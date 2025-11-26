أكد المركز العالمي لمكافحة الفكر المتطرف (اعتدال)، أن اللغة ليست مجرد أداة محايدة للكلام، بل هي تعبير عميق عن روح الشعوب وخصوصياتها، وهي الذاكرة الحية والجسر الذي يربط الحاضر بالماضي، وهي القلب النابض الذي يصون الأصالة والتفاصيل التاريخية وجذوره، ومن ثم إذا ما استهان شعب ما برعاية تلك الذاكرة أو تغافل عن العناية بتفاصيلها المعجمية، ونبراتها الصوتية، وتراثها الشفهي، فإنه لا محالة يُعرّض نفسه إلى خطر التبدد تدريجياً، ويغدو نسياً منسياً.
وأوضح المركز في بيان له، أن تحصين اللغة المحلية من كل أشكال الاعتداء والسّطو يظل أمراً ضرورياً؛ إذ إن حماية منظومة تواصل الناس هي في جوهرها حماية لذاكرتهم، ولمعالم تراثهم وثقافتهم، وضمانة لاستمرارها عبر الأجيال، لافتاً إلى أنه لا سبيل سوى الحرص على صيانة التراث اللغوي من أي محاولة لتسميمه، أو تحميله ما يمكن أن يسعى إلى الهوية الوطنية وأصالة المجتمع، لتظل اللغة المحلية وشيجة روحية جامعة لكل المواطنين في أي بلد، بها يواصلون مسيرة أجدادهم وآبائهم، وهي ما تزال حية في وجدانهم يُؤسسون ويغرسون ملامح الهوية الوطنية في نفوس أبنائهم، فتتسع كلماتهم الوطنية، وتنشأ الأجيال الجديدة على لغة تحمل صدى تاريخهم، وتمنحهم معنى أصيلاً للانتماء الذي يصل بين الماضي والحاضر، عبر هوية راسخة قادرة على مواجهة كل محاولات التشويه والطمس.
ولع المتطرفين
وأفاد المركز، أنه وبطبيعة الحال، فإن هذا ما يفسر ولع المتطرفين بأجناس القول السائدة في مناطقهم ومجتمعاتهم، فتراهم يتعمدون، بل ويتقنون، في حمل الألقاب الشهيرة في الذاكرة اللغوية للناس، وفي نظم الأهازيج والأشعار، والإيقاعات التي اعتادها الناس في صمت ثقافتهم، بل ويتسربون في لغة حديثهم اليومي، حتى جزعاً من الكيان الاجتماعي ذاته، عبر اختطاف اللغة المحلية، ثم ينتشر تدريجياً ويحاول أن يأخذ صورة عضو من أعضاء الجسد؛ تمهيداً للإجهاز عليه.
مخاطر التفريط
وأشار المركز إلى أن أي شعب إذا فقد لغته يفرط بالضرورة دون أن يشعر في أحد أعمق مصادر قوته، حتى يصبح فاقداً لهويته، مهملاً في حاضره ومُضيّعاً لمستقبله، فلم تكن كل الحضارات البائدة في عمقها وحقيقتها، سوى لغات مُعظّمة لم يعد أحد يستعملها في التعبير والتواصل.
وذكر المركز، أنه من هذا المنطلق، فإن مخاطر التفريط في اللغة المحلية لا تقف عند حدود فقدان المفردات أو تآكل التعبيرات؛ بل قد يتفاقم أثرها على حياة الشعوب اللسانية إلى حد يجعل اللغة نفسها تتحول، على نحو تدريجي، إلى حامل ذاتي لعوامل الخطر والفرقة والصراع، وذلك حين ينجح التطرف في حَشْوِ وشحن المعجم المحلي بدلالات سامة تصيب عصَب اللغة وكلماتها ذاتها، وحين يستولي على المفردات التي اعتادها الناس، ليُحَمّلها معاني موجهة للتأليب الذاتي، ومُعرّضة على بث الفرقة والصغينة، والشعارات الاستعدائية والإقصائية، متخفّياً خلف النبرة ذاتها التي يألفها الناس في عاداتهم اليومية.
The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) confirmed that language is not merely a neutral tool for communication, but a profound expression of the spirit and uniqueness of peoples. It is the living memory and the bridge that connects the present with the past, and it is the beating heart that preserves authenticity, historical details, and its roots. Therefore, if a people neglects to care for this memory or overlooks the importance of its lexical details, vocal nuances, and oral heritage, they inevitably expose themselves to the danger of gradual dissolution, becoming forgotten.
The center clarified in a statement that safeguarding the local language from all forms of aggression and encroachment remains essential; for protecting the communication system of people is, in essence, protecting their memory, their heritage landmarks, and their culture, ensuring its continuity across generations. It pointed out that there is no way but to be diligent in preserving the linguistic heritage from any attempt to poison it or to burden it with what might seek to undermine national identity and the authenticity of society. Thus, the local language remains a spiritual bond uniting all citizens in any country, through which they continue the legacy of their ancestors and parents, and it remains alive in their consciousness as they establish and instill the features of national identity in their children's souls. Their national words expand, and new generations grow up speaking a language that echoes their history, providing them with a genuine sense of belonging that connects the past and the present through a solid identity capable of confronting all attempts at distortion and obliteration.
Fascination of Extremists
The center reported that, naturally, this explains the fascination of extremists with the prevalent forms of speech in their regions and communities. They deliberately, and even skillfully, adopt the famous titles in the linguistic memory of the people, in the rhythms of chants and poetry, and in the beats familiar to people within the silence of their culture. They even infiltrate the language of daily conversation, to the extent of disrupting the social fabric itself, by hijacking the local language, which then gradually spreads and attempts to take on the form of a member of the body, paving the way for its eventual destruction.
Risks of Neglect
The center indicated that any people that loses its language inevitably neglects, often without realizing it, one of the deepest sources of its strength, leading to a loss of identity, neglect of the present, and a squandering of the future. All extinct civilizations, at their core and essence, were merely exalted languages that no one uses anymore for expression and communication.
The center mentioned that from this perspective, the risks of neglecting the local language do not stop at the loss of vocabulary or the erosion of expressions; rather, their impact on the lives of linguistic peoples may escalate to the point where the language itself gradually transforms into a self-carrying vessel for factors of danger, division, and conflict. This occurs when extremism succeeds in stuffing and charging the local lexicon with toxic connotations that affect the very essence of the language and its words, and when it seizes the vocabulary that people are accustomed to, loading it with meanings directed towards inciting internal strife, exposing it to division and hostility, and promoting exclusionary and antagonistic slogans, all while hiding behind the very tone that people are familiar with in their daily habits.