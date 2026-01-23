The problem is not that universities do not graduate students, but rather that they graduate many, albeit with characteristics that the job market may not easily recognize. Between these two extremes, a silent gap widens, not declared as a crisis, but quietly producing its effects in a concerning manner.

This gap can be simplified into three main axes:

• Disconnection of outputs from needs: A significant gap exists between university outputs and the actual needs of the job market.

• Stagnation of academic programs: An abundance of programs that do not align with market changes, accompanied by an unjustified complexity in improving or discontinuing them.

• Absence of a regulatory umbrella: The lack of an entity or institutional governance system that brings together universities and the job market within a single and effective coordinating framework.

One of the deepest manifestations of this gap is the "stagnation" of responses and the slow institutional mechanisms in the face of the accelerating demands of the job market. While the market moves at a high pace, with new specialties emerging and others fading within short periods, some of our universities—especially public ones—remain trapped in heavy bureaucratic procedures. This is partly attributed to the overlap of legislative and regulatory bodies within and sometimes outside the institution, creating long and complicated pathways for innovation and improvement. Thus, the establishment of a "relevant" program takes years of committees, reviews, and approvals.

This procedural slowness not only delays solutions but exacerbates the problem; it keeps outdated programs active, piling up their graduates. The painful irony is that a program approved as aligned with market needs may reach the implementation stage only to become—totally or partially—historical; because the market has already surpassed the need for it before the ink of its approval has dried.

It may be more accurate to describe this situation as an institutionalized vacuum (to establish something means to place it on sound foundations and defined rules); there is sometimes no real relationship between universities and the job market, as each has its own governance structures and independent regulations.

Facts for reflection from real experience:

• Establishing an academic program may require preparing no less than 23 forms, passing through 5 internal committees, then 3 institutional committees, in addition to local and external reviews, followed by additional reviews by 3 other committees, bringing the total number of reviewers for a single program to more than 56 members.

• Obtaining program accreditation does not necessarily mean that it is actually aligned with job market needs.

• Closing a congested program is often more complicated than establishing a new program.

• National entities have outstanding reports, yet their application in decision-making remains mostly indirect and non-binding.

• Most improvement and innovation decisions come from individual initiatives.

The university is, by nature, a knowledge institution, while the job market is, by nature, a productive institution. The former starts from content, while the latter starts from output... and this is where the gap begins. To bridge part of its impact, a call for corrective solutions rises, among the most notable are:

• Correct enlightenment on terms like "job market alignment" and "feasibility study." They are present formally in regulations and strategic plans, but some do not grasp their executive and standard meanings; even more troubling is the lack—if not absence—of criteria governing their construction and analysis within the educational institution in a manner that is possible for comparison and follow-up.

• Direct linkage: Establishing an entity or system with an effective national umbrella that bridges the gap and directly connects universities with both the public and private sectors, perhaps partly by directly (not optionally) utilizing specialized data and reports from the National Labor Observatory.

• Agility in governance: Granting universities real flexibility in improving, establishing, or closing their programs, while reducing overlapping authorities that consume time and stifle initiative, acknowledging that a significant part of this improvement is likely to come from within the university itself, but it requires effective leadership and oversight from a competent regulatory body.

• Activating the presence of universities with distinct specialized identities (health, technical, etc.), which enhances academic depth and improves the alignment of outputs with job market needs.

• Activating real cooperative training: Shifting it from being a formal item to an educational platform with clear, measurable tasks, and joint evaluation between the university and training entities—this article may not have addressed this aspect much, but it is important alongside refining soft and essential skills.

• Reviewing the "validity period": Conducting courageous periodic reviews of academic programs and swiftly closing those that no longer provide added value to national interests.

• Consequences of congestion indicators: Setting clear minimum limits for performance indicators that measure congestion rates, with an independent entity monitoring them and having the authority to act on their results.

• Rapid intervention for congested programs: By establishing graduate programs that enhance the productivity of the specialty, and qualifying academics and graduates in these programs with interstitial learning outcomes with diverse attributes in rare or generalized specialties. Thinking outside the traditional mold by establishing programs with flexible outputs that cover multiple gaps instead of narrow, precise specialties.

In fairness, the legislative bodies—foremost among them the Council of University Affairs—are working on developing this system, and many of these improvement pathways may have indeed reached advanced stages of implementation; however, enlightening about them and bringing them to discussion remains necessary to maximize impact, accelerate outputs, and believe in the existence of conscious leadership partnership. In this context, the roles of important national entities such as the National Labor Observatory, with its high-value data and specialized reports, and the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties and the Education and Training Evaluation Commission, with their professional standards and impactful regulatory frameworks, emerge. Yet, the utilization of these outputs often remains indirect and non-binding at the level of academic decisions in universities, and there is no institutional linkage between them. These challenges also involve several parties, including the private sector and the studying student.

The job market is not a customer waiting for goods, and the university is not a factory that throws its products outside its walls. Both are in the same national boat; either they row together towards real output, or the content and output remain silent victims of this chronic imbalance... in which case the market will outpace the university.