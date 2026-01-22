تحوّل حفل زفاف في ولاية غوجارات الهندية إلى مشهد من الذعر والفوضى، بعدما شهد موقع الاحتفال هبوطًا أرضيًا مفاجئًا أثناء وجود العروسين والضيوف، ما أدى إلى توقف المراسم وفرار الحاضرين في لحظات حبست الأنفاس، دون تسجيل أي إصابات بشرية.

الواقعة حدثت في منطقة شاهبور داخل المدينة القديمة، حيث كانت عائلة خان تقيم مأدبة عشاء في منطقة ماشليبيت عقب انتهاء مراسم الزفاف. وبينما كان المدعوون يتناولون العشاء أسفل خيمة نُصبت في الشارع، انشقت الأرض بشكل مفاجئ قرب موقع تقديم الطعام، وابتلعت بعض الكراسي والأعمدة في مشهد أربك الجميع ودفعهم إلى الهروب خوفًا من السقوط.

وبحسب تقارير محلية، تشكّلت حفرة ضخمة بطول يقارب 15 قدمًا، وعرض 20 قدمًا، وعمق نحو 20 قدمًا، ما أدى إلى سقوط أحد أعمدة الخيمة وعدد من الكراسي داخل الحفرة، وتوقف حفل العشاء فورًا، بينما غادر معظم الضيوف المكان وسط حالة من الهلع.

وفور تلقي البلاغ، هرعت فرق الإطفاء ومسؤولو بلدية سورات، إلى جانب مسؤولي مشروع مترو سورات، إلى موقع الحادثة، حيث جرى تطويق الطريق بالكامل وبدء أعمال طارئة لتأمين المنطقة ومنع تفاقم الخطر.

وكشفت التقارير الرسمية أن سبب الهبوط الأرضي يعود إلى أعمال حفر نفق تابع لمشروع مترو الأنفاق الجاري تنفيذه أسفل المنطقة، ما أدى إلى خلل مفاجئ في التربة.

وأوضح المهندس التنفيذي للمنطقة المركزية في بلدية سورات أن نفق المترو يمر مباشرة أسفل الموقع الذي شهد الانهيار، مشيرًا إلى أن مشكلات فنية أثناء الحفر تسببت في الحادثة، وتمت السيطرة على الوضع.

وأضاف أن الهبوط الأرضي تسبب أيضًا في تسرّب غاز من شبكة الإمدادات، إلا أن الفرق المختصة تعاملت مع الأمر بشكل فوري، مؤكدًا أن الطريق لن يُعاد فتحه أمام المواطنين إلا بعد الحصول على شهادة عدم ممانعة من هيئة مترو سورات.

من جهته، قال شقيق العريس إن الحادثة وقعت أثناء تناول المدعوين للعشاء، مؤكدًا نجاة الجميع دون إصابات، لكن بعض الكراسي وأحد أعمدة الخيمة سقطوا داخل الحفرة، ما دفع الضيوف إلى مغادرة المكان قبل استكمال الحفل.

ورغم عدم تسجيل خسائر بشرية، أعادت الحادثة فتح باب القلق بشأن سلامة أعمال الحفر والإنشاءات في المناطق المأهولة، خصوصاً عند إقامتها بالقرب من مواقع الفعاليات العامة والتجمعات الكبيرة، حيث قد تتحول لحظات الفرح في أي وقت إلى مشاهد طوارئ غير متوقعة.