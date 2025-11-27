أصدرت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، نتائج إحصاءات الطاقة المنزلية لعام 2024، التي أظهرت أن إجمالي استهلاك الكهرباء في القطاع السكني على مستوى المملكة بلغ 161,207 جيجاواط ساعة، ووصلت نسبة السكان المستفيدين من خدمات الكهرباء 100%.
وأوضحت النتائج، أن 86.4% من المساكن تعتمد على الغاز في الطبخ، مقابل 13.4% تستخدم الكهرباء، فيما تعتمد الغالبية على أسطوانات الغاز بنسبة 97%، مقارنة بـ2.7% تستخدم خزانات الغاز، وأن معظم المساكن تستخدم أسطوانات الغاز المصنوعة من الحديد بنسبة 93.9%، و5.6% من الأسطوانات المصنوعة من الفايبر.
كفاءة الطاقة
وفي جانب كفاءة الطاقة، أظهرت النتائج أن 91.5% من الأسر تبدي اهتماماً كبيراً بترشيد استهلاك الكهرباء، و91.9% تطبق تعليمات الترشيد في استخدام الأجهزة الكهربائية، فيما أبدت 56.6% من الأسر استعدادها لاستبدال الأجهزة القديمة بأخرى أكثر كفاءة، وأظهرت 40.8% رغبتها في استخدام الطاقة الشمسية مصدراً للطاقة في المسكن.
وتستند هذه النتائج إلى بيانات المسوح الميدانية والهاتفية التي تنفذها الهيئة العامة للإحصاء إضافة إلى السجلات الإدارية الواردة من وزارة الطاقة، بما يضمن جودة البيانات ودقتها لدعم السياسات الوطنية في مجال الطاقة المنزلية.
The General Authority for Statistics has released the results of the 2024 household energy statistics, which showed that the total electricity consumption in the residential sector across the Kingdom reached 161,207 gigawatt-hours, with 100% of the population benefiting from electricity services.
The results indicated that 86.4% of households rely on gas for cooking, compared to 13.4% that use electricity, while the majority depend on gas cylinders at a rate of 97%, compared to 2.7% that use gas tanks. Most households use iron gas cylinders at a rate of 93.9%, and 5.6% use fiber-made cylinders.
Energy Efficiency
Regarding energy efficiency, the results showed that 91.5% of families express a strong interest in rationalizing electricity consumption, and 91.9% apply conservation guidelines in the use of electrical appliances, while 56.6% of families showed a willingness to replace old appliances with more efficient ones, and 40.8% expressed interest in using solar energy as a source of power in their homes.
These results are based on data from field and telephone surveys conducted by the General Authority for Statistics, in addition to administrative records provided by the Ministry of Energy, ensuring the quality and accuracy of the data to support national policies in the field of household energy.