In order to assist the most needy groups in various countries around the world, and as part of the relief and humanitarian projects implemented by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center; and within the project for distributing date aid in the Republic of Yemen for the year 2025; the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed, the day before yesterday, 1,100 cartons of dates to the most needy groups in the Al-Wadi district of Marib Governorate, benefiting 6,600 individuals.