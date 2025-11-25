Under the patronage of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the Ministry of Justice concluded the second international judicial conference in the capital, Riyadh, yesterday (Monday), with a set of recommendations from the participants, the most notable of which is to benefit from the Kingdom's judicial experience and its superiority in the field of digitization, expand modern alternatives for dispute resolution, and the digital transformation to elevate the judiciary's standards.

Conference participants affirmed Saudi Arabia's pioneering role in enhancing the quality of justice and supporting the exchange of global expertise, which strengthens the Kingdom's position as a global judicial beacon.

On the sidelines of the conference's conclusion, Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani signed two memorandums of understanding and two cooperation programs with four countries, in a move that confirms the expansion of judicial partnerships and the integration of legal systems.

Prominent participants in the conference agreed, during their discussions with "Okaz," that this global judicial event is a pivotal station in the path of developing the Saudi judiciary and achieving a qualitative leap in the quality of judicial services and digital transformation, as well as enhancing international cooperation in judicial fields.

They mentioned that the second international judicial conference represents a strategic platform that brings together a select group of judges, legislators, legal experts, advisors, and individuals with distinguished international experiences, aiming to exchange expertise and experiences and outline the future of judicial systems.

The conference comes as a continuation of the successes achieved in the first edition, which received widespread acclaim from regional and international justice institutions.

Saudi judges and legal professionals told "Okaz" that the conference is an extension of the unlimited support and significant attention that the judicial facility receives from the leadership, which seeks to develop the legal environment, enhance the efficiency of judicial systems, improve the beneficiary experience, and achieve a more transparent, effective, and innovative justice.

They pointed out that the Ministry of Justice aimed through the conference to highlight the significant progress the Kingdom has witnessed in judicial fields, such as: digital transformation, preventive justice, transparent governance, improving the litigation environment, and the role of lawyering in ensuring judicial quality. The conference also provided an opportunity to shed light on Saudi legislative reforms that have become a global model to be emulated.

8 Quality Axes for the Judicial Conference on the Most Important Contemporary Judicial Files

The conference focused on 8 carefully selected quality axes to reflect the most important contemporary judicial files, discussing the latest developments in Saudi legislation, its effective role in enhancing the quality of justice, raising the efficiency of legal systems, and supporting the investment environment through clearer and more integrated legislation.

It also discussed the evolution of judicial procedures and addressed ways to improve judicial processes to expedite litigation and ensure the protection of rights, focusing on modern digital systems that have shortened time and effort and their impact on protecting judicial quality.

Regarding judicial quality standards and performance indicators, the best global models for measuring quality were discussed, along with how to apply them to ensure high-level judicial outputs.

In terms of quality in alternative dispute resolution, this axis witnessed discussions among specialists and experts on arbitration, mediation, reconciliation, and others, and their role in achieving swift justice and alleviating the burden on the judiciary.

Regarding the role of lawyering in ensuring judicial quality, specialists focused in their dialogue session on enhancing the lawyer's role as a strategic partner in the judicial system and raising the level of professional practices.

Concerning digital transformation to enhance quality, experts and participants in their discussions considered digital transformation a fundamental pillar in developing the judicial system, through expediting litigation procedures and improving data quality and the accuracy of judicial work.

Regarding modern mechanisms for judicial cooperation in civil and commercial matters, attendees discussed developing cooperation mechanisms in cases, especially in civil and commercial matters, through the exchange of judicial information via platforms, judicial rulings, and others using advanced digital technologies.

Participants emphasized that preventive justice and digital governance are among the most important axes of the conference, focusing on leveraging technology to reduce the occurrence of disputes before they arise through digital contracts, smart documentation, and in the preventive justice axis, experts agreed that preventive justice is one of the modern concepts in the world of justice, representing a qualitative shift from corrective justice to proactive justice, which aims to prevent disputes before they occur through technical and legislative systems.

Participants noted that Saudi Arabia has become a leader in this field through initiatives such as electronic documentation, smart contracts, virtual courts, and digital circuits.

Preventive justice has contributed to achieving a highly efficient judicial environment with fewer disputes and increased trust among stakeholders in government and private sectors, and it underpins the Ministry of Justice's vision in developing its future services.

More than 40 Countries Participating in the Judicial Conference

The conference witnessed the participation of more than 40 countries from various continents, including justice ministers, international experts, heads of courts, global legal centers, and international organizations specialized in developing justice, affirming the international community's confidence in the Saudi judicial experience and its development over recent years.

The conference served as an opportunity to enhance international judicial cooperation and present the Kingdom as a leading destination in modern justice systems.

Participants agreed that such an international judicial conference is a landmark in the history of Saudi justice and a strategic step towards a more developed, digitized, and transparent judicial future.

The Kingdom's commitment to building an advanced judicial system capable of facing contemporary challenges and meeting beneficiaries' needs according to the highest global standards was reflected, and the conference is a clear message to the world that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today leads the development of justice based on an ambitious national vision, solid judicial policies, and continuous support from wise leadership.