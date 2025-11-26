أوضحت الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي اليوم، أن إجمالي أعداد قاصدي وزوار الحرمين الشريفين خلال شهر جمادى الأولى من عام 1447هـ، بلغ 66,633,153 زائراً، بزيادة بلغت 12,121,252 زائراً مقارنة بالشهر الماضي.
وأفادت الهيئة أن عدد المصلين بالمسجد الحرام بلغ 25,987,679 مصلياً منهم 100,489 مصلياً في حجر إسماعيل (الحطيم)، وبلغ عدد المعتمرين 13,972,780 معتمراً.
وبيّنت أن عدد المصلين بالمسجد النبوي بلغ في الشهر ذاته 23,296,185 مصلياً منهم 912,695 مصلياً في الروضة الشريفة، وبلغ عدد من قام بالسلام على النبي- صلى الله عليه وسلم- وصاحبيه- رضي الله عنهما- 2,363,325 زائراً.
يُذكر أن الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي تستخدم تقنية متطورة، تعتمد على حساسات قارئة، لرصد أعداد المصلين والمعتمرين من قاصدي البيت العتيق على أرضية المداخل الرئيسة للمسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي، في خطوة تهدف إلى رفع الكفاءة التشغيلية عبر متابعة التدفقات والحشود وتمكين الجهات القائمة على إدارتها؛ وذلك ضمن الشراكة مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.
The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques announced today that the total number of visitors and pilgrims to the Two Holy Mosques during the month of Jumada al-Awwal in the year 1447 AH reached 66,633,153 visitors, an increase of 12,121,252 visitors compared to the previous month.
The Authority reported that the number of worshippers at the Grand Mosque reached 25,987,679, including 100,489 worshippers in the Hijr Ismail (the Hatim), and the number of Umrah performers was 13,972,780.
It indicated that the number of worshippers at the Prophet's Mosque during the same month was 23,296,185, including 912,695 worshippers in the Noble Rawdah, and the number of those who greeted the Prophet - peace be upon him - and his companions - may Allah be pleased with them - was 2,363,325 visitors.
It is worth mentioning that the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques uses advanced technology, relying on reading sensors, to monitor the number of worshippers and Umrah performers visiting the Sacred House at the entrances of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, in a step aimed at enhancing operational efficiency by tracking flows and crowds and enabling the authorities responsible for managing them; this is part of the partnership with relevant entities.