أثارت جريمة عائلية في العاصمة العراقية بغداد صدمة واسعة على مواقع التواصل، بعدما أقدم شاب على إحراق منزل والدته في منطقة الغزالية، الواقعة أقصى غرب المدينة، وقام بتوثيق جريمته في مقطع فيديو صادم.

وقالت وزارة الداخلية العراقية إن شرطة الكرخ تمكنت من القبض على الجاني بعد التحقيق في الحادثة، مشيرة إلى أن الواقعة أثارت غضب الشارع العراقي بسبب طبيعتها البشعة واستهدافها أحد أقرب الناس للمتهم.

وبحسب البيان الرسمي، وقع الحريق إثر مشاجرة عائلية، حيث عمد الشاب إلى إشعال النار في منزل والدته عمدًا، قبل أن يوثق الحادثة بمقطع فيديو. وعند تلقي البلاغ، انتقلت فرق الشرطة والدفاع المدني فورًا إلى الموقع، وتمكنت من إخماد الحريق، لكن التحقيق كشف أن الواقعة فعل متعمد وليست حادثة عرضية..

وأدى التحقيق إلى تشكيل فريق عمل خاص بإشراف مدير قسم شرطة الخضراء، والذي تمكن من تحديد هوية المتهم قبل أن يلوذ بالفرار. وبعد جهود أمنية مكثفة، تم القبض على الشاب وإحالته إلى الجهات القضائية المختصة لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحقه.

وأثارت الحادثة موجة واسعة من الغضب على وسائل التواصل، وسط دعوات لمعاقبة الجاني بأقصى العقوبات، في ظل تزايد حالات العنف الأسري التي توثقها كاميرات الهواتف الحديثة، لتصبح وسيلة لنشر الجريمة.