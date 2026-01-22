تحوّل حفل زفاف في ولاية غوجارات الهندية إلى مشهد من الذعر والفوضى، بعدما شهد موقع الاحتفال هبوطًا أرضيًا مفاجئًا أثناء وجود العروسين والضيوف، ما أدى إلى توقف المراسم وفرار الحاضرين في لحظات حبست الأنفاس، دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية.
الواقعة حدثت في منطقة شاهبور داخل المدينة القديمة، حيث كانت عائلة خان تقيم مأدبة عشاء في منطقة ماشليبيت عقب انتهاء مراسم الزفاف. وبينما كان المدعوون يتناولون العشاء أسفل خيمة نُصبت في الشارع، انشقت الأرض بشكل مفاجئ قرب موقع تقديم الطعام، وابتلعت بعض الكراسي والأعمدة في مشهد أربك الجميع ودفعهم إلى الهروب خوفًا من السقوط.
وبحسب تقارير محلية، تشكّلت حفرة ضخمة بطول يقارب 15 قدمًا، وعرض 20 قدمًا، وعمق نحو 20 قدمًا، ما أدى إلى سقوط أحد أعمدة الخيمة وعدد من الكراسي داخل الحفرة، وتوقف حفل العشاء فورًا، بينما غادر معظم الضيوف المكان وسط حالة من الهلع.
وفور تلقي البلاغ، هرعت فرق الإطفاء ومسؤولو بلدية سورات، إلى جانب مسؤولي مشروع مترو سورات، إلى موقع الحادثة، حيث جرى تطويق الطريق بالكامل وبدء أعمال طارئة لتأمين المنطقة ومنع تفاقم الخطر.
وكشفت التقارير الرسمية أن سبب الهبوط الأرضي يعود إلى أعمال حفر نفق تابع لمشروع مترو الأنفاق الجاري تنفيذه أسفل المنطقة، ما أدى إلى خلل مفاجئ في التربة.
وأوضح المهندس التنفيذي للمنطقة المركزية في بلدية سورات أن نفق المترو يمر مباشرة أسفل الموقع الذي شهد الانهيار، مشيرًا إلى أن مشكلات فنية أثناء الحفر تسببت في الحادثة، وتمت السيطرة على الوضع.
وأضاف أن الهبوط الأرضي تسبب أيضًا في تسرّب غاز من شبكة الإمدادات، إلا أن الفرق المختصة تعاملت مع الأمر بشكل فوري، مؤكدًا أن الطريق لن يُعاد فتحه أمام المواطنين إلا بعد الحصول على شهادة عدم ممانعة من هيئة مترو سورات.
من جهته، قال شقيق العريس إن الحادثة وقعت أثناء تناول المدعوين للعشاء، مؤكدًا نجاة الجميع دون إصابات، لكن بعض الكراسي وأحد أعمدة الخيمة سقطوا داخل الحفرة، ما دفع الضيوف إلى مغادرة المكان قبل استكمال الحفل.
ورغم عدم تسجيل خسائر بشرية، أعادت الحادثة فتح باب القلق بشأن سلامة أعمال الحفر والإنشاءات في المناطق المأهولة، خصوصاً عند إقامتها بالقرب من مواقع الفعاليات العامة والتجمعات الكبيرة، حيث قد تتحول لحظات الفرح في أي وقت إلى مشاهد طوارئ غير متوقعة.
A wedding ceremony in the Indian state of Gujarat turned into a scene of panic and chaos after a sudden ground collapse occurred at the celebration site while the bride and groom and guests were present, leading to the halt of the proceedings and the attendees fleeing in breathless moments, with no reported injuries.
The incident took place in the Shahpur area within the old city, where the Khan family was hosting a dinner banquet in the Mashalipat area following the wedding ceremony. While the guests were dining under a tent set up on the street, the ground unexpectedly cracked near the food serving area, swallowing some chairs and poles in a scene that confused everyone and prompted them to flee in fear of falling.
According to local reports, a massive hole formed measuring approximately 15 feet in length, 20 feet in width, and about 20 feet in depth, causing one of the tent poles and several chairs to fall into the pit, and the dinner party was immediately halted as most guests left the area in a state of panic.
Upon receiving the report, fire crews and Surat municipal officials, along with officials from the Surat Metro project, rushed to the scene of the incident, where the entire road was cordoned off and emergency operations began to secure the area and prevent further danger.
Official reports revealed that the cause of the ground collapse was related to tunnel excavation work for the ongoing metro project beneath the area, which led to a sudden soil failure.
The executive engineer for the central area of Surat Municipality explained that the metro tunnel runs directly beneath the site of the collapse, noting that technical issues during the excavation caused the incident, and the situation has been brought under control.
He added that the ground collapse also caused a gas leak from the supply network, but the specialized teams dealt with the matter immediately, confirming that the road would not be reopened to the public until a no-objection certificate was obtained from the Surat Metro Authority.
For his part, the groom's brother stated that the incident occurred while the guests were having dinner, confirming that everyone escaped without injuries, but some chairs and one of the tent poles fell into the hole, prompting the guests to leave the area before the ceremony could continue.
Despite no reported human losses, the incident reopened concerns about the safety of excavation and construction work in populated areas, especially when conducted near public event sites and large gatherings, where moments of joy can unexpectedly turn into emergency scenes.