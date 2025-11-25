على هامش المؤتمر الدولي العدلي في نسخته الثانية، عززت السعودية حضورها القضائي الدولي بتوقيع وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني مذكرتي تفاهم وبرنامجي تعاون مع 4 دول، في خطوة تؤكد توسع الشراكات العدلية وتكامل الأنظمة القانونية.
وشملت الاتفاقيات توقيع مذكرة تفاهم مع وزير الدولة لشؤون مجلس الوزراء القطري إبراهيم علي المهندي، بما يعزّز تبادل الخبرات وتطوير العمل العدلي.
كما جرى توقيع مذكرة تفاهم مع رئيس السلطة القضائية في جزر المالديف عبدالغني محمد، بهدف دعم البنية القضائية وتطوير برامج التدريب والتأهيل.
وفي الجانب البرنامجي، وقَّع الوزير الصمعاني برنامج تعاون مشترك مع وزير العدل في جمهورية أذربيجان فريد توراب أوغلو أحمدوف، يركز على تطوير الخدمات العدلية الرقمية وتبادل التجارب في مجالات التقاضي.
كما وقّع برنامج تعاون مع وزير العدل في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية الدكتور بسام سمير التلهوني، لتوسيع مسارات العمل القضائي وتعزيز الكفاءة في الأنظمة العدلية.
وتأتي هذه التفاهمات امتداداً لجهود السعودية في بناء شراكات دولية فاعلة، وتطوير منظومة العدالة بما يواكب التحول الرقمي ويعزز موثوقية الخدمات القضائية عالمياً.
On the sidelines of the second edition of the International Judicial Conference, Saudi Arabia enhanced its international judicial presence by signing two memoranda of understanding and two cooperation programs with four countries, in a move that confirms the expansion of judicial partnerships and the integration of legal systems.
The agreements included the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Qatari Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim Ali Al-Muhandis, to enhance the exchange of experiences and develop judicial work.
A memorandum of understanding was also signed with the Chief Justice of the Maldives, Abdulgani Mohamed, aimed at supporting the judicial infrastructure and developing training and qualification programs.
On the programmatic side, Minister Al-Samaani signed a joint cooperation program with the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Farid Turaboglu Ahmadov, focusing on the development of digital judicial services and the exchange of experiences in litigation.
Additionally, a cooperation program was signed with the Minister of Justice of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Dr. Bassam Samir Al-Talhouni, to expand the pathways of judicial work and enhance efficiency in judicial systems.
These understandings come as an extension of Saudi Arabia's efforts to build effective international partnerships and develop the justice system in line with digital transformation and to enhance the reliability of judicial services globally.