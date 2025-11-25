أطلقت هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب الرخصة المهنية للمدربين، في خطوة إستراتيجية تهدف إلى تعزيز جودة التدريب وضبط كفاءة المدربين، وفق معايير عالية الجودة تسهم في تطوير قطاع التدريب في المملكة.

وتسعى الهيئة من خلال المبادرة إلى تحسين مهارات المدربين، وتهيئة بيئة تدريبية أكثر مهنية، بما ينعكس إيجاباً على المتدربين والمؤسسات، حيث تمنح الرخصة للمدرب فرصة لإثبات قدراته وتطويرها، بما يتوافق مع متطلبات سوق العمل، وبما يعزز مكانته بصفته مدرباً مرخَّصاً قادراً على تقديم تدريب عالي الجودة.

ويشترط للحصول على الرخصة اجتياز اختبار يعكس مستوى معرفة المدرب وكفاءته، ويُعد أداة لتحديد مجالات التطوير والاحتياج المهني، وتبرز أهميتها في دورها في تعزيز الثقة بين المدربين والمتدربين، وخدماتهم المقدمة إلى الأفراد والمؤسسات، وضمان مستوى مهني معتمد. وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن جهود الهيئة الداعمة لبناء كفاءات وطنية مؤهلة قادرة على الارتقاء بقطاع التدريب، بما يساند مسيرة التنمية المستدامة.