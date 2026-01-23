تحوّلت رغبة اللحاق بالقطار في محطة براياجراج بولاية أوتار براديش شمالي الهند إلى مشهد من الرعب، بعدما كاد أب يحمل طفله يسقطان تحت عجلات القطار أثناء محاولة اللحاق بقطار Kashi Express رقم 15018 في اللحظات الأخيرة.

كان الأب يركض حاملاً طفله الصغير، بينما يركض بجواره رجل آخر، محاولًا الصعود قبل مغادرة القطار. ولكن القطار بدأ في التحرك بسرعة، وفقد الأب توازنه فجأة، ليسقط مع طفله في الفجوة الخطرة بين القطار والرصيف، وسط صراخ الركاب وذعر الجميع.

ثوانٍ معدودة كانت كافية لتتحول اللحظة إلى مأساة محتملة، إلا أن التدخل السريع أنقذ الأب وطفله من موت محقق. حيث هرع موظفو السكك الحديدية وعدد من الركاب لإنقاذهما، بينما تمكن ركاب داخل القطار من سحب الأب وطفله إلى داخل العربة، قبل أن يتوقف القطار بالكامل.

انتشرت لقطات تصوّر اللحظة الصادمة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، موثقة الرعب والتشبث بالطفل وسط اللحظة الحرجة، ما أثار موجة واسعة من التعليقات حول الشجاعة والنجاة بأعجوبة.

وبحسب التقارير، لم يصب الأب أو الطفل بأي أذى، لكن الواقعة أعادت إلى الواجهة مخاطر محاولات الصعود أو النزول من القطارات أثناء الحركة، وهو ما تؤكد عليه هيئة السكك الحديدية الشمالية في الهند بصرامة، داعية الركاب للالتزام الكامل بإجراءات السلامة.

وحملت الحادثة تذكيراً للجميع بأن ثوانٍ معدودة يمكن أن تفصل بين الحياة والموت على قضبان القطارات، وأن لحظة تصرف شجاعة أو متسرعة قد تكون الفارق بين النجاة والمأساة.