The desire to catch the train at the Prayagraj station in Uttar Pradesh, northern India, turned into a scene of horror when a father carrying his child nearly fell under the wheels of the train while trying to board the Kashi Express train number 15018 at the last moment.

The father was running while holding his small child, alongside another man who was also trying to board before the train departed. However, the train began to move quickly, and the father suddenly lost his balance, falling with his child into the dangerous gap between the train and the platform, amidst the screams of passengers and the panic of everyone.

A few seconds were enough for the moment to turn into a potential tragedy, but quick intervention saved the father and child from certain death. Railway staff and several passengers rushed to rescue them, while passengers inside the train managed to pull the father and child into the carriage before the train came to a complete stop.

Footage capturing the shocking moment spread on social media, documenting the terror and the grip on the child during the critical moment, which sparked a wide wave of comments about bravery and miraculous survival.

According to reports, neither the father nor the child was harmed, but the incident brought to the forefront the dangers of attempting to board or disembark from moving trains, which the Northern Railway of India strictly emphasizes, urging passengers to fully adhere to safety procedures.

The incident served as a reminder to everyone that a few seconds can separate life from death on the train tracks, and that a moment of brave or hasty action can be the difference between survival and tragedy.