exerted by the Kingdom in combating drugs of all kinds and limiting their harms and dangers to individuals and society aim to enhance this goal. The Kingdom follows a strategy of preemptive strikes against smuggling gangs, works to monitor their movements, and uncover their plans and tricks in smuggling, and then directs preemptive strikes against them. Not a single day goes by without official authorities announcing the arrest of drug traffickers in various regions and imposing the prescribed penalties against them.
Professional Capabilities
Retired Major General Abdullah Hassan Jadawi confirmed that the professional capabilities and distinguished security work executed by the Ministry of Interior in confronting drug traffickers and facing them through "surprise preemptive strikes," which have succeeded in thwarting all criminal plans to flood the homeland with drugs, affirm what it possesses in terms of expertise, capabilities, and care for this important agency by the wise leadership.
He pointed out that the professionalism of the Ministry of Interior and its security sectors has succeeded in curbing the ambitions of traffickers and promoters and delivering painful blows to drug trafficking networks that target the security of the Kingdom and its youth with drugs, as part of the ongoing war on drugs, cutting off the path for every corruptor and promoter seeking to tamper with their minds.
Innovative Means
He noted that the Kingdom relies on innovative means and modern mechanisms to detect drug shipments before they enter Saudi territory, coinciding with intensive awareness campaigns. He stated that combating drug trafficking and promotion crimes is a priority of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and believing in the dangers and threats that drugs pose to community security and stability, it has harnessed resources to enhance community immunity against them at all national levels.
Breaking Through Fortifications
Retired Major General Turki Al-Harithi confirmed that the Saudi Ministry of Interior adopts a studied plan to work on thwarting any attempts aimed at smuggling various types of drugs into Saudi Arabia and promoting them within the country through all its security arms, which possess high expertise and professionalism that enable them to break through all the fortifications established by drug trafficking and smuggling gangs.
General Al-Harithi praised the efforts of the drug control personnel and the security achievements and preemptive strikes against criminal networks, achieving their objectives to maintain the security and stability of the homeland and confront this scourge to protect society from the devastating epidemic.