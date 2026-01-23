A family crime in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, has sparked widespread shock on social media after a young man set his mother's house on fire in the Al-Ghazaliya area, located in the far west of the city, and documented his crime in a shocking video.

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior stated that the police in Al-Karkh managed to arrest the perpetrator after investigating the incident, noting that the event provoked outrage among the Iraqi public due to its horrific nature and its targeting of one of the closest people to the accused.

According to the official statement, the fire broke out following a family dispute, during which the young man deliberately set his mother's house on fire before documenting the incident in a video. Upon receiving the report, police and civil defense teams immediately rushed to the site and were able to extinguish the fire, but the investigation revealed that the incident was a deliberate act and not an accidental occurrence.

The investigation led to the formation of a special task force under the supervision of the director of the Al-Khadhra police department, which was able to identify the suspect before he fled. After intensive security efforts, the young man was arrested and referred to the relevant judicial authorities to take legal action against him.

The incident has sparked a wide wave of anger on social media, with calls to punish the perpetrator with the harshest penalties, amid a rise in cases of domestic violence documented by modern phone cameras, which have become a means of spreading crime.