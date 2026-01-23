ليست المشكلة في أن الجامعات لا تُخرِّج، بل في أنها تُخرِّج كثيراً، لكن بملامح قد لا يلتقطها سوق العمل بسهولة. وبين الطرفين تتسع فجوة صامتة، لا تُعلن كأزمة، لكنها تُنتج آثارها بهدوء مقلق.

ويمكن تبسيط هذه الفجوة في ثلاثة محاور رئيسة:

• انفصال المخرجات عن الاحتياج: فراغ – وقد يكون كبيراً – في الربط بين مخرجات الجامعات واحتياجات سوق العمل الفعلية.

• جمود البرامج الأكاديمية: وفرة برامج غير متواكبة مع متغيّرات السوق، يقابلها تعقيد غير مبرر في تحسينها أو إيقافها.

• غياب المظلة الناظمة: عدم وجود هيئة أو منظومة حوكمة مؤسسية تجمع الجامعات وسوق العمل ضمن إطار تنسيقي مؤسسي واحد وفعّال.

أحد أعمق تجليات هذه الفجوة يتمثل في «جمود» الاستجابة وبطء الآليات المؤسسية أمام تسارع متطلبات سوق العمل. فبينما يتحرك السوق بوتيرة عالية، وتولد تخصصات وتندثر أخرى خلال مدد قصيرة، لا تزال بعض جامعاتنا – لا سيما الحكومية – حبيسة إجراءات بيروقراطية ثقيلة. ويُعزى ذلك جزئياً إلى تداخل الجهات المشرِّعة والرقابية داخل المؤسسة وأحياناً خارجها، ما يخلق مسارات طويلة ومعقدة للاستحداث والتحسين. فأصبح استحداث برنامج «موائم» يستغرق سنوات من اللجان والمراجعات والاعتمادات.

هذا البطء الإجرائي لا يؤخر الحل فحسب، بل يُفاقم المشكلة؛ إذ يُبقي برامج تجاوزها الزمن فاعلة في تكديس خريجيها. والمفارقة المؤلمة أن البرنامج الذي يُعتمد بوصفه مواكباً لحاجة السوق، قد يصل إلى مرحلة التنفيذ وقد أصبح – كلياً أو جزئياً – مؤرخاً للماضي؛ لأن السوق سبق الحاجة إليه وتجاوزها قبل أن يجف حبر اعتماده.

وربما الأدق وصف هذه الحالة بأنها فراغ مُمأسس (تأسيس الشيء: يعني وضعه على أسس سليمة وقواعد محددة)؛ إذ لا توجد علاقة حقيقية أحياناً بين الجامعات وسوق العمل، فلكلٍّ منهما مظلات بحوكمة منفصلة وتشريعات مستقلة.

حقائق للتفكر من واقع التجربة:

• قد يتطلب استحداث برنامج أكاديمي إعداد ما لا يقل عن 23 نموذجاً، والمرور عبر 5 لجان داخلية، ثم 3 لجان مؤسسية، إضافة إلى تحكيم محلي وخارجي، يعقبه مرور إضافي على 3 لجان أخرى، ثم العرض على 3 جهات خارجية، ليصل مجموع المراجعين للبرنامج الواحد إلى أكثر من 56 عضواً.

• حصول البرنامج على الاعتماد البرامجي لا يعني بالضرورة مواءمته الفعلية لاحتياجات سوق العمل.

• إغلاق برنامج متكدس غالباً أكثر تعقيداً من استحداث برنامج جديد.

• تتوفر لدى جهات وطنية تقارير متميزة، إلا أن توظيفها في القرارات لا يزال في الغالب غير مباشر وغير مُلزِم.

• أغلب قرارات التحسين والاستحداث تأتي بمبادرات فردية.

الجامعة بطبيعتها مؤسسة معرفية، وسوق العمل بطبيعته مؤسسة إنتاجية. الأولى تنطلق من المحتوى، والثانية من الناتج.. ومن هنا تبدأ الفجوة. ولردم جزء من أثرها، تتعالى معها صرخة حلول تصحيحية، من أبرزها:

• التنوير الصحيح بمصطلحات مثل «مواءمة سوق العمل» و«دراسة الجدوى». فهي حاضرة شكلياً في اللوائح والخطط الاستراتيجية، لكن البعض لا يدركون معناها التنفيذي والقياسي، بل الأدهى قلة – أو انعدام – معايير تحوكم طرائق بناءها وتحليلها داخل المؤسسة التعليمية بصورة ممكنة للمقارنة والمتابعة.

• الربط المباشر: إنشاء هيئة أو منظومة ذات مظلة وطنية فعالة، تجسر فجوة الفراغ وتربط الجامعات مباشرة بالقطاعين العام والخاص، ولربما يكون جزءاً من ذلك بالاستفادة المباشرة (وليس الاختيارية) من البيانات والتقارير المتخصصة من المرصد الوطني للعمل.

• رشاقة الحوكمة: منح الجامعات مرونة حقيقية في تحسين أو استحداث أو إغلاق برامجها، مع تقليص تداخل الصلاحيات الذي يستهلك الوقت ويقتل المبادرة، مع الإقرار بأن جزءاً كبيراً من هذا التحسين وارد من داخل الجامعة نفسها، لكنه يحتاج قيادة فعالة ومتابعة جهة رقابية ذات صلاحية.

• تفعيل وجود جامعات ذات هوية تخصصية متمايزة (صحية وتقنية وغيرها)، بما يعزز العمق الأكاديمي ويحسّن مواءمة المخرجات مع احتياجات سوق العمل.

• تفعيل التدريب التعاوني الحقيقي: نقله من كونه بنداً شكلياً إلى منصة تعليمية ذات مهام واضحة، قابلة للقياس، والتقييم المشترك بين الجامعة وجهات التدريب – ولعل هذا المقال لم يتطرق كثيراً لهذا الجانب لكنه مهم بجانب صقل المهارات الناعمة والجوهرية.

• مراجعة «تاريخ الصلاحية»: إجراء مراجعات دورية شجاعة للبرامج الأكاديمية، وسرعة إغلاق ما لم يعد يقدم قيمة مضافة للمصلحة الوطنية.

• عواقب مؤشرات التكدس: وضع حدود دنيا واضحة لمؤشرات أداء تقيس نسب التكدس، مع وجود جهة مستقلة تتابعها وتملك صلاحية التعامل مع نتائجها.

• المعالجة السريعة للبرامج المتكدسة: من خلال استحداث برامج دراسات عليا ترفع إنتاجية التخصص، وتأهيل الأكاديميين والخريجين بهذه البرامج بمخرجات تعلم بينية ذات صفات متعددة في تخصصات نادرة أو معممة. والتفكير خارج القالب التقليدي باستحداث برامج ذات مخرجات مرنة تغطي فجوات متعددة بدلاً من التخصصات الدقيقة الضيقة.

ومن باب الإنصاف، فإن الجهات المشرِّعة – وفي مقدمتها مجلس شؤون الجامعات – تعمل على تطوير هذه المنظومة، وقد تكون كثير من هذه المسارات التحسينية قد وصلت بالفعل إلى مراحل متقدمة من التنفيذ؛ إلا أن التنوير بها وطرحها للنقاش يظل ضرورة لتعظيم الأثر وتسريع المخرجات والإيمان بوجود الشراكة القيادية الواعية. وفي هذا السياق، تبرز أدوار جهات وطنية مهمة مثل المرصد الوطني للعمل بما يقدمه من بيانات وتقارير متخصصة عالية القيمة، والهيئة السعودية للتخصصات الصحية وهيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب بما تمتلكانه من معايير مهنية وأطر تنظيمية مؤثرة، إلا أن الاستفادة من هذه المخرجات لا تزال في كثير من الأحيان غير مباشرة وغير مُلزِمة على مستوى القرارات الأكاديمية في الجامعات ولا يوجد ربط مؤسسي بينها. كما أن هذه التحديات تشمل أطرافاً عدة من بينها القطاع الخاص والطالب الدارس.

سوق العمل ليس زبوناً ينتظر بضاعة، والجامعة ليست مصنعاً يقذف منتجاته خارج أسواره. كلاهما في قارب وطني واحد؛ إما أن يجدفا معاً نحو الناتج الحقيقي، أو يظل المحتوى والناتج ضحايا صامتة لهذا الخلل المزمن.. حينها يسبق السوق الجامعة.