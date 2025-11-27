تشهد المدينة المنورة خلال فترة إجازة الخريف المدرسية توافداً كبيراً من الزوّار من الخارج والداخل، إذ ارتفعت نسبة الإشغال في الفنادق والدور السكنية، بحسب الإحصاءات الرسمية لوزارة السياحة.

وأكد رئيس جمعية السياحة في المملكة عماد منشي، أن نسبة النمو الفندقي للمدينة المنورة، ارتفعت بشكل كبير، وبلغت 93% خلال عامي 2023 و2024م، إذ ارتفع عدد الفنادق والدور السكنية المرخصة من 230 فندقاً إلى 480 فندقاً، كما حقّقت أعلى نسبة إشغال فندقي بنسبة 74% في النصف الأول من 2025م.

وسجّلت الشقق المخدومة ومرافق الضيافة في المدينة المنورة معدل إشغال بلغ 59.6% بنهاية الربع الأول من 2025م، لتحقّق ثاني أعلى معدّل على مستوى المملكة بعد الرياض التي سجّلت نسبة إشغال بلغت 71.5%؛ ما يعكس استمرار النمو وزيادة الطلب على خدمات الإيواء في منطقة المدينة المنورة، مدعوماً بزيادة أعداد الزوّار وارتفاع متوسط مدة الإقامة، مما يؤكد قدرة المنطقة على المنافسة في سوق السياحة الوطنية.

ويُنتظر في حال انتهاء مشروع «رؤى المدينة»، الذي يقع في الجهة الشرقية وعلى طريق الهجرة، أن تُرفع الطاقة الاستيعابية إلى استضافة 30 مليون معتمر بحلول 2030م.