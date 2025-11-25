The security spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Major Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub, stated that in light of proactive security monitoring of the activities of criminal networks involved in drug trafficking, and based on information provided by the Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate for Drug Control, to its counterpart in the Lebanese Republic, Lebanese authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle (17.45) kilograms of cocaine and (11.200) kilograms of ecstasy hidden inside a vehicle coming from one of the countries.

The security spokesman highlighted the positive cooperation with the counterpart in the Lebanese Republic in monitoring and seizing narcotic substances, affirming that the Kingdom continues to monitor criminal activities related to drug trafficking, confront them to thwart such attempts, and apprehend those involved.