على هامش المؤتمر الدولي العدلي في نسخته الثانية، عززت السعودية حضورها القضائي الدولي بتوقيع وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني مذكرتي تفاهم وبرنامجي تعاون مع 4 دول، في خطوة تؤكد توسع الشراكات العدلية وتكامل الأنظمة القانونية.

وشملت الاتفاقيات توقيع مذكرة تفاهم مع وزير الدولة لشؤون مجلس الوزراء القطري إبراهيم علي المهندي، بما يعزّز تبادل الخبرات وتطوير العمل العدلي.

كما جرى توقيع مذكرة تفاهم مع رئيس السلطة القضائية في جزر المالديف عبدالغني محمد، بهدف دعم البنية القضائية وتطوير برامج التدريب والتأهيل.

وفي الجانب البرنامجي، وقَّع الوزير الصمعاني برنامج تعاون مشترك مع وزير العدل في جمهورية أذربيجان فريد توراب أوغلو أحمدوف، يركز على تطوير الخدمات العدلية الرقمية وتبادل التجارب في مجالات التقاضي.

كما وقّع برنامج تعاون مع وزير العدل في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية الدكتور بسام سمير التلهوني، لتوسيع مسارات العمل القضائي وتعزيز الكفاءة في الأنظمة العدلية.

وتأتي هذه التفاهمات امتداداً لجهود السعودية في بناء شراكات دولية فاعلة، وتطوير منظومة العدالة بما يواكب التحول الرقمي ويعزز موثوقية الخدمات القضائية عالمياً.