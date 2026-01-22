A wedding ceremony in the Indian state of Gujarat turned into a scene of panic and chaos after a sudden ground collapse occurred at the celebration site while the bride and groom and guests were present, leading to the halt of the proceedings and the attendees fleeing in breathless moments, with no reported injuries.

The incident took place in the Shahpur area within the old city, where the Khan family was hosting a dinner banquet in the Mashalipat area following the wedding ceremony. While the guests were dining under a tent set up on the street, the ground unexpectedly cracked near the food serving area, swallowing some chairs and poles in a scene that confused everyone and prompted them to flee in fear of falling.

According to local reports, a massive hole formed measuring approximately 15 feet in length, 20 feet in width, and about 20 feet in depth, causing one of the tent poles and several chairs to fall into the pit, and the dinner party was immediately halted as most guests left the area in a state of panic.

Upon receiving the report, fire crews and Surat municipal officials, along with officials from the Surat Metro project, rushed to the scene of the incident, where the entire road was cordoned off and emergency operations began to secure the area and prevent further danger.

Official reports revealed that the cause of the ground collapse was related to tunnel excavation work for the ongoing metro project beneath the area, which led to a sudden soil failure.

The executive engineer for the central area of Surat Municipality explained that the metro tunnel runs directly beneath the site of the collapse, noting that technical issues during the excavation caused the incident, and the situation has been brought under control.

He added that the ground collapse also caused a gas leak from the supply network, but the specialized teams dealt with the matter immediately, confirming that the road would not be reopened to the public until a no-objection certificate was obtained from the Surat Metro Authority.

For his part, the groom's brother stated that the incident occurred while the guests were having dinner, confirming that everyone escaped without injuries, but some chairs and one of the tent poles fell into the hole, prompting the guests to leave the area before the ceremony could continue.

Despite no reported human losses, the incident reopened concerns about the safety of excavation and construction work in populated areas, especially when conducted near public event sites and large gatherings, where moments of joy can unexpectedly turn into emergency scenes.