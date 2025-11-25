The Education and Training Evaluation Commission has launched the Professional License for Trainers, in a strategic step aimed at enhancing the quality of training and regulating the efficiency of trainers, according to high-quality standards that contribute to the development of the training sector in the Kingdom.

The Commission aims, through this initiative, to improve trainers' skills and create a more professional training environment, which positively reflects on trainees and institutions. The license grants trainers the opportunity to demonstrate and develop their capabilities in line with labor market requirements, thereby enhancing their status as licensed trainers capable of providing high-quality training.

To obtain the license, passing an exam that reflects the trainer's level of knowledge and competence is required. This exam serves as a tool to identify areas for development and professional needs, and its importance is highlighted in its role in enhancing trust between trainers and trainees, as well as the services they provide to individuals and institutions, ensuring an accredited professional level. This step is part of the Commission's efforts to build qualified national competencies capable of elevating the training sector, supporting the path of sustainable development.