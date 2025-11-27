The city of Medina is witnessing a significant influx of visitors from both abroad and within the country during the school autumn break, as the occupancy rate in hotels and residential units has increased, according to official statistics from the Ministry of Tourism.

The President of the Tourism Association in the Kingdom, Imad Munshi, confirmed that the hotel growth rate for Medina has risen dramatically, reaching 93% during the years 2023 and 2024, with the number of licensed hotels and residential units increasing from 230 to 480 hotels. Additionally, it achieved the highest hotel occupancy rate of 74% in the first half of 2025.

Serviced apartments and hospitality facilities in Medina recorded an occupancy rate of 59.6% by the end of the first quarter of 2025, achieving the second highest rate in the Kingdom after Riyadh, which recorded an occupancy rate of 71.5%; this reflects the continued growth and increasing demand for accommodation services in the Medina region, supported by the rising number of visitors and the increase in the average length of stay, confirming the region's ability to compete in the national tourism market.

It is anticipated that upon the completion of the "Vision of Medina" project, located on the eastern side along the Migration Road, the capacity will be raised to host 30 million pilgrims by 2030.