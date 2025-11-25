صرح المتحدث الأمني لوزارة الداخلية العميد طلال بن عبدالمحسن بن شلهوب، بأنه في ضوء المتابعة الأمنية الاستباقية لنشاطات الشبكات الإجرامية التي تمتهن تهريب المخدرات، وبناءً على معلومات وفرتها وزارة الداخلية ممثلة في المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات للجهاز النظير في الجمهورية اللبنانية، أحبطت السلطات اللبنانية محاولة تهريب (17.45) كيلوجرامًا من مادة الكوكايين المخدر و(11.200) كيلوجرامًا من مادة الإكستاسي المخدرة مخبأة داخل مركبة قادمة من إحدى الدول.

ونوه المتحدث الأمني بالتعاون الإيجابي مع الجهة النظيرة في الجمهورية اللبنانية في متابعة وضبط المواد المخدرة، مؤكدًا أن المملكة مستمرة في متابعة النشاطات الإجرامية لتهريب المخدرات، والتصدي لها لإحباطها، والقبض على المتورطين فيها.