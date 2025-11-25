The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, affirmed that joint military action among the Council's member states receives special attention and care from the leaders of these countries, stemming from their deep belief in the bonds of unity that connect them, and their recognition of the essential role played by the armed forces in protecting the security and stability of the member states, safeguarding their safety and sovereignty, and elevating it to meet the aspirations of the peoples of the Council. He pointed out the importance of continuing to strengthen this blessed Gulf journey in a way that enhances its ability to deal with various challenges and threats in the present and future.

Cooperation and Coordination

Al-Budaiwi emphasized the importance of joint military coordination, noting that the agenda of the meeting includes many topics that require kind directives, which contributes to enhancing the efforts of the member states in the areas of joint military action, to ensure the continuation of cooperation and coordination in aspects of common security and the protection of the member states while maintaining their sovereignty and stability, especially since the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council is an indivisible whole.