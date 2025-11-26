أوضحت الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي اليوم، أن إجمالي أعداد قاصدي وزوار الحرمين الشريفين خلال شهر جمادى الأولى من عام 1447هـ، بلغ 66,633,153 زائراً، بزيادة بلغت 12,121,252 زائراً مقارنة بالشهر الماضي.

وأفادت الهيئة أن عدد المصلين بالمسجد الحرام بلغ 25,987,679 مصلياً منهم 100,489 مصلياً في حجر إسماعيل (الحطيم)، وبلغ عدد المعتمرين 13,972,780 معتمراً.

وبيّنت أن عدد المصلين بالمسجد النبوي بلغ في الشهر ذاته 23,296,185 مصلياً منهم 912,695 مصلياً في الروضة الشريفة، وبلغ عدد من قام بالسلام على النبي- صلى الله عليه وسلم- وصاحبيه- رضي الله عنهما- 2,363,325 زائراً.

يُذكر أن الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي تستخدم تقنية متطورة، تعتمد على حساسات قارئة، لرصد أعداد المصلين والمعتمرين من قاصدي البيت العتيق على أرضية المداخل الرئيسة للمسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي، في خطوة تهدف إلى رفع الكفاءة التشغيلية عبر متابعة التدفقات والحشود وتمكين الجهات القائمة على إدارتها؛ وذلك ضمن الشراكة مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.