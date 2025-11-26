أكد المركز العالمي لمكافحة الفكر المتطرف (اعتدال)، أن اللغة ليست مجرد أداة محايدة للكلام، بل هي تعبير عميق عن روح الشعوب وخصوصياتها، وهي الذاكرة الحية والجسر الذي يربط الحاضر بالماضي، وهي القلب النابض الذي يصون الأصالة والتفاصيل التاريخية وجذوره، ومن ثم إذا ما استهان شعب ما برعاية تلك الذاكرة أو تغافل عن العناية بتفاصيلها المعجمية، ونبراتها الصوتية، وتراثها الشفهي، فإنه لا محالة يُعرّض نفسه إلى خطر التبدد تدريجياً، ويغدو نسياً منسياً.

وأوضح المركز في بيان له، أن تحصين اللغة المحلية من كل أشكال الاعتداء والسّطو يظل أمراً ضرورياً؛ إذ إن حماية منظومة تواصل الناس هي في جوهرها حماية لذاكرتهم، ولمعالم تراثهم وثقافتهم، وضمانة لاستمرارها عبر الأجيال، لافتاً إلى أنه لا سبيل سوى الحرص على صيانة التراث اللغوي من أي محاولة لتسميمه، أو تحميله ما يمكن أن يسعى إلى الهوية الوطنية وأصالة المجتمع، لتظل اللغة المحلية وشيجة روحية جامعة لكل المواطنين في أي بلد، بها يواصلون مسيرة أجدادهم وآبائهم، وهي ما تزال حية في وجدانهم يُؤسسون ويغرسون ملامح الهوية الوطنية في نفوس أبنائهم، فتتسع كلماتهم الوطنية، وتنشأ الأجيال الجديدة على لغة تحمل صدى تاريخهم، وتمنحهم معنى أصيلاً للانتماء الذي يصل بين الماضي والحاضر، عبر هوية راسخة قادرة على مواجهة كل محاولات التشويه والطمس.

ولع المتطرفين

وأفاد المركز، أنه وبطبيعة الحال، فإن هذا ما يفسر ولع المتطرفين بأجناس القول السائدة في مناطقهم ومجتمعاتهم، فتراهم يتعمدون، بل ويتقنون، في حمل الألقاب الشهيرة في الذاكرة اللغوية للناس، وفي نظم الأهازيج والأشعار، والإيقاعات التي اعتادها الناس في صمت ثقافتهم، بل ويتسربون في لغة حديثهم اليومي، حتى جزعاً من الكيان الاجتماعي ذاته، عبر اختطاف اللغة المحلية، ثم ينتشر تدريجياً ويحاول أن يأخذ صورة عضو من أعضاء الجسد؛ تمهيداً للإجهاز عليه.

مخاطر التفريط

وأشار المركز إلى أن أي شعب إذا فقد لغته يفرط بالضرورة دون أن يشعر في أحد أعمق مصادر قوته، حتى يصبح فاقداً لهويته، مهملاً في حاضره ومُضيّعاً لمستقبله، فلم تكن كل الحضارات البائدة في عمقها وحقيقتها، سوى لغات مُعظّمة لم يعد أحد يستعملها في التعبير والتواصل.

وذكر المركز، أنه من هذا المنطلق، فإن مخاطر التفريط في اللغة المحلية لا تقف عند حدود فقدان المفردات أو تآكل التعبيرات؛ بل قد يتفاقم أثرها على حياة الشعوب اللسانية إلى حد يجعل اللغة نفسها تتحول، على نحو تدريجي، إلى حامل ذاتي لعوامل الخطر والفرقة والصراع، وذلك حين ينجح التطرف في حَشْوِ وشحن المعجم المحلي بدلالات سامة تصيب عصَب اللغة وكلماتها ذاتها، وحين يستولي على المفردات التي اعتادها الناس، ليُحَمّلها معاني موجهة للتأليب الذاتي، ومُعرّضة على بث الفرقة والصغينة، والشعارات الاستعدائية والإقصائية، متخفّياً خلف النبرة ذاتها التي يألفها الناس في عاداتهم اليومية.