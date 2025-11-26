بهدف مساعدة الفئات الأكثر حاجة في مختلف دول العالم، وفي إطار المشاريع الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تنفذها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ وضمن مشروع توزيع مساعدات التمور في الجمهورية اليمنية للعام 2025م؛ وزع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أمس الأول، 1100 كرتون تمر للفئات الأكثر حاجة في مديرية الوادي بمحافظة مأرب، استفاد منها 6600 فرد.