The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) confirmed that language is not merely a neutral tool for communication, but a profound expression of the spirit and uniqueness of peoples. It is the living memory and the bridge that connects the present with the past, and it is the beating heart that preserves authenticity, historical details, and its roots. Therefore, if a people neglects to care for this memory or overlooks the importance of its lexical details, vocal nuances, and oral heritage, they inevitably expose themselves to the danger of gradual dissolution, becoming forgotten.

The center clarified in a statement that safeguarding the local language from all forms of aggression and encroachment remains essential; for protecting the communication system of people is, in essence, protecting their memory, their heritage landmarks, and their culture, ensuring its continuity across generations. It pointed out that there is no way but to be diligent in preserving the linguistic heritage from any attempt to poison it or to burden it with what might seek to undermine national identity and the authenticity of society. Thus, the local language remains a spiritual bond uniting all citizens in any country, through which they continue the legacy of their ancestors and parents, and it remains alive in their consciousness as they establish and instill the features of national identity in their children's souls. Their national words expand, and new generations grow up speaking a language that echoes their history, providing them with a genuine sense of belonging that connects the past and the present through a solid identity capable of confronting all attempts at distortion and obliteration.

Fascination of Extremists

The center reported that, naturally, this explains the fascination of extremists with the prevalent forms of speech in their regions and communities. They deliberately, and even skillfully, adopt the famous titles in the linguistic memory of the people, in the rhythms of chants and poetry, and in the beats familiar to people within the silence of their culture. They even infiltrate the language of daily conversation, to the extent of disrupting the social fabric itself, by hijacking the local language, which then gradually spreads and attempts to take on the form of a member of the body, paving the way for its eventual destruction.

Risks of Neglect

The center indicated that any people that loses its language inevitably neglects, often without realizing it, one of the deepest sources of its strength, leading to a loss of identity, neglect of the present, and a squandering of the future. All extinct civilizations, at their core and essence, were merely exalted languages that no one uses anymore for expression and communication.

The center mentioned that from this perspective, the risks of neglecting the local language do not stop at the loss of vocabulary or the erosion of expressions; rather, their impact on the lives of linguistic peoples may escalate to the point where the language itself gradually transforms into a self-carrying vessel for factors of danger, division, and conflict. This occurs when extremism succeeds in stuffing and charging the local lexicon with toxic connotations that affect the very essence of the language and its words, and when it seizes the vocabulary that people are accustomed to, loading it with meanings directed towards inciting internal strife, exposing it to division and hostility, and promoting exclusionary and antagonistic slogans, all while hiding behind the very tone that people are familiar with in their daily habits.