برعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اختتمت وزارة العدل، أمس (الإثنين)، المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني في العاصمة الرياض، بمجموعة من توصيات المشاركين أبرزها الاستفادة من تجربة المملكة العدلية وتفوقها في مجال الرقمنة، والتوسع في البدائل الحديثة لحل النزاعات، والتحول الرقمي لرفع مستوى القضائية.

وأكد المشاركون بالمؤتمر، الدور السعودي الريادي في تعزيز جودة القضاء ودعم تبادل الخبرات العالمية، ما يعزز مكانة المملكة منارةً عدلية عالمية.

وعلى هامش اختتام المؤتمر، وقع وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني مذكرتي تفاهم وبرنامجي تعاون مع 4 دول، في خطوة تؤكد توسع الشراكات العدلية، وتكامل الأنظمة القانونية.

واتفق مشاركون بارزون في المؤتمر، خلال حديثهم مع «عكاظ»، على أن هذا الحدث العدلي العالمي محطة مفصلية في مسار تطوير القضاء السعودي وتحقيق نقلة نوعية في جودة الخدمات العدلية والتحول الرقمي، وتعزيز التعاون الدولي في المجالات القضائية.

وذكروا، أن المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني يمثل منصة إستراتيجية تجمع نخبة من القضاة، والمشرعين، وخبراء القانون، والمستشارين، وأصحاب التجارب الدولية المميزة، بهدف تبادل الخبرات والتجارب ورسم ملامح مستقبل الأنظمة العدلية.

ويأتي المؤتمر، استكمالاً للنجاحات المتحققة في النسخة الأولى، التي حظيت بإشادة واسعة من مؤسسات العدالة الإقليمية والدولية.

وقال عدليون وقانونيون سعوديون وسعوديات لـ«عكاظ»، إن المؤتمر امتداد للدعم غير المحدود والاهتمام الكبير الذي يحظى به المرفق العدلي من القيادة، التي تسعى إلى تطوير البيئة القانونية، ورفع كفاءة الأنظمة القضائية، وتحسين تجربة المستفيد، وتحقيق عدالة أكثر شفافية وفاعلية وابتكاراً.

وأشاروا إلى أن وزارة العدل سعت من خلال المؤتمر إلى إبراز التطور الكبير الذي شهدته المملكة في المجالات العدلية، مثل: التحول الرقمي، العدالة الوقائية، والحوكمة الشفافة، وتجويد بيئة التقاضي، ودور المحاماة في ضمان الجودة القضائية، كما شكل المؤتمر فرصة لتسليط الضوء على الإصلاحات التشريعية السعودية التي أصبحت اليوم نموذجاً عالمياً يحتذى به.

8 محاور نوعية للمؤتمر العدلي لأهم الملفات القضائية المعاصرة

ركز المؤتمر على 8 محاور نوعية، تم اختيارها بعناية لتعكس أهم الملفات القضائية المعاصرة، اذ ناقش المؤتمر آخر التطورات في التشريعات السعودية، ودورها الفعال في تعزيز جودة القضاء، ورفع كفاءة الأنظمة القانونية، ودعم البيئة الاستثمارية عبر تشريعات أكثر وضوحاً وتكاملاً.

كما ناقش تطور الإجراءات القضائية وتناول سبل تحسين الإجراءات العدلية بما يسهم في تسريع عملية التقاضي وضمان حماية الحقوق، مع التركيز على الأنظمة الرقمية الحديثة التي اختصرت الوقت والجهد وأثرها في حماية الجودة القضائية.

وفي ما يتعلق بمعايير الجودة القضائية ومؤشرات الأداء، جرى بحث أفضل النماذج العالمية في قياس الجودة، وكيفية تطبيقها لضمان مخرجات عدلية عالية المستوى.

وحول الجودة في تسوية المنازعات البديلة، شهد هذا المحور نقاشاً من مختصين وخبراء حول التحكيم والوساطة والمصالحة وغيرها، ودورها في تحقيق العدالة الناجزة وتخفيف العبء على القضاء.

وبشأن دور المحاماة في ضمان جودة القضاء ركز مختصون، في جلستهم الحوارية على تعزيز دور المحامي شريكاً إستراتيجياً في المنظومة العدلية، ورفع مستوى الممارسات المهنية.

وحول التحول الرقمي لرفع مستوى الجودة، اعتبر خبراء ومشاركون في حواراتهم أن التحول الرقمي ركيزة أساسية في تطوير المنظومة العدلية، وذلك من خلال تسريع إجراءات التقاضي وتحسين جودة البيانات ودقة العمل القضائي.

وبخصوص الآليات الحديثة للتعاون القضائي في المسائل المدنية والتجارية، ناقش المجتمعون تطوير آليات التعاون في القضايا خصوصاً في المسائل المدنية والتجارية، وذلك عبر تبادل المعلومات القضائية عبر المنصات والأحكام القضائية وغيرها من خلال تقنيات رقمية متقدمة.

وأكد المشاركون، أن العدالة الوقائية والحوكمة الرقمية تعتبران من أهم المحاور في المؤتمر، وركزوا على توظيف التكنولوجيا لتقليل وقوع النزاعات قبل نشوئها من خلال العقود الرقمية، التوثيق الذكي، وفي محور العدالة الوقائية أجمع خبراء على أن العدالة الوقائية أحد المفاهيم الحديثة في عالم القضاء، وهي نقلة نوعية من العدالة التصحيحية إلى العدالة الاستباقية، التي تهدف إلى منع النزاعات قبل وقوعها عبر الأنظمة التقنية والتشريعية.

وقال مشاركون ومشاركات، إن السعودية أصبحت رائدة في هذا المجال من خلال مبادرات مثل التوثيق الإلكتروني، العقود الذكية، والمحاكم الافتراضية والدوائر الرقمية.

وأسهمت العدالة الوقائية في تحقيق بيئة عدلية عالية الكفاءة تقل فيها النزاعات، وزادت فيها الثقة بين المتعاملين في القطاعات الحكومية والخاصة، وتستند إليها رؤية وزارة العدل في تطوير خدماتها المستقبلية.

أكثر من 40 دولة مشاركة في المؤتمر العدلي

شهد المؤتمر مشاركة أكثر من 40 دولة من مختلف القارات، بما يشمل وزراء عدل، خبراء دوليين، رؤساء محاكم، مراكز قانونية عالمية، ومنظمات دولية متخصصة في تطوير العدالة، أكدوا ثقة المجتمع الدولي في التجربة العدلية السعودية، ومدى تطورها خلال السنوات الأخيرة.

وشكل المؤتمر فرصة لتعزيز التعاون القضائي الدولي، وتقديم المملكة وجهةً رائدةً في أنظمة العدالة الحديثة.

وأجمع مشاركون، على أن مثل هذا المؤتمر العدلي الدولي يعد علامة فارقة في تاريخ العدالة السعودية وخطوة إستراتيجية نحو مستقبل عدلي أكثر تطوراً ورقمنة وشفافية.

وعكس التزام المملكة ببناء منظومة عدلية متقدمة، قادرة على مواجهة تحديات العصر، وتلبية حاجات المستفيدين وفق أعلى المعايير العالمية، ويعد المؤتمر رسالة واضحة للعالم بأن المملكة العربية السعودية اليوم تقود مسيرة تطوير القضاء استناداً إلى رؤية وطنية طموحة، وسياسات عدلية راسخة، ودعم متواصل من القيادة الرشيدة.