On the sidelines of the second edition of the International Judicial Conference, Saudi Arabia enhanced its international judicial presence by signing two memoranda of understanding and two cooperation programs with four countries, in a move that confirms the expansion of judicial partnerships and the integration of legal systems.

The agreements included the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Qatari Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim Ali Al-Muhandis, to enhance the exchange of experiences and develop judicial work.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed with the Chief Justice of the Maldives, Abdulgani Mohamed, aimed at supporting the judicial infrastructure and developing training and qualification programs.

On the programmatic side, Minister Al-Samaani signed a joint cooperation program with the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Farid Turaboglu Ahmadov, focusing on the development of digital judicial services and the exchange of experiences in litigation.

Additionally, a cooperation program was signed with the Minister of Justice of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Dr. Bassam Samir Al-Talhouni, to expand the pathways of judicial work and enhance efficiency in judicial systems.

These understandings come as an extension of Saudi Arabia's efforts to build effective international partnerships and develop the justice system in line with digital transformation and to enhance the reliability of judicial services globally.