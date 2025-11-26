تشارك وزارة الداخلية في معرض الطيران العام 2025 «ساند آن فن»، خلال الفترة من (25 - 29 نوفمبر 2025) في مطار الثمامة بمدينة الرياض.
الذكاء الاصطناعي
ويستعرض جناح الوزارة لزوّار المعرض توظيف تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي في إدارة وتنظيم الحشود، وإمكاناتها في حفظ الأمن، وتعزيز العمل الميداني والسلامة المرورية والمحافظة على أمن البيئة واستدامتها وفقاً لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، وأبرز التقنيات الحديثة ومنصة الإنذار المبكر.
The Ministry of Interior will participate in the General Aviation Exhibition 2025 "Sand and Fun," from (November 25 - 29, 2025) at Al Thumama Airport in Riyadh.
Artificial Intelligence
The ministry's pavilion will showcase to visitors the application of artificial intelligence technologies in crowd management and organization, their capabilities in maintaining security, enhancing field operations, traffic safety, and preserving environmental security and sustainability in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, as well as the latest modern technologies and the early warning platform.