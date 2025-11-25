ناقش وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريّف، مع وزير الاقتصاد والتخطيط في الجمهورية التونسية سمير عبدالحفيظ، فرص تعزيز التكامل الصناعي بين البلدين الشقيقين، وذلك على هامش أعمال الدورة الحادية والعشرين من المؤتمر العام لمنظمة الأمم المتحدة للتنمية الصناعية «UNIDO»، المنعقدة في الرياض.

وتناول الاجتماع تطوير التعاون المشترك بين المملكة والجمهورية التونسية في القطاع الصناعي، ودعم مسارات التكامل الصناعي، وتوسيع الشراكات الاستثمارية الصناعية، بما يحقق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة، والمصالح المشتركة للبلدين.

وسلط الاجتماع الضوء على الفرص المتاحة للتعاون بين البلدين وتبادل الخبرات في مجالات بناء المدن الصناعية، والمصانع الجاهزة، بما يدعم التنمية الصناعية المستدامة في كلا البلدين.

واستعرض الاجتماع مستجدات التحضيرات لانعقاد الدورة القادمة من أعمال اللجنة السعودية - التونسية المشتركة المقرر انعقادها في مدينة الرياض، مشيداً بمستوى التناغم بين أمانتي اللجنة المشتركة، التي تعكس العلاقات الأخوية الوثيقة التي تربط بين المملكة وتونس.