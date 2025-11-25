The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, discussed with the Minister of Economy and Planning of the Republic of Tunisia, Samir Abdelhafidh, opportunities to enhance industrial integration between the two brotherly countries, on the sidelines of the 21st session of the General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), held in Riyadh.

The meeting addressed the development of joint cooperation between the Kingdom and the Republic of Tunisia in the industrial sector, supporting paths for industrial integration, and expanding industrial investment partnerships, in a way that achieves sustainable development goals and the common interests of both countries.

The meeting highlighted the available opportunities for cooperation between the two countries and the exchange of experiences in the fields of building industrial cities and ready-made factories, which supports sustainable industrial development in both countries.

The meeting reviewed the latest preparations for the upcoming session of the Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee, scheduled to be held in Riyadh, praising the level of harmony between the secretariats of the joint committee, which reflects the close brotherly relations between the Kingdom and Tunisia.