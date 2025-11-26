The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques announced today that the total number of visitors and pilgrims to the Two Holy Mosques during the month of Jumada al-Awwal in the year 1447 AH reached 66,633,153 visitors, an increase of 12,121,252 visitors compared to the previous month.

The Authority reported that the number of worshippers at the Grand Mosque reached 25,987,679, including 100,489 worshippers in the Hijr Ismail (the Hatim), and the number of Umrah performers was 13,972,780.

It indicated that the number of worshippers at the Prophet's Mosque during the same month was 23,296,185, including 912,695 worshippers in the Noble Rawdah, and the number of those who greeted the Prophet - peace be upon him - and his companions - may Allah be pleased with them - was 2,363,325 visitors.

It is worth mentioning that the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques uses advanced technology, relying on reading sensors, to monitor the number of worshippers and Umrah performers visiting the Sacred House at the entrances of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, in a step aimed at enhancing operational efficiency by tracking flows and crowds and enabling the authorities responsible for managing them; this is part of the partnership with relevant entities.